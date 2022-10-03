Treat yourself to stylish new Vogue frames, and you’ll get the prescription lenses for 70% off at EyeBuyDirect

Read full article on original website
intheknow.com
Target Deal Days are here! Here’s a list of all of the best deals
Target Deal Days are back! If you're unfamiliar,...
intheknow.com
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is next week, but don’t wait until then to grab these home decor deals under $25
There are only a few more days until...
intheknow.com
Bride’s mom ‘ruins’ wedding dress reveal: ‘Still not over this’
A bride called out her mom for ruining her wedding dress reveal in a funny viral video. Artist and TikToker @phaedrap planned a wedding dress reveal with her bridesmaids. But when the big moment came she was completely usurped by her very own mother. It was quite the scandal!. @phaedrap.
intheknow.com
Amazon just revealed a bunch of the best deals shoppers will see at the Prime Early Access Sale next week
The excitement and anticipation are building as we...
intheknow.com
Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers love this ‘super flattering’ quilted vest
During the fall, it's all about proper layering....
intheknow.com
Nordstrom did new markdowns for the long weekend, and these are the best deals under $25
If you've been holding out for the right...
intheknow.com
The Wayfair 5 Days of Deals sale is the only Columbus Day sale worth shopping this weekend
Ready to kickstart your holiday deals shopping early...
intheknow.com
Daybird’s new skin-perfecting product is a tinted serum, moisturizer, foundation and sunscreen all in one
Of course, we all want a gorgeous, glowing...
intheknow.com
Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about this extra cozy Eddie Bauer throw blanket that’s on sale for just $18
If you're the kind of person who lives...
intheknow.com
Amazon Alexa helps woman catch her ‘cheating’ boyfriend: ‘Listened in on a full date night!’
A woman claims she discovered her ex was cheating with the Amazon Alexa app. TikToker @jessicalowman1 found out an old boyfriend was having an affair by reviewing the “Voice History” on Alexa. According to Amazon, the Voice History section under Privacy Settings stores voice interactions with Alexa by default. Users can search the recordings by date, device and profile.
intheknow.com
The best Nordstrom Rack Columbus Day deals include designer discounts on Marc Jacobs, Vince Camuto and more
From deals on kitchen essentials and furniture to...
intheknow.com
Lowe’s just unveiled its 2022 Columbus Day deals, and they’re too good to miss
Sure, many people are counting down the days...
