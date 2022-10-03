ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
KMZU

First Pitch: Cardinals set roster for game 162 and beyond

First Pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park. The playoff field is set and the Cardinals can now prepare for the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the MLB playoffs beginning Friday at Busch Stadium. But first, they must play in regular season game 162, as all teams must today, despite it not impacting the standings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMZU

Time, TV in flux for possible Cardinals-Phillies game Sunday

There are a lot of questions surrounding Game 3 of the Cardinals-Phillies first-round playoff series taking place this weekend at Busch Stadium. First — Will there even be a Game 3? It's a best-of-three matchup, which is set to begin Friday and continue Saturday. So it's possible there won't even be a third contest. But if there is, it would be played Sunday. But at what time? And what television network would show that one?
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy