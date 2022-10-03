Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Reward increased for information surrounding death of Mya Fuller
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released new details into the homicide investigation involving Mya Fuller. Fuller’s body was found on Aug. 6 off Trammel Lane in a rural part of southeastern Wilson County. She had been reported missing last being seen in Murfreesboro on July 29.
Reward increased to $5K in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County officials have increased the reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for Mya Fuller's death.
2 displaced after early morning house fire in Franklin
The Franklin Fire Department is investigating after a fire significantly damaged a townhome early Tuesday morning.
‘Very frightening’: Neighbors on edge after dozens of shots fired over car theft in South Nashville
Around two dozen shots fired in a South Nashville shootout between employees of a car lot and suspected car thieves earlier this week left neighbors in the area concerned about their safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Theft of Merchandise Case Under Investigation - Do You Know These Two Men?
(Rutherford County, TN) The community is asked to be on the lookout for two subjects that may be tied to a shoplifting case in Smyrna, TN. According to the Smyrna Police Department, the duo has been accused of stealing merchandise while visiting the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store off the Old Nashville Highway. Photos captured by the in-store surveillance camera system were released by the police department on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). Authorities are trying to determine the names of the two men. Any information regarding the identities of the men is encouraged to contact SPD Detective Kate Armstrong at 615-267-5012. You can also email the detective at kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.
Body found inside burning car at Tennessee boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
WSMV
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Firefighters save homeowner after fire breaks out at home in Pulaski
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A person was saved from their home by first responders after a fire broke out at there home. The fire happened on Saturday, Oct. 1, in the 900 block of Murrey Drive. Public safety officers, Taylor Keith, John Wade and Ricky Watkins were able to remove...
maconcountychronicle.com
Man Airlifted From Accident Scene
Early Wednesday morning, September 28, a man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 at the intersection of Kirbytown Road in Macon County. According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile, of Lafayette, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 truck northbound on Kirbytown Road. Danny Newberry, 68, also of Lafayette, was driving eastbound on Highway 52 in a 1998 Volvo semi.
Investigation underway after car slams into Priest Lake home
An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a home in the Priest Lake area late Tuesday night.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Fire On S. Willow Tuesday Morning
Cookeville Fire Department crews responded to a commercial fire on South Willow Avenue in less than a minute Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire at the electronic repair shop began around 11:20 a.m. “We found the fire in the middle of the building, got a pretty quick knockdown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A shock to all of us’: Neighbors react to deadly Walterhill house fire
Rutherford County Firefighters discovered a victim inside who they say died at the scene.
Shelbyville homicide suspect arrested following month-long investigation
A man has been taken into custody for his connection to a homicide that occurred in late August in Shelbyville.
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
Man beats 'friend' with pipe under Nashville pedestrian bridge
Bryan A. Rebenstorf, 45, was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly beat a man multiple times with a pipe under the pedestrian bridge in Nashville.
Former THP Trooper reported missing 1 day after being sentenced in assault case
A former Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper at the center of a recently-resolved assault case has been reported missing.
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Highway 431 in Springfield
The crash happened on Highway 431 at the intersection of West County Farm Road in Springfield around 3 p.m.
WSMV
Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
Bedroom fire leads to large response at North Nashville apartment complex
Multiple fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building in North Nashville early Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bedroom fire that broke out inside one of the units.
Comments / 0