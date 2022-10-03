ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMZU

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri Task Force 1 Type III team heads to Fort Myers, Florida, to assist in Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts. The 47-member team departs from Orlando, Florida, where they safely arrived early Sunday morning after a 24-plus hour drive, according to a Boone County Fire Protection District Facebook post.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

George Virgil Redding, Jr.

George Virgil Redding, Jr., 85, of Keytesville, MO, died, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Parkside Manor in Columbia, MO. Virgil was born March 19, 1937 in Keytesville, MO the son of George Virgil and Lilllian (McAllister) Redding, Sr. Virgil served in the U.S. Airforce. He farmed, and loved working on...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KMZU

Deanna C. Richardson

Deanna C. Richardson was born to Lottie Zelle and Howard Harris McCarty in Farmington, St. Francois County, Missouri. Deanna was a fun loving, if slightly irreverent child who retained her mischievous nature throughout life and never completely settled on being one of the “adults.” After graduating from school, she began working as secretary to a Law Firm and then within the office of a Superintendent of Schools.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMZU

Bevier man seriously injured in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Bevier man is receiving treatment after he was seriously injured in an accident one mile north of Darksville Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Vincent Brummer traveled into the southbound lane of Route C and struck the towed unit of a tractor trailer driven by William Gully of Huntsville. Brummer's vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled stop. He was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Pettis County Commission meets Wednesday

SEDALIA, Mo. - The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 5. An agenda indicates a 9 a.m. meeting with the auditor to set budget dates. At 10 a.m. the resolution for the issuance of one or more series of industrial development revenue bonds to finance a project for the benefit of Project Sway.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Driver in Injury accident accused of DWI

A Gravois Mills driver was hurt in a vehicle collision late Sunday night. Highway Patrol says Lee Loman, 58, was the driver of a vehicle that hit a rock embankment north of Wildwood Drive in Morgan County. The truck overturned, causing serious injuries to Loman, who was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO

