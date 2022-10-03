ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
WARRENSBURG, MO
Analysis ranks Georgia highly for its combined federal and state corporate tax rates

(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks among the best states for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, a new analysis found. According to the Tax Foundation, Georgia has the 32nd highest combined federal and state corporate income tax rates in 2022. New Jersey has the highest rate, while several states (including Texas and South Dakota) have the lowest rates.
GEORGIA STATE
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is set to sign both bills passed during the special session. One bill extends agriculture tax credits through 2028 to help ethanol producers, meat processors, and urban farms, among others. The other, the income tax package, will gradually lower the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-five percent over several years -- if Missouri brings in enough revenue. The legislation would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes. The bill signings will be at Parson’s state Capitol office at 10:15 A-M.
MISSOURI STATE
Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities

Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Mike Parson
Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency

NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri governor Mike Parson declared Wednesday, Oct. 5 as Energy Efficiency Day according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The day is meant to provide awareness to practices that lead to energy efficiency and can reduce utility bills heading into the cooler weather months.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Local governments to get state infrastructure funds; five in Springfield incited on COVID fraud; Illinois Municipal League opposes Amendment 1

Local governments to get state infrastructure funds. The sixth and final $250 million installment of the Rebuild Illinois capital program for counties, municipalities and townships across the state is being released. The money is from the doubling of the state’s motor fuel tax and other increased fees that found bipartisan support in 2019.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
#Information Security#State Of Missouri#Republican#The Highway Patrol#Digital State Survey
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date

(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

