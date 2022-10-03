ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New Hampshire gives public defenders a pay raise

(The Center Square) – Public defenders in New Hampshire are getting a pay raise after the state's highest court bumped their hourly rates as part of a broader effort to attract more attorneys to represent indigent suspects. The New Hampshire Supreme Court announced Thursday that it is increasing pay...
Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes

(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
North Carolina legislative leaders want state Supreme Court to slow down felon voter case

(The Center Square) — Legislative leaders are pushing back on an attempt by voting rights advocates to expedite a Supreme Court case involving felon voters. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore have repeatedly urged the state's highest court to speed up the case, which centers on when roughly 56,000 felons regain the right to vote in North Carolina.
Analysis ranks Georgia highly for its combined federal and state corporate tax rates

(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks among the best states for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, a new analysis found. According to the Tax Foundation, Georgia has the 32nd highest combined federal and state corporate income tax rates in 2022. New Jersey has the highest rate, while several states (including Texas and South Dakota) have the lowest rates.
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

