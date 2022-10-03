KANSAS CITY – The Braymer man who pled guilty to the murders of two Wisconsin brothers last week is now admitting to the cattle fraud scheme that led to their deaths. Garland Nelson pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of mail fraud and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday. Nelson must also forfeit over $215,000 to the government, which represents his proceeds from the scheme.

