Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
NORTHPORT, AL
95.3 The Bear

Pickens County Shuts Out Holy Spirit

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornados earned a big win Friday night against Holy Spirit 60-0, to improve to 5-3 on the year and 5-1 in regional play. Junior defensive back Santonio Jones...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
LIVINGSTON, AL
95.3 The Bear

Photos: BobaMania Celebrates Grand Opening of Midtown Village Location

BobaMania is officially bringing boba tea to Midtown Village and celebrated the grand opening of their second Tuscaloosa store Friday. The store, located at 1800 McFarland Boulevard East, Suite 434, kicked off the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and featured a special appearance from Mayor Walt Maddox, who commended the business for continuing to be successful in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

DCH Names Augusta’s Mallary Myers as New Chief Operating Officer

Another new face has joined the leadership team of the DCH Health System, which oversees hospitals in Tuscaloosa, Northport and Fayette. It has been a tumultuous year for the health care provider, much of which has been reported on previously by the Thread, but local leaders have expressed optimism that the leadership of new CEO Katrina Keefer will catalyze real improvement there.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Gordo Shuts Out Fayette County

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." In Week Seven of the Alabama High School Football season, the Gordo Greenwave, on homecoming night, destroyed the Fayette County Tigers by a score of 35-0. This is Fayette County's first...
GORDO, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

