Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Cardinals vs. Phillies: 11 thoughts on a playoff rematch 11 years in the making
PITTSBURGH — When last the Philadelphia Phillies appeared in the postseason, the Cardinals were celebrating in the background and there, in the foreground and in obvious pain, was Ryan Howard, the slugger and final out of the 2011 National League Division Series felled by an Achilles’ tendon injury in the final act of that season.
KMZU
Quick hits: Cardinals tumble in finale to Pirates, head home primed for playoff opener
PITTSBURGH — If the Cardinals’ goals during their victory lap along the Allegheny River at the end of their National League Central schedule included keeping several pitchers sharp, getting several regulars rest, sorting through several options in the bullpen, and, most of all, staying healthy as they did so, they were successful.
KMZU
Time, TV in flux for possible Cardinals-Phillies game Sunday
There are a lot of questions surrounding Game 3 of the Cardinals-Phillies first-round playoff series taking place this weekend at Busch Stadium. First — Will there even be a Game 3? It's a best-of-three matchup, which is set to begin Friday and continue Saturday. So it's possible there won't even be a third contest. But if there is, it would be played Sunday. But at what time? And what television network would show that one?
Rangers Fan Offered $2 Million for Aaron Judge Ball
Corey Youmans caught Aaron Judge's home run, but the auction house that made the offer hasn't heard back yet.
Comments / 0