ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 4

Derrick
3d ago

That's why this disgusting district is a disgrace.The kids can't read but the teacher's get money lol.Wake up people get your kids out of this woke district

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released

TUCSON. Ariz. - Faculty and staff are in mourning after a University of Arizona professor was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former graduate student. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building on the school's Tucson campus after a woman called 911 to ask police to escort a former student out of the area. Authorities say the student "was not allowed inside the building."
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
Tucson, AZ
Coronavirus
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Government
azcommerce.com

TuSimple Celebrates Expansion And Grand Opening Of New Tucson Facility

TUCSON, AZ (October 6, 2022) — Today, TuSimple company leadership, Governor Doug Ducey, and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations. TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and...
TUCSON, AZ
WDBO

Police: Ex-grad student kills Arizona professor on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who authorities said was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim late Wednesday as Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September

Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Covid#General Health#Linus School District#Linus K12#The School Board#The Tucson Sentinel
azpm.org

Tucson to reopen lottery for public housing and Section 8 vouchers

Tucson will reopen its lottery for its public housing and Section 8 waitlist in the new year. The Housing and Community Development Department will take new applications for three weeks, starting on January 3rd. The waitlist lottery was last open in 2017. Resources for public housing and Section 8 vouchers...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
allaboutarizonanews.com

Tucson Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Distributing Fentanyl Resulting In Death

Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced on September 28, 2022, by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez to 17 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Gomez previously pleaded guilty to Distribution of a Controlled Substance connected to the overdose death of a young man in December 2019. The Court also ordered Gomez to pay $12,727 in restitution to the decedent’s family as compensation for expenses related to the young man’s funeral and burial .
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Department of Education updates student debt relief plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Department of Education (ED) have updated student debt relief plans on Thursday, Sept. 29. Qualified recipients will be able to cancel $10,000 in student debt loans and another $10,000 for those with the Pell Grant, if the borrow made less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school

MARANA, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5. The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Scams on the rise in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen. Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall. “That is who...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona

TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy