Washington hospitals lost almost $2B in six months amidst staffing shortages
(The Center Square) – A staffing shortage is being cited as the biggest reason why hospitals across the state lost approximately $1.75 billion in the first six months of 2022. The Washington State Hospital Association put out alarming statistics for the current year at a press briefing. While the...
COVID-19 concerns disappear from key Pennsylvania elections
(The Center Square) – While the economy has been the top concern for Pennsylvania voters, concerns about COVID-19 have all but disappeared. The impact of inflation and a spike in gas prices making their financial effects felt in the wallets of the public has made what was a live and passionate issue a year ago an afterthought today.
Spokane County commissioner calls out state Commerce director for progressive spending spree
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns said there are several ironies to Washington Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown using an “unusual surplus of 2018 campaign funds to fuel her partisan political activity in Spokane.”. Since 2021, Federal Election Commission reports show that Brown has...
South Carolina ranks 35th in combined federal and state corporate income tax rate
(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 35th in the country for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, according to a new report. The Tax Foundation ranked states on how much they require corporations to pay. South Carolina’s rate is a combined 25%, lower than highest-ranked...
New Hampshire gives public defenders a pay raise
(The Center Square) – Public defenders in New Hampshire are getting a pay raise after the state's highest court bumped their hourly rates as part of a broader effort to attract more attorneys to represent indigent suspects. The New Hampshire Supreme Court announced Thursday that it is increasing pay...
Iowa man arrested for threatening two Arizona public officials
(The Center Square) – A man from Iowa was arrested this week for sending a threatening message to a pair of Arizona politicians. Mark Rissi, a 64-year-old from Hiawatha, Iowa, made his first appearance at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, this week. On or about September 27,...
Minnesota launches grants to help ex-incarcerated reenter workforce
(The Center Square) – Minnesota will spend $3 million in fiscal years 2023-2024 to help Minnesotans who have served their prison sentences reenter the workforce, the state announced Friday. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said it received up to $10 million in First Step Initiative funding...
Washington state, King County officials tout election security ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – With the general election a little more than a month away, Washington state Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and King County Elections Director Julie Wise assured the public that the state's election system is secure and tried to dispel "disinformation" and "misinformation" about elections. Both...
West Coast governors, British Columbia premier ink climate agreement
(The Center Square) – West Coast leaders struck a new climate deal Thursday, pledging to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy – a move leaders say will boost the region’s economic power. The governors of California, Oregon and Washington and the premier of British Columbia...
Newsom calls special session in December to weigh windfall tax on oil companies
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling a special session on Dec. 5 for lawmakers to discuss a proposed windfall tax on oil companies, a move that he says will address “greed,” but admitting it could face legal scrutiny. Newsom proposed a new tax...
Smiley campaign hits back at Seattle Times, Starbucks, Seahawks over trademark claims
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
Newsom to face opponent in gubernatorial debate at the end of the month
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom will square off in a debate against his challenger for governor, state Sen. Brian Dahle – a contender for the state's top seat that polling numbers indicate remains unknown to most voters. The debate, hosted by KQED on Sunday, October 23,...
5th Circuit hands Texas another win on immigration, ruling DACA is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Texas federal judge’s ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is unconstitutional. The program, created by a Department of Homeland Security memo in 2012, prevents some foreign nationals who were illegally brought...
Lawmaker seeks holiday for all Illinois motor fuel taxes
(The Center Square) – Increasing gas prices have some elected officials looking at how to find relief for Illinois consumers. A global issue is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC limiting their production. Illinois U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin said he’ll put pressure on them where he can, but didn’t say whether the U.S. should stop exporting U.S. oil.
North Carolina legislative leaders want state Supreme Court to slow down felon voter case
(The Center Square) — Legislative leaders are pushing back on an attempt by voting rights advocates to expedite a Supreme Court case involving felon voters. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore have repeatedly urged the state's highest court to speed up the case, which centers on when roughly 56,000 felons regain the right to vote in North Carolina.
Analysis ranks Georgia highly for its combined federal and state corporate tax rates
(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks among the best states for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, a new analysis found. According to the Tax Foundation, Georgia has the 32nd highest combined federal and state corporate income tax rates in 2022. New Jersey has the highest rate, while several states (including Texas and South Dakota) have the lowest rates.
Arizona Democratic state lawmakers demand special session to legalize abortion
(The Center Square) – Democrats in the Arizona state legislature have a request for Governor Doug Ducey: to hold a special legislative session to legalize abortion. Ducey's office says the votes aren't there. Thirty-eight Democrats in the Arizona state legislature – led by Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios and...
Grisham asks feds to send more law enforcement to New Mexico
(The Center Square) – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has renewed efforts to get the federal government to send more law enforcement to the state in order to combat crime. The governor requested that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) assign more FBI agents to New Mexico in...
Illinois Chamber looks for fiscal discipline in state budget
(The Center Square) – Fitch Ratings last month assigned a BBB+ rating to three Illinois general obligation bonds totaling $700 million, and Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Maisch is hoping to see fiscal discipline. According to Fitch Ratings, the following GO bonds received the BBB+ ratings:...
Washington government employee contracts negotiated in secret to cost more than $1B
(The Center Square) – The Washington Federation of State Employees’ contention that a tentative agreement reached with the state is “the largest compensation package in our union’s history” seems to be backed up by the more than $1 billion price tag, according to information posted by the state Office of Financial Management.
