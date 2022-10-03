ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

A multi-millionaire once owned the property. Now it’s Roman Plaza with a collection of restaurants, and it’s officially opened. But not Asian Foods.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At the new Roman Plaza official grand opening on Thursday afternoon, developer Stuart Waldman stood under a balloon arch with a pair of giant scissors. Just as he went in for the ceremonial ribbon cut, an eagle soared above the parking lot. “It’s truly an...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Narcity USA

6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go

The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10. The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Lerner Shops

"The Lerner Shops—they are in every important neighborhood in New York and in all other Eastern cities—know the coming mode just a little ahead of most other shops," read a 1922 ad in the New York Evening World. "To carry styles that are at all times in the forefront of fashion—to have them just a little sooner than everyone else—and to keep them always in the pink of freshness—that is the Lerner policy,"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Natural Light#The Apartments#New Yorker Socheata
fox5ny.com

Video: Mystery NYC rooftop jumper hops between awnings of building

NEW YORK - A viral video showed a man jumping between the awnings of a building in Lower Manhattan, but would you believe the daredevil stunt is all part of his job?. The video showed a man in dress pants and dress shoes on the roof of 90 West Street in the Financial District, jumping from awning to awning before opening a window and going into one of the apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

What’s Inside ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine’ Now In NYC

Atlas Obscura, online magazine and travel company, has teamed up with The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, The Louisiana Office of Tourism, Visit North Carolina, and Visit Mississippi to bring flavors of the South to NYC in a convenient and unexpected way: via vending machine! The Southern Obscura Vending Machine will be located in Brooklyn’s McCarren Parkhouse from October 6th – October 10th. This is the second iteration of ‘The World’s Most Unusual Vending Machine,’ following the 2021 installation that was created to coincide with the book launch of Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide. This year’s machine will highlight...
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn

Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mott Haven: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 322 Grand Concourse

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 322 Grand Concourse, a 14-story, mixed-use building in the Mott Haven section of The Bronx. Designed by Fishcher + Makooi Architect, and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 153 residential units, as...
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Luxury Developer to Pay $2.6M for Underpaying Staffers

Developer Heatherwood Luxury Rentals reached an about $2.6 million settlement with New York City after an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James found Heatherwood underpaid its 24 building service workers at two apartment properties in Brooklyn and Queens. The two buildings — 27-03 42nd Road in Long Island City, Queens,...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yeahthatskosher.com

New Israeli Steakhouse in Brooklyn: Margez Grill House

Margez Grill House opened this past May in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn. The restaurant is known for their traditional Israeli grill items – think skewers, salads, chummus and more. Moreover, Margez also offers a steak selection that includes rib eye, skirt steak and lamb chops. Margez Grill House...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

NYCHA to Prepare Brooklyn Public Housing Developments for Winter Heating Season

Oct. 1, 2022, marked the official first day of winter heating season across New York City, which is in effect until May 31, 2023. During this period, building owners in NYC have to maintain an indoor temperature of at least 68 degrees between 6:00am and 10:00pm, when the outdoor temperature drops below 55 degrees. In addition, indoor temperatures must be at least 62 degrees regardless of the outside temperature.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy