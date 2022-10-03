Read full article on original website
beckersdental.com
7 dental education updates to know
Here are seven dental education updates including donations to dental schools, increased class sizes and more that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 22:. 1. El Paso-based Hunt Dental School of Medicine at Texas Tech received a $50,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum. 2. Rootstown-based Northeast Ohio Medical University recently received...
beckersdental.com
3 recent dental workforce updates
Beckers' reported on three workforce shortages and solutions in the dental industry since Aug. 26:. 1. The University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine is launching a 14-month paid apprenticeship program for dental assistants to address workforce shortages. 2. Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine...
beckersdental.com
ADA, Dental Quality Alliance applaud CMS proposed rule for Medicaid, CHIP: 6 notes
The American Dental Association and its Dental Quality Alliance commended CMS for its proposed rule for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance core set reporting. 1. The Dental Quality Alliance, established by the ADA in 2008, develops oral healthcare performance measures to improve patient care and safety. 2. The...
beckersdental.com
The looming financial burden facing dentistry, according to 1 dentist
Dental practices will face increased interest rates in the near future, leading to decreased revenue and more acquisitions of smaller practices, according to one dentist. Michael Davis, DDS, of Smiles of Santa Fe (N.M.), recently spoke with Becker's about the biggest challenges and trends in the dental industry. Editor's note:...
beckersdental.com
Southern Illinois University launches orthodontic graduate program
The Alton-based Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine launched a new specialty graduate training program in orthodontics. Feras Al Khatib, DMD, and Amritpal Kullar, DMD, are the first two residents to join the program. The program recently received accreditation from the Commission on Dental Accreditation.
beckersdental.com
How the Great Resignation is harming dentistry
One dental leader connected with Becker's Oct. 4 to answer the question, "What is one trend holding the dental industry back?" Editor's note: Response has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Barry Lyon, DDS. Dental Director for Dental Care Alliance: A trend holding back the dental industry is "The...
beckersdental.com
Dental groups rally behind Massachusetts ballot initiative
Several dental organizations have worked to gather support for a November ballot initiative in Massachusetts that could establish a medical loss ratio for dental insurers. If passed, dental insurance companies would be required to spend at least 83 percent of premium dollars on dental services or refund the difference to patients, preventing them from spending that money on executive salaries or administrative costs. The medical loss ratio is already in place for medical insurers in the state.
beckersdental.com
Texas Tech dental school receives $50K donation
El Paso-based Hunt Dental School of Medicine at Texas Tech received a $50,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum, NBC affiliate KTSM 9 reported Oct. 5. The money will be added to the dental patient fund at the school’s clinic, which helps provide oral care to underserved and uninsured patients. By...
beckersdental.com
The 'MVP' of dental technology today, per 1 dentist leader
Intraoral scanners have become an important tool for dental practices because of their broad application for dental impressions, one dentist shared with Becker's. Theresa Wang, DDS, is the vice president of clinical innovation, clinical director and prosthodontist at the ClearChoice Dental Implant Center in Schaumburg, Ill. She recently spoke with Becker's about the trends she is following in dentistry, her predictions for the future of the industry and the challenges facing dentists today.
beckersdental.com
Where dentistry needs more independence, per 1 professional
The dental industry is in need of a referral process to decrease patient reliance on hospital emergency departments when urgent dental care is needed, according to one dentist. Charles Rim, DDS, a dentist at Oregon State Hospital in Salem, recently spoke with Becker's about the challenges and trends facing dentistry...
