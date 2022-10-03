Read full article on original website
Cardinals notebook: Tyler O'Neill's likely absence throws open outfield to start playoffs
PITTSBURGH — The Cardinals spent the last several years clearing the way for three earmarked outfielders to emerge this season as everyday outfielders and offensive answers only to find themselves late this season, due to injury and performance, back where they began, with a rotating cast and questions. That’s...
Cardinals vs. Phillies: 11 thoughts on a playoff rematch 11 years in the making
PITTSBURGH — When last the Philadelphia Phillies appeared in the postseason, the Cardinals were celebrating in the background and there, in the foreground and in obvious pain, was Ryan Howard, the slugger and final out of the 2011 National League Division Series felled by an Achilles’ tendon injury in the final act of that season.
First Pitch: Cardinals continue to rest, tinker as regular season comes to a close
First Pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park. The Cardinals continue their march to the playoffs on Tuesday night by prioritizing rest and experimentation. Dakota Hudson gets the start today, his first since Sept. 17th, with Jack Flaherty scheduled to come out of the bullpen for the first time since the end of the 2021 season.
BenFred: Quintana gives Cardinals best chance against Phillies in Game 1, and other series thoughts
I'd go with Q for Game 1. Jose Quintana, the veteran left-hander who emerged as one of the Cardinals' steadiest and most efficient arms down the stretch, would be my pick to start off this wild-card series against the Phillies. The Phillies have been a hair more powerful against southpaws...
Quick hits: Cardinals tumble in finale to Pirates, head home primed for playoff opener
PITTSBURGH — If the Cardinals’ goals during their victory lap along the Allegheny River at the end of their National League Central schedule included keeping several pitchers sharp, getting several regulars rest, sorting through several options in the bullpen, and, most of all, staying healthy as they did so, they were successful.
First Pitch: Cardinals set roster for game 162 and beyond
First Pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park. The playoff field is set and the Cardinals can now prepare for the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the MLB playoffs beginning Friday at Busch Stadium. But first, they must play in regular season game 162, as all teams must today, despite it not impacting the standings.
Time, TV in flux for possible Cardinals-Phillies game Sunday
There are a lot of questions surrounding Game 3 of the Cardinals-Phillies first-round playoff series taking place this weekend at Busch Stadium. First — Will there even be a Game 3? It's a best-of-three matchup, which is set to begin Friday and continue Saturday. So it's possible there won't even be a third contest. But if there is, it would be played Sunday. But at what time? And what television network would show that one?
