ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 6

Related
IFLScience

New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise

Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Calista Corporation and Alaska Communications Will Bring Affordable, High-Speed Broadband to Seven Tribal Communities in Alaska

BETHEL, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- More than 2,300 rural Alaskans in seven communities along the Kuskokwim River will receive affordable, high-speed internet for the first time thanks to a tribal broadband grant funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005977/en/ The community of Akiachak will be served by the Alaska FiberOptic Project. Photo: Calista Corporation
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Outdoor Life

Alaskan DIY Hunter Tags the Ram of a Lifetime

What a ram! I thought enviously, hefting the heavy Dall head that long-time sheep hunter and Fairbanks resident Jerry Lees took here in Alaska this fall. It’s a truly special ram, and in 19 years of hunting sheep myself, I’ve never seen anything close to its equal on the hoof. The ram is 12 years old, and his unbroken right horn measures 46 5/8 inches long. It should easily make the Boone and Crockett record book—an exceptionally difficult benchmark to reach with Dall sheep.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Idaho Hunting for Person Who Left Unextinguished Campfire That Sparked Deadly Wildfire

Idaho authorities are currently on the lookout for a person who left an unextinguished campfire that sparked a deadly wildfire. This campfire reportedly led to the largest wildfire in the state this year. Three firefighters have died while battling this blaze. Additionally, officials said Wednesday, Fox News reports, that the 200-square-mile Moose Fire, which is located in east-central Idaho, is just about half contained. The fire started back in mid-July. In interviews by special agents from the U.S. Forest Service, along with law enforcement officers, they say the fire started at an unattended campfire. Forensic processing of the fire’s origin point led to this conclusion.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
The Daily Scoop

Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide

(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Field & Stream

USFWS Expands Hunting and Fishing on 18 National Wildlife Refuges—and Eyes Lead Bans

If you’re having trouble finding a place to hunt or fish or if your favorite public spot has gotten a little too crowded in recent years, the latest news from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) could be a boon—depending on where you live. On Thursday, the agency announced new hunting and fishing opportunities at 18 national wildlife refuges on approximately 38,000 acres nationwide.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Oceans#The Denali Commission
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools

At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
ANCHORAGE, AK
New Hampshire Bulletin

Native Americans’ decades-long struggle for control over sacred lands is making progress

Who should manage public land that is sacred to Native Americans? That is the question that the United States government and some states hope recent policy changes will address by giving Indigenous people greater input into managing such land. Co-management, as the policy is called, might alleviate the friction that emerges when sacred landscapes are […] The post Native Americans’ decades-long struggle for control over sacred lands is making progress appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Distractify

ABC's 'Alaska Daily' Wasn't Primarily Filmed in Alaska

ABC’s newest star-studded crime drama is here. Starring Hilary Swank and Scandal’s Jeff Perry, Alaska Daily follows disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who’s looking for a fresh start after her career takes a turn for the worse. It's not until she’s approached by her former boss that she...
ALASKA STATE
outsidemagazine

The Best Wildlife Viewing in National Parks

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Seeing animals is one of the most enriching parts of any national park experience, and there are countless ways to admire local fauna respectfully. Yet, as we learn year after year and accident after accident, not everyone follows responsible wildlife travel rules. Like keep your distance, and never touch, feed, or harass an animal, to name a few.
TRAVEL
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy