Read full article on original website
Derrick
3d ago
That's why this disgusting district is a disgrace.The kids can't read but the teacher's get money lol.Wake up people get your kids out of this woke district
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
Tucson seeks help to keep public transit free
Tucson City Councilmembers are looking for help keeping transit fares free. They stopped charging in the early days of the pandemic.
KOLD-TV
Students and Colleagues mourn death of University of Arizona Professor at prayer session
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Around 50 students and colleagues gathered for a prayer session at Saint Thomas More Catholic Newman Center Thursday, Oct. 6 in honor of Dr. Thomas Meixner, the University of Arizona professor shot dead by Murad Dervish, his former graduate student. As many sat in...
fox10phoenix.com
University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released
TUCSON. Ariz. - Faculty and staff are in mourning after a University of Arizona professor was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former graduate student. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building on the school's Tucson campus after a woman called 911 to ask police to escort a former student out of the area. Authorities say the student "was not allowed inside the building."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner shot and killed on campus
A professor at the University of Arizona was shot to death on campus Wednesday, and a former student has been arrested in connection with the killing.
azcommerce.com
TuSimple Celebrates Expansion And Grand Opening Of New Tucson Facility
TUCSON, AZ (October 6, 2022) — Today, TuSimple company leadership, Governor Doug Ducey, and local leaders gathered at the company’s Tucson facility for a grand opening celebration to mark the expansion of TuSimple’s R&D and operations. TuSimple’s growing Tucson campus will host the company’s expanding workforce and...
Police: Ex-grad student kills Arizona professor on campus
TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who authorities said was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim late Wednesday as Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
AZFamily
On Your Side helps viewers get $26,000 back in September
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Groceries are up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12news.com
Tucson girl initially denied medication at pharmacy after abortion ruling
The new abortion rules in Arizona are starting to affect some patients directly. A Tucson girl was initially denied medication at a Walgreens Pharmacy.
Ex-graduate student arrested after professor shot, killed at University of Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — An ex-graduate student has been arrested after a professor was shot and killed Wednesday at the University of Arizona located in Tucson. Updated 10/6 at 11:55 p.m. EDT: The University of Arizona on Twitter on Thursday confirmed that the professor that was shot and killed on campus Wednesday was Dr. Thomas Meixner.
kjzz.org
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
azpm.org
Tucson to reopen lottery for public housing and Section 8 vouchers
Tucson will reopen its lottery for its public housing and Section 8 waitlist in the new year. The Housing and Community Development Department will take new applications for three weeks, starting on January 3rd. The waitlist lottery was last open in 2017. Resources for public housing and Section 8 vouchers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
allaboutarizonanews.com
Tucson Man Sentenced To 17 Years For Distributing Fentanyl Resulting In Death
Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced on September 28, 2022, by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez to 17 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Gomez previously pleaded guilty to Distribution of a Controlled Substance connected to the overdose death of a young man in December 2019. The Court also ordered Gomez to pay $12,727 in restitution to the decedent’s family as compensation for expenses related to the young man’s funeral and burial .
KGUN 9
Department of Education updates student debt relief plan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Department of Education (ED) have updated student debt relief plans on Thursday, Sept. 29. Qualified recipients will be able to cancel $10,000 in student debt loans and another $10,000 for those with the Pell Grant, if the borrow made less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school
MARANA, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5. The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.
KOLD-TV
Scams on the rise in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen. Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall. “That is who...
KTAR.com
Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona
TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
Tucson left off Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots' list
Nine locations in the state did make the top 100 list, with 143 Street Tacos in Sierra Vista coming in at #82—the sole representative south of the Phoenix area, according to the food review website.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street north of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in prison for selling fentanyl that killed a young man
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man was sentenced to nearly two decades in prison after he sold fentanyl to a young man who died from an overdose, says a news release from the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona on Oct. 5. Alexandro Luis Gomez, 30, is facing 17...
Comments / 4