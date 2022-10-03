Four dentists were a part of cases dealing with HIPAA rules so far this year. 1. In June, the Iowa Dental Board restricted the license of Zavash Zarei-M, DDS, for competency issues. In addition to failing to meet the standard of care, Dr. Zarei-M allegedly responded to a review by addressing the patient by name and discussing treatment that was performed, and texted a patient in an unprofessional manner. Dr. Zarei-M denied the allegations but agreed to a settlement in order to avoid a hearing. As part of the settlement, Dr. Zarei-M was ordered to pay a penalty of $1,000 within 30 days. He was also required to complete a healthcare communication course and three hours of continuing education related to HIPAA and patient confidentiality.

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO