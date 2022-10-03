ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
El Paso has lost another local favorite as it has been announced that Fat Bun Hamburgers, located at 1765 Lee Trevino, has closed down. The announcement came as somewhat as a shock to some, mainly because it was a quite announcement. Over on the Foodies of El Paso, TX and Surrounding Areas, someone mentioned that Fat Bun was closed and there appeared to be a sign saying the location would soon be home to "Taqueria La Mina". You can see that post here.
Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
El Pasoans who love parades will be happy to know parade season in the Sun City is here, and there’s a handful of them happening through the end of November. The upcoming processions of floats and walking groups includes the Dia de los Muertos and Halloween parades in October, and the Celebration of Lights and Sun Bowl parades in November. More on each below.
