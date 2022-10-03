Read full article on original website
Related
4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29
An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
Fan-Favorite Cocktail at Session Returns to Benefit Tuscaloosa’s Hank Poore Foundation
A Tuscaloosa cocktail bar is bringing back a mixed drink this month that will benefit a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people living with disabilities. Throughout October, patrons at Session Cocktails can order 'The Hank,' which features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lime, passion fruit, ginger, soda, and mint.
Tuscaloosa Haunted House Back to Bring Scares in Second Spooky Season
The Horror Tuscaloosa is bringing scares to all of West Alabama and opened for their second Spooky Season last Friday. The haunted house's director, Cody Minor, said he was contracted by owner Brad Taylor last year after he decided Tuscaloosa was a great fit for hosting a haunted house. "Brad...
New Cocktail Bar Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square
A new bar and lounge will open in downtown Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon, offering modern and traditional cocktails in a lively but secluded space in Temerson Square. The new concept, called Atomic, opens this weekend inside the lower level of Dillard's Chophouse at the corner of 4th Street and Greensboro Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Pickens County Shuts Out Holy Spirit
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornados earned a big win Friday night against Holy Spirit 60-0, to improve to 5-3 on the year and 5-1 in regional play. Junior defensive back Santonio Jones...
Your Daily News Outlook
1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location
BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Alabama Salvation Army Angel Tree Applications are Open Now
The countdown to Christmas is underway and The Salvation Army feels that “every child deserves to experience the Joy of Christmas morning.” Angel Tree program has provided gifts for children around the county since 1979. Over 800 children in need within our area have been provided with toys...
1 Dead, 1 Critical, 1 in Custody After Saturday Shooting in Tuscaloosa,
One person is dead, another is seriously wounded and a third is in police custody after a Saturday evening shooting in Tuscaloosa. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street on reports of a shooting shortly after 6:15 p.m.
Bite This: Does Chongwah Express Still Live Up to Being an Alabama Staple?
My first Chinese food experience was LaChoy Chicken Chow Mein. Yup, I’m talking about the meal in the can. Don’t judge. It was good and my mother enjoyed the ease of the preparation of it. Going out to eat was viewed as a special occasion type of situation...
DCH Names Augusta’s Mallary Myers as New Chief Operating Officer
Another new face has joined the leadership team of the DCH Health System, which oversees hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette. It has been a tumultuous year for the health care provider, much of which has been reported on previously by the Thread, but local leaders have expressed optimism that the leadership of new CEO Katrina Keefer will catalyze real improvement there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
James Spann: Alabama Fans Should Expect “A Perfect Night For Football”
Alabama fans are gearing up for an exciting night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday. The NUMBER ONE Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Aggies of Texas A&M and kickoff will be at 7 p.m. As we know the game is the highlight of the day but there are many...
Fabulous Newly Remodeled Downtown Birmingham, Alabama Airbnb Loft
Are you looking for a perfect weekend getaway not far from home? Here is a great newly remodeled Airbnb loft in Downtown Birmingham. The host said that the space has “modern furnishings and beautiful decor.”. You can be steps away from all the action in the Theater District. Also,...
Missing Tortoise Returned to Owners in Tuscaloosa County in the Night
A Tuscaloosa County woman's missing pet tortoise was returned to his home late last night, she told local radio hosts Wednesday morning. Teri Buford Grammer, a retired nurse, was catapulted into the local spotlight Tuesday when she posted on Facebook offering a cash reward for the safe return of Presley, her large, five-year-old sulcata tortoise.
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
The Jalen Milroe Experience Full of Ups and Downs As Bama Beats Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide survived a week without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback by beating the Texas A&M Aggies 24-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama turned to it's backup quarterback, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe to take the reigns for his first start in Bryant-Denny Stadium. "I'm happy. I'm happy. We got...
Gordo Shuts Out Fayette County
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." In Week Seven of the Alabama High School Football season, the Gordo Greenwave, on homecoming night, destroyed the Fayette County Tigers by a score of 35-0. This is Fayette County's first...
Alabama Takes Slim Lead Into The Locker Room at Halftime Against Texas A&M
The Alabama Crimson Tide holds onto a 3-point lead at halftime against Texas A&M. The Tide's senior kicker Will Reichard kicked a 50-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to move ahead. The story of the half was the play of backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. He led the offense into...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0