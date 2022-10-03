BOSTON (WHDH) - A Texas man, Jason Duhaime, has been arrested in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University last month, according to FBI Boston. According to Northeastern’s website, Duhaime was employed as the New Technology Manager at the school. His bio on the site said that he “supports students and faculty on how to use specialized technology, both in the computer labs as well as in the classroom. He manages and supports the Virtual / Augmented Reality and 360 immersive technology for the College.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO