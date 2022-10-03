Read full article on original website
ADA, Dental Quality Alliance applaud CMS proposed rule for Medicaid, CHIP: 6 notes
The American Dental Association and its Dental Quality Alliance commended CMS for its proposed rule for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance core set reporting. 1. The Dental Quality Alliance, established by the ADA in 2008, develops oral healthcare performance measures to improve patient care and safety. 2. The...
7 dental education updates to know
Here are seven dental education updates including donations to dental schools, increased class sizes and more that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 22:. 1. El Paso-based Hunt Dental School of Medicine at Texas Tech received a $50,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum. 2. Rootstown-based Northeast Ohio Medical University recently received...
How the Great Resignation is harming dentistry
One dental leader connected with Becker's Oct. 4 to answer the question, "What is one trend holding the dental industry back?" Editor's note: Response has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Barry Lyon, DDS. Dental Director for Dental Care Alliance: A trend holding back the dental industry is "The...
4 dental HIPAA cases in 2022
Four dentists were a part of cases dealing with HIPAA rules so far this year. 1. In June, the Iowa Dental Board restricted the license of Zavash Zarei-M, DDS, for competency issues. In addition to failing to meet the standard of care, Dr. Zarei-M allegedly responded to a review by addressing the patient by name and discussing treatment that was performed, and texted a patient in an unprofessional manner. Dr. Zarei-M denied the allegations but agreed to a settlement in order to avoid a hearing. As part of the settlement, Dr. Zarei-M was ordered to pay a penalty of $1,000 within 30 days. He was also required to complete a healthcare communication course and three hours of continuing education related to HIPAA and patient confidentiality.
4 artificial intelligence updates in dentistry
Here are four artificial intelligence and teledentistry updates from Orthobrain, Align Technology and more that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 26:. 1. Orthobrain, an orthodontics growth company, launched its new clear aligner system, SimplyClear. 2. New York City-based Dntl Bar added Pearl's artificial intelligence technology at its locations. 3....
6 recent tech innovations in dental
Here are six innovative tech developments in dentistry Becker's has reported on since Sept. 15:. 1. John Pawlus, DDS, of Pawlus Dental in Columbus, Ind., is the first dentist in the state to use the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform dental implant surgery. 2. Chimon Family Dentistry in Albertson,...
Dental practices affected by recent hurricanes: 7 things to know
Local dental associations are beginning to learn of the damage done to dental practices by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian. 1. The American Dental Association said in an Oct. 5 news release that it is in contact with dental societies and the need for aid to dentists is likely to increase as more information about the extent of damage brought on by the hurricanes becomes available.
The looming financial burden facing dentistry, according to 1 dentist
Dental practices will face increased interest rates in the near future, leading to decreased revenue and more acquisitions of smaller practices, according to one dentist. Michael Davis, DDS, of Smiles of Santa Fe (N.M.), recently spoke with Becker's about the biggest challenges and trends in the dental industry. Editor's note:...
Dental care spending recovering more slowly than other healthcare spending: 13 economic stats to know
While spending on dental care has recovered slightly since the start of the pandemic, it has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the American Dental Association. The ADA released its third quarter "State of the Dental Economy" report detailing several economic factors in the industry, including staffing...
How 1 New York dental practice is alleviating patient anxiety
Babylon (N.Y.) Dental Care recently updated its office to accommodate patients with dental anxiety. Same of the changes made by the office include nitrous oxide for sedation dentistry, numbing gel, providing music and entertainment and full office tours before appointments to ensure patients are comfortable with the space, among other additions.
Texas Tech dental school receives $50K donation
El Paso-based Hunt Dental School of Medicine at Texas Tech received a $50,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum, NBC affiliate KTSM 9 reported Oct. 5. The money will be added to the dental patient fund at the school’s clinic, which helps provide oral care to underserved and uninsured patients. By...
Pediatric dentist to pay $753K to resolve false claims allegations
Barry Jacobson, DMD, along with his company, HQRC Management Services, and 13 affiliated dental practices, agreed to pay $753,457 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by allegedly performing and billing for medically unnecessary therapeutic pulpotomies on pediatric patients, the Justice Department reported Oct. 6. Dr. Jacobson...
Laser Dentistry: Brightening Lives and Smiles
Dentists have been exploring the use of lasers since the 1960s. Today, laser dentistry is considered a safe, minimally invasive, and reliable treatment. From tooth preparation to eliminating fever blisters, laser dentistry has brought an array of cutting-edge therapy options to dental practices across the globe. Lasers perform light therapy,...
