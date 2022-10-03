Read full article on original website
Missourinet
Signed, sealed and delivered: Governor signs Missouri’s special session bills
Missouri’s special session bills have been signed into law. Gov. Mike Parson has signed off today on an income tax cut package and an extension of some agriculture tax credits. Parson called the Missouri Legislature back to the state Capitol to pass the measures. The tax credits run through...
KSDK
Missouri law repealed in 1994 keeping St. Louis man in prison
"He has paid his debt to society yet remains incarcerated as a result of a law since repealed," said prosecutor Wesley Bell. "Mr. Spears should be released."
kmmo.com
MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, October 5th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson is set to sign both bills passed during the special session. One bill extends agriculture tax credits through 2028 to help ethanol producers, meat processors, and urban farms, among others. The other, the income tax package, will gradually lower the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-five percent over several years -- if Missouri brings in enough revenue. The legislation would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually, which means they would not owe income taxes. The bill signings will be at Parson’s state Capitol office at 10:15 A-M.
KMOV
Here’s where Missouri ranks in smoking rates
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Smoking rates and deaths related to smoking in Missouri are some of the highest in the country. Nice-Rx analyzed data to find which states are the most impacted by smoking. West Virginia and Kentucky have the highest smoking rate in 2022, followed by Louisiana, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. Missouri comes in at number nine. Tennessee and Indiana’s smoking rates are also around 19%.
Medicaid application wait times drops under 45 days, Missouri Department of Social Services says
ST. LOUIS — "We are happy to report we were under 45 days processing as of about two weeks ago." That's the response from a spokesperson from the Missouri Department of Social Services on September 28, 2022. This is regarding the processing times for Medicaid. In August, 5 On...
Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities
Every child deserves to live safely in a home in their community. Too many Missouri children enter the child welfare system and leave their families and communities for reasons unrelated to harm or neglect, but due to misdirected responses to family and community hardship. This flawed approach not only harms children, families and communities, but […] The post Missouri is failing our children. The solution is right there in our communities appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KFVS12
Missouri governor encourages energy efficiency
NEW LONDON, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri governor Mike Parson declared Wednesday, Oct. 5 as Energy Efficiency Day according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The day is meant to provide awareness to practices that lead to energy efficiency and can reduce utility bills heading into the cooler weather months.
How many meteorites have been found in Missouri?
Since 1839, 24 meteorites have been found in the state of Missouri.
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American researchers whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
KOMU
Changes on this November's ballot could be a barrier for participating this election
COLUMBIA - Even though Election Day is Nov. 8, the deadline to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 12, leaving a little over a week for Missouri voters to register in person, online or by mail. However, with a new law that requires Missouri voters to show photo identification in...
mycouriertribune.com
Conservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Republican’s political action committee is criticizing a plan to encourage disadvantaged people to enter the cannabis industry, accusing supporters of being “woke” and engaging in a “far left campaign.”. The Missouri Constitutional Conservatives PAC falsely claims voters will put “critical...
KSDK
Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?
ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
Missourians Support Weed Legalization, Eric Schmitt, New Poll Finds
Emerson/Hill poll reveals 48 percent of voters favor the November marijuana initiative
