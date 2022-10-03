Read full article on original website
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
Police in New Hampshire city stop 147 drivers in 5-hour span amid crackdown on excessive speeding
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in one New Hampshire city stopped nearly 150 drivers in a span of five hours on Wednesday in an effort to crackdown on excessive speeding, officials said. Officers on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua pulled over 147 drivers, more than half of whom were traveling...
Man with rifle discovered at Massachusetts Amazon facility under construction
REVERE, Mass. — A 41-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested after first responders received a report of an armed man on an Amazon property that is still under construction. Revere police responded to the facility located at the old Showcase Cinemas at 565 Squire Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police...
‘Severe’ gambling addiction behind woman’s $200K Scituate Irish pub theft, prosecutors say
A Massachusetts woman accused of stealing $200,000 from the Irish pub she worked at overcharged customers, voided meals and failed to pay employees in order to fuel her severe gambling addiction, authorities claim. The theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars came after a Keno machine was installed in the...
Ex-homeless shelter head of two Massachusetts locations sentenced to jail
A former executive director for a non-profit homeless shelter has been sentenced to jail in connection with stealing nearly $1.5 million, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
Seabrook Man Who Allegedly Stole Home Improvement Deposits in Haverhill, Other Towns, in Court
A 32-year-old Seabrook, N.H., man wanted for allegedly stealing home improvement deposits in Haverhill, West Newbury and other area communities, was arraigned on larceny charges Wednesday in Newburyport District Court and ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. Robert J. Merrill was arrested Tuesday in Marblehead on six warrants as the...
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
Methuen Man to Serve Seven Years in Prison for Dealing in the Deadly Drug Fentanyl
A 25-year-old Methuen man was sentenced last Friday to seven years in prison and four years of supervised release for selling drugs five different times to an undercover agent. Andi Guerrero-Lara was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns. Guerrero-Lara pleaded guilty last Jan. 5 to seven charges,...
No Thumbs Up; In Fact, Councilors Almost Used Another Finger in Rocks Village Bridge Dispute
With the Rocks Village Bridge scheduled to open to traffic again Monday, Oct. 10, a plea by the Haverhill City Council, Town of West Newbury and state representatives to exclude heavy-truck traffic on that span is, apparently, water under the bridge for the time being. City cCouncilor Thomas J. Sullivan,...
Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
Guilty! Law school sends out erroneous admissions emails
BOSTON -- A Massachusetts law school says it's guilty of accidentally sending acceptance emails to thousands of former and current applicants. The Northeastern University School of Law in a statement Wednesday blamed a “technical error” for the glitch, saying the erroneous emails went to more than 200 people who applied for admission starting next fall, as well as to nearly 4,000 former applicants, some of whom are already enrolled.
Texas man, a former Northeastern employee arrested in connection with Northeastern reported explosion
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Texas man, Jason Duhaime, has been arrested in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University last month, according to FBI Boston. According to Northeastern’s website, Duhaime was employed as the New Technology Manager at the school. His bio on the site said that he “supports students and faculty on how to use specialized technology, both in the computer labs as well as in the classroom. He manages and supports the Virtual / Augmented Reality and 360 immersive technology for the College.”
Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends
The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
Kids at center of Maine Amber Alert found safe; mother arrested in Massachusetts
An Amber Alert for two young children from Maine was canceled and their mother is in custody in Massachusetts, Maine State Police said. Authorities were searching for 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock. Officials said they were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. Police said officers...
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
Trial begins for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
Father and son charged with human smuggling in Massachusetts
A father and son that own two restaurants in Woburn have been arrested and charged with human smuggling.
Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
