Handgun incident leads to court appearance for Marshall woman
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Marshall woman is due in court this morning for an incident involving a handgun over the weekend. The Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The report alleges 31-year-old Tara Garrison was utilizing a controlled substance and handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged.
Charges expected after serious Ray County crash
RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A Lexington driver ejected during a crash Wednesday evening, is also facing charges in Ray County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Joshua S Clevenger, 35, is moderately injured after traveling off the left side of northbound Pryor Road just before 7:00 p.m., near Sportsman Road. The pickup overturned, ejecting Clevenger and causing minor injuries for Courtney Hower, 23, also of Lexington. Clevenger was transported to North Kansas City Hospital and Hower sought her own treatment.
Holden man killed in Lafayette County accident Thursday morning
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – A one-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Lafayette County was fatal for a Holden man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. when Rayne Shields, 23, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on Route M at Mount Tabor Road. The Ford F250 skidded sideways, overturned and ejected Shields.
Carolina couple in injured by semi collision in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. -- A couple from South Carolina were hospitalized after a collision between two tractor trailer in Livingston County Wednesday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol report indicated that a semi entering westbound 36 Highway, three miles East of Chillicothe, stalled and stopped blocking both westbound lanes. A semi driven by Jeffrey Taylor, 56, of Myrtle Beach, struck the trailer of the stalled unit. Taylor and his passenger, Corinna Taylor, 52, were treated for moderate injuries at Hedrick Medical Center.
Mary Luetta (Leonard) Howerton
Mary Luetta (Leonard) Howerton, 86 of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Mary’s Manor in Blue Springs, MO. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, 64037. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church in Odessa, MO. Memories of Mary and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
Linda Wonder
Linda Wonder, 79, of Belton died Wednesday, Sept. 28. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Mount Moriah Cemetery South in Kansas City. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
Robert Dale DeHaven
Robert Dale DeHaven, 61, of Clinton, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. Memories of Robert and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
Nancy (Everly) Robertson
Nancy (Everly) Robertson of Liberty, Missouri passed away on October 6th, 2022, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Gallatin First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
Lamar Gresham Moore
Lamar Gresham Moore, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence. He was born the son of Vincent Gresham and Clara Belle (Price) Moore on January 30, 1935 in Monticello, Arkansas. He was a 1952 graduate of Selma High School, Selma, Arkansas where he played basketball. Lamar knew how to work hard and play hard, this led to an interesting path to his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, Arkansas. He served in the National Guard. Lamar often told about serving with his cousins, Paul Eddy Moore and Billy Moore at Fort Chaffee, Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Daniel Oster
Daniel Oster, 88, of Carrollton and formerly of Richmond died Wednesday, Oct. 5. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Christian Union Church of Rayville. A visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
Roger Wayne Stark
Roger Wayne Stark, 68, of Carrollton died Oct. 4. Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Rupe Center in Carrollton. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton.
Ray County Commission meet Thursday
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Thursday, October 6. The agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. the commission to approve minutes. At 10:00 a.m. the commission is to join FORVIS/BKD CPA’S to discuss continuing with American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The meeting is scheduled...
Shirley Jean Humbard
Shirley Jean Humbard, 91, of Richmond, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Oak Ridge Assisted Living in Richmond. Shirley was born on November 3, 1930, in Richmond the daughter of Peter and Margaret Frances (Seek) Pedockie. She was united in marriage to Paul Humbard of Richmond on August 29, 1948; he preceded her in death on January 11, 2007.
Crystal Rochelle (Miller) Norris
Crystal Rochelle (Miller) Norris, 44, of Carrollton died Oct. 4. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Foster Funeral Chapels in Carrollton. Burial will be at Little Brotherton Adkins Cemetery in Wakenda. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Memorials are suggested to family choice.
