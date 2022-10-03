I took my 4 grandkids there in 2013. 4 🌭 with bag of chips 🍟 and 4 minute made lemonade drinks cost me over $60.00. I fed kids and I went hungry until I got back to house. it's absolutel crazy how much it costs.
You know, Disneyland was affordable in the 60's or my single mom would have never been able to afford taking me and my brother. Kinda miss the old coupon books for getting on rides. The E tickets got you on the best rides.
me and my husband have three kids and we both have a 9:00 to 5:00 but there is no way that we can afford to take our children there I feel bad cuz I like them to have the experience of going there because it seems like a fun thing to do I don't know as a child I was not able to go there either it's too bad that the tickets are that much they should really be ashamed of themselves sure they've made enough money throughout the year to change the price and wearing God's green earth is a 10 year old considered an adult really Disney World should be the ones ashamed of themselves you have to pay to get your child in as an adult if they're over the age of 10 or 9:00 and then food and drinks at those perks they're disgusting document hell of a lot more by less than the prices
