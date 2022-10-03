Read full article on original website
Handgun incident leads to court appearance for Marshall woman
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Marshall woman is due in court this morning for an incident involving a handgun over the weekend. The Saline County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots fired call just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. The report alleges 31-year-old Tara Garrison was utilizing a controlled substance and handling the firearm when it accidentally discharged.
Carroll County searching for suspect in thefts
CARROLLTON, MO - Carroll County law enforcement is asking for public information regarding recent thefts in Carrollton. Footage shown from a local gas station depicts a white, male subject with a partial face covering, wanted by police. The images are posted on the Facebook pages of the Police, and Sheriff's...
Bevier man seriously injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY – A Bevier man is receiving treatment after he was seriously injured in an accident one mile north of Darksville Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Vincent Brummer traveled into the southbound lane of Route C and struck the towed unit of a tractor trailer driven by William Gully of Huntsville. Brummer's vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and came to an uncontrolled stop. He was transported to Moberly Regional Medical Center.
Man arrested after multi county pursuit
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. – Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pursued a vehicle traveling in excess of 140 mph Sunday night. According to the statement the incident occurred on I-35 at the Holt exit. A vehicle allegedly failed to yield and fled when an attempted traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Cameron, then back on I-35 southbound to Liberty. The vehicle was brought to a stop after running over spikes deployed by Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorcyclist hit by car in Clay County dies from injuries
CLAY COUNTY – The Clay County Sheriff's Office is confirming the death of a motorcyclist who was left with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car last week. The sheriff's office says the man identified as Donald J. Hundley, 34, of Kansas City died on Sept. 29. His organs were donated. The alleged driver of the suspect vehicle, Jason Kissick, remains in custody under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Chillicothe mill undamaged after visit by fire department
CHILLICOTHE, MO - Chillicothe Fire Department says they dispatched three vehicles to Milbank Mills after receiving a page from police of smoke in the building early Monday morning. A press release says, once on scene, employees who had arrived claimed the basement was full of smoke. Responders reportedly found a...
Braymer man pleads guilty to cattle fraud scheme that led to murders of Wisconsin brothers
KANSAS CITY – The Braymer man who pled guilty to the murders of two Wisconsin brothers last week is now admitting to the cattle fraud scheme that led to their deaths. Garland Nelson pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of mail fraud and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday. Nelson must also forfeit over $215,000 to the government, which represents his proceeds from the scheme.
Grundy County receives "Fair" rating in state audit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - An audit of Grundy County performed by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office has concluded with a “Fair” rating. The rating indicates the county needs to improve in several areas, according to the report. Areas of improvement in the county include conducting physical inventories of seized property and tracking outstanding checks in the inmate bank account within the Sheriff’s office. Within the ambulance department, the director has not adequately segregated accounting duties of accounting records or monitored them.
Ray County Commission meets in regular session
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 5. The agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. the commission will hold a noxious weed meeting. Following, approval of plats for the Planning & Zoning Administrator, Stacy Wolfe. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the...
Daniel Oster
Daniel Oster, 88, of Carrollton and formerly of Richmond died Wednesday, Oct. 5. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Christian Union Church of Rayville. A visitation will be from noon to 12:45 p.m. at the church. Services are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home.
Ray County Commission meets Tuesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, October 4. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to meet with Paul Harris and Perry Vandiver regarding the MULES Software for 911. Following, the commission to approve payables and sign an audit letter. The meeting is...
Nicholas Aaron Wilson
Nicholas Aaron Wilson, 33 of Blue Springs, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at home. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64067, 816-633-5524. Memorials are suggested to a go-fund me page set up to help his fiancé, Amanda Butler and son, Caysen Wilson; https://gofund.me/89d58cb1. Memories of Nick and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
George Virgil Redding, Jr.
George Virgil Redding, Jr., 85, of Keytesville, MO, died, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Parkside Manor in Columbia, MO. Virgil was born March 19, 1937 in Keytesville, MO the son of George Virgil and Lilllian (McAllister) Redding, Sr. Virgil served in the U.S. Airforce. He farmed, and loved working on...
Shirley Jean Humbard
Shirley Jean Humbard, 91, of Richmond, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Oak Ridge Assisted Living in Richmond. Shirley was born on November 3, 1930, in Richmond the daughter of Peter and Margaret Frances (Seek) Pedockie. She was united in marriage to Paul Humbard of Richmond on August 29, 1948; he preceded her in death on January 11, 2007.
William Thomas "Bill" Wegener
William Thomas "Bill" Wegener, 86 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. He was born Thursday, March 26, 1936 in Lexington, Missouri, to the late Gilbert Wegener and the late Dorothy Wegener (Owen). He graduated from Higginsville High School - class of 1953. After school he worked on his father’s farm. Bill enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 and served his country proudly. He married Violet (McCoy) Wegener on September 12, 1959. They were married 63 wonderful years.
