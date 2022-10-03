Read full article on original website
IFLScience
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
Washington Examiner
Murkowski campaign drags GOP rival for skipping debate to headline Texas fundraiser
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski's campaign is criticizing Republican rival Kelly Tshibaka for skipping a debate Monday night to attend a Texas fundraiser with about a month to go before the midterm elections. Despite calling for more debates, Tshibaka has decided to skip the Kodiak fisheries debate, which has been a...
Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadband to Seven Tribal Communities in Alaska
BETHEL, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- More than 2,300 rural Alaskans in seven communities along the Kuskokwim River will receive affordable, high-speed internet for the first time thanks to a tribal broadband grant funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005977/en/ The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project. Photo: Calista Corporation
sciencealert.com
There's Trouble Bubbling Up in Newly Formed Alaskan Lakes, And Scientists Are Worried
Lakes appearing in Alaska because of melting permafrost are "belching" methane into the atmosphere, a scientist working with NASA said. These lakes, called thermokarsts, are so full of the climate-damaging gas that it can be seen bubbling to the surface. More and more of these lakes are appearing as Alaska's...
Bear Attacks Alaska Boy, 9, As He Hunts for Moose
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?
Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime
What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire
Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
Supreme Court allows defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to proceed
Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Lindell's attempt to block the case.
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
USFWS Expands Hunting and Fishing on 18 National Wildlife Refuges—and Eyes Lead Bans
If you’re having trouble finding a place to hunt or fish or if your favorite public spot has gotten a little too crowded in recent years, the latest news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) could be a boon—depending on where you live. On Thursday, the agency announced new hunting and fishing opportunities at 18 national wildlife refuges on approximately 38,000 acres nationwide.
Conservationists allege Yellowstone-area grazing plan threatens grizzly recovery￼
A coalition of environmental groups filed suit against the Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Monday over a Paradise Valley grazing plan that they argue threatens grizzly bear recovery. Nine regional and national conservation organizations say the Forest Service’s decision to continue or expand livestock grazing in six...
TVGuide.com
Hillary Swank Reveals Why She Was 'Consumed' by the Inspiration for Alaska Daily
In 2015, Tom McCarthy's film Spotlight received widespread praise. The director is back with another project that has journalists at its center—though it's a TV series instead of a movie. And instead of following The Boston Globe, this show follows the reporters and editors at the fictional Alaska Daily.
Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools
At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
Native Americans’ decades-long struggle for control over sacred lands is making progress
Who should manage public land that is sacred to Native Americans? That is the question that the United States government and some states hope recent policy changes will address by giving Indigenous people greater input into managing such land. Co-management, as the policy is called, might alleviate the friction that emerges when sacred landscapes are […] The post Native Americans’ decades-long struggle for control over sacred lands is making progress appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
TODAY.com
Fat Bear Week 2022: Vote for Alaska’s chubbiest contender
Fat Bear Week is officially in full swing! Twelve bears from a national park in Alaska are going head-to-head in a grizzly competition on who did best in stocking up for winter hibernation.Oct. 6, 2022.
ABC's 'Alaska Daily' Wasn't Primarily Filmed in Alaska
ABC’s newest star-studded crime drama is here. Starring Hilary Swank and Scandal’s Jeff Perry, Alaska Daily follows disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who’s looking for a fresh start after her career takes a turn for the worse. It's not until she’s approached by her former boss that she...
The Best Wildlife Viewing in National Parks
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Seeing animals is one of the most enriching parts of any national park experience, and there are countless ways to admire local fauna respectfully. Yet, as we learn year after year and accident after accident, not everyone follows responsible wildlife travel rules. Like keep your distance, and never touch, feed, or harass an animal, to name a few.
Reality TV star Jessie Holmes injured in Alaska during storm cleanup
A reality TV star and Iditarod musher was injured during his attempt to clean up an Alaskan home following Typhoon Merbok.
