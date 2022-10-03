ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

WSMV

Reward increased for information surrounding death of Mya Fuller

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released new details into the homicide investigation involving Mya Fuller. Fuller’s body was found on Aug. 6 off Trammel Lane in a rural part of southeastern Wilson County. She had been reported missing last being seen in Murfreesboro on July 29.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Theft of Merchandise Case Under Investigation - Do You Know These Two Men?

(Rutherford County, TN) The community is asked to be on the lookout for two subjects that may be tied to a shoplifting case in Smyrna, TN. According to the Smyrna Police Department, the duo has been accused of stealing merchandise while visiting the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store off the Old Nashville Highway. Photos captured by the in-store surveillance camera system were released by the police department on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). Authorities are trying to determine the names of the two men. Any information regarding the identities of the men is encouraged to contact SPD Detective Kate Armstrong at 615-267-5012. You can also email the detective at kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.
WSMV

Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Man Airlifted From Accident Scene

Early Wednesday morning, September 28, a man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 at the intersection of Kirbytown Road in Macon County. According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile, of Lafayette, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 truck northbound on Kirbytown Road. Danny Newberry, 68, also of Lafayette, was driving eastbound on Highway 52 in a 1998 Volvo semi.
LAFAYETTE, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
NASHVILLE, TN

