KMZU

Time, TV in flux for possible Cardinals-Phillies game Sunday

There are a lot of questions surrounding Game 3 of the Cardinals-Phillies first-round playoff series taking place this weekend at Busch Stadium. First — Will there even be a Game 3? It's a best-of-three matchup, which is set to begin Friday and continue Saturday. So it's possible there won't even be a third contest. But if there is, it would be played Sunday. But at what time? And what television network would show that one?
SAINT LOUIS, MO

