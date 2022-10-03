Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe blasts Antonio Brown over Gisele Bündchen picture amid Tom Brady rumors
Antonio Brown once again made headlines when he shared a picture of him seemingly celebrating with Gisele Bündchen, the wife of quarterback and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, during the aftermath of Super Bowl LV in February 2021. Brown's Instagram post went public amid rumors about alleged...
Nick Bosa’s pleads for ref help misunderstood during 49ers vs. Rams
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished Monday night's game against the Rams with three tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and, according to Pro Football Focus, a career-high 14 total pressures. To put that statistic into perspective, the entire Rams defense finished with five total pressures. Bosa leads...
Yardbarker
Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details
It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa 'didn't want to play' against Michigan State after brother Tua's injury
Following Maryland’s win over Michigan State last week, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley alluded to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggling to get focused for the game. Tagovailoa’s brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua got stretchered off the field after a violent hit during "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Yardbarker
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson can return to Browns facility next week; not allowed to practice until November
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still serving his 11-game suspension, but starting next week he will be eligible to return to the team's practice facility where he will be able to work out on his own. He is not eligible to start practicing and doing team drills with the...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady not practicing amid marriage, shoulder reports
In what may be a pleasant surprise for some teammates and others, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is in the headlines for reasons actually related to football. The 2-2 Bucs prepare to host the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons this coming Sunday. As Nick Shook pointed out for the NFL's website,...
Stephen A. Smith on Ravens defense: 'They have shamed the legacy of the Baltimore Ravens'
Entering Week 5, the Baltimore Ravens defense has allowed a league-high 1,261 passing yards at a league-most 315.3 yards per game clip. Their ability to stop the run thus far this fall has been more middle-of-the-pack, but they're still third worst in the NFL in total yards allowed (1,700) and yards allowed per game (425.0).
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera hints at Commanders 'getting close' to making changes
The Washington Commanders are reeling on a three-game losing streak. The team hoped quarterback Carson Wentz would be the answer to turn around their fortunes entering head coach Ron Rivera’s third year. However, Wentz has shown glimpses of why the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts traded him in back-to-back...
Yardbarker
Packers Hand Out Davante Adams’ Old No. 17 Jersey
There’s a new No. 17 on the Green Bay Packers. No, the Packers didn’t reacquire receiver Davante Adams, who starred in that jersey number the previous eight seasons. No, the Packers didn’t sign a veteran receiver – or even add one to their practice squad. Rather,...
Yardbarker
Former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas is at a crossroads with Saints
There's an adage in the NFL that a player's best ability is availability. If that's the case, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on the verge of another disappointing season. After missing the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury, Thomas returned in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and...
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger shares text exchange he had with Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger infamously refused to provide Mason Rudolph with much help when the two were teammates toward the end of Big Ben’s career, but the Pittsburgh Steelers legend has apparently been in communication with the team’s newest starting quarterback. During the latest episode of his “Footbahlin with Ben...
Yardbarker
Steelers 1983 Season was Saved Due to the Critical Secret that Terry Bradshaw Kept from Chuck Noll
Pittsburgh was coming off a tough playoff loss to the San Diego Chargers and the controversial decision not to select Dan Marino in the 1983 draft. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw had a phenomenal 1982 season in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes. But three months later, an off-season elbow injury that initially was not thought to be very serious was mishandled. As a result, Pittsburgh’s training camp began with the astonishing news that Bradshaw wasn’t yet cleared for throwing. Bradshaw’s elbow was not healing nor responding. To make things worse, it stemmed from the lack of communication and a strained relationship between head coach Chuck Noll and Bradshaw.
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman flips out over Broncos play call to lose game
Richard Sherman had a case of PTSD when watching the ending of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Sherman is a pregame/halftime/postgame analyst for Amazon, and he was ready to go when the postgame show began. Sherman was hyped up, and the former Seahawks quarterback lit into the Broncos over their choice to pass on 4th-and-1 in overtime instead of run the ball.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears OC Luke Getsy takes shot at Justin Fields’ decision making
Luke Getsy’s offense has a low completion percentage. Balls hitting a wide receiver’s gloves and staying there for the duration of a play has been a rarity for freshman offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense this season. According to Next Gen Stats, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ completion percentage is the worst in the NFL for any player with at least 38 attempted passes this season. His completion percentage is just 50.7 heading into Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance
"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
NFL・
Panthers OC Ben McAdoo: 'I was brought in here to make an impact, but it hasn't happened yet'
It's been over eight months since the Carolina Panthers hired Ben McAdoo as their new offensive coordinator. Four games into the 2022 season, not only are the Panthers struggling at 1-3, but fans and analysts alike are beginning to get frustrated with new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. On the sidelines,...
