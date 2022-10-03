ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
Person
Maura Healey
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC News

Guilty! Law school sends out erroneous admissions emails

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts law school says it's guilty of accidentally sending acceptance emails to thousands of former and current applicants. The Northeastern University School of Law in a statement Wednesday blamed a “technical error” for the glitch, saying the erroneous emails went to more than 200 people who applied for admission starting next fall, as well as to nearly 4,000 former applicants, some of whom are already enrolled.
BOSTON, MA
#Explosions#Columbia Gas#Gas Explosion#Attorney General#Fraud#Mississippi Woman
whdh.com

Texas man, a former Northeastern employee arrested in connection with Northeastern reported explosion

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Texas man, Jason Duhaime, has been arrested in connection with a reported explosion at Northeastern University last month, according to FBI Boston. According to Northeastern’s website, Duhaime was employed as the New Technology Manager at the school. His bio on the site said that he “supports students and faculty on how to use specialized technology, both in the computer labs as well as in the classroom. He manages and supports the Virtual / Augmented Reality and 360 immersive technology for the College.”
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Karen Read’s attorney makes issue of prosecutor’s connection to victim’s friends

The defense attorney for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend — a Boston police officer — during a January snowstorm brought up what he described in court as a “series of conflicts of interests.” Those were due to the lead prosecutor in the case having close personal ties to people at a party the defendant and her boyfriend attended before the fatal incident took place, according to the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Homeland Security makes series of arrests at 2 Woburn restaurants

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies, made a series of arrests at two restaurants in Woburn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources confirmed. Authorities made arrests at The Dog House and Tudo Na Brazil, two popular restaurants in...
WOBURN, MA
