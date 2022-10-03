ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 12

K CJ
3d ago

make the protesters pay for it especially for what they left behind if there such environmentalist.

Reply(1)
10
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
POLITICS
The Center Square

North Carolina legislative leaders want state Supreme Court to slow down felon voter case

(The Center Square) — Legislative leaders are pushing back on an attempt by voting rights advocates to expedite a Supreme Court case involving felon voters. Plaintiffs in Community Success Initiative v. Moore have repeatedly urged the state's highest court to speed up the case, which centers on when roughly 56,000 felons regain the right to vote in North Carolina.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Local governments to get state infrastructure funds; five in Springfield incited on COVID fraud; Illinois Municipal League opposes Amendment 1

Local governments to get state infrastructure funds. The sixth and final $250 million installment of the Rebuild Illinois capital program for counties, municipalities and townships across the state is being released. The money is from the doubling of the state’s motor fuel tax and other increased fees that found bipartisan support in 2019.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
The Center Square

WV Supreme Court overturns Hope Scholarship ban

(The Center Square) – A temporary injunction that blocked West Virginia from implementing a school choice program is no longer in effect, per a decision from the state Supreme Court of Appeals on Thursday. The court overturned the Kanawha County Circuit Court’s injunction, which had prevented the Hope Scholarship...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnax.com

Cutting South Dakota’s Tax on Groceries

Cutting the sales tax on groceries in South Dakota could make a major hit on state revenues. Governor Kristi Noem made that a campaign pledge last week. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton, Co-chair of the Joint Committee on Appropritions, says rising state sales taxes are related to inflation….https://on.soundcloud.com/3GANU. Hunhoff...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
740thefan.com

North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Analysis ranks Georgia highly for its combined federal and state corporate tax rates

(The Center Square) — Georgia ranks among the best states for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, a new analysis found. According to the Tax Foundation, Georgia has the 32nd highest combined federal and state corporate income tax rates in 2022. New Jersey has the highest rate, while several states (including Texas and South Dakota) have the lowest rates.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Stenehjem
Person
Drew Wrigley
740thefan.com

Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Politics State#Politics Legislative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Center Square

Missouri legislators approve $40 million agriculture bill

(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday received the second and final bill he requested when calling a special legislative session in August. House Bill 3, providing $40 million in agriculture tax credits, passed 26-3 on Tuesday in the Senate. Last week, the House approved Senate Bill 3, giving approximately $1 billion back to taxpayers. It reduced the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%, possibly reaching 4.5% if tax revenues increase.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy