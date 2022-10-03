ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beckersdental.com

7 dental education updates to know

Here are seven dental education updates including donations to dental schools, increased class sizes and more that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 22:. 1. El Paso-based Hunt Dental School of Medicine at Texas Tech received a $50,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum. 2. Rootstown-based Northeast Ohio Medical University recently received...
EDUCATION
beckersdental.com

How the Great Resignation is harming dentistry

One dental leader connected with Becker's Oct. 4 to answer the question, "What is one trend holding the dental industry back?" Editor's note: Response has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Barry Lyon, DDS. Dental Director for Dental Care Alliance: A trend holding back the dental industry is "The...
ECONOMY
beckersdental.com

4 dental HIPAA cases in 2022

Four dentists were a part of cases dealing with HIPAA rules so far this year. 1. In June, the Iowa Dental Board restricted the license of Zavash Zarei-M, DDS, for competency issues. In addition to failing to meet the standard of care, Dr. Zarei-M allegedly responded to a review by addressing the patient by name and discussing treatment that was performed, and texted a patient in an unprofessional manner. Dr. Zarei-M denied the allegations but agreed to a settlement in order to avoid a hearing. As part of the settlement, Dr. Zarei-M was ordered to pay a penalty of $1,000 within 30 days. He was also required to complete a healthcare communication course and three hours of continuing education related to HIPAA and patient confidentiality.
POLITICS
beckersdental.com

4 artificial intelligence updates in dentistry

Here are four artificial intelligence and teledentistry updates from Orthobrain, Align Technology and more that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 26:. 1. Orthobrain, an orthodontics growth company, launched its new clear aligner system, SimplyClear. 2. New York City-based Dntl Bar added Pearl's artificial intelligence technology at its locations. 3....
TECHNOLOGY
beckersdental.com

6 recent tech innovations in dental

Here are six innovative tech developments in dentistry Becker's has reported on since Sept. 15:. 1. John Pawlus, DDS, of Pawlus Dental in Columbus, Ind., is the first dentist in the state to use the Yomi Robotic Dental System to perform dental implant surgery. 2. Chimon Family Dentistry in Albertson,...
TECHNOLOGY
beckersdental.com

Dental practices affected by recent hurricanes: 7 things to know

Local dental associations are beginning to learn of the damage done to dental practices by Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian. 1. The American Dental Association said in an Oct. 5 news release that it is in contact with dental societies and the need for aid to dentists is likely to increase as more information about the extent of damage brought on by the hurricanes becomes available.
FLORIDA STATE
beckersdental.com

The looming financial burden facing dentistry, according to 1 dentist

Dental practices will face increased interest rates in the near future, leading to decreased revenue and more acquisitions of smaller practices, according to one dentist. Michael Davis, DDS, of Smiles of Santa Fe (N.M.), recently spoke with Becker's about the biggest challenges and trends in the dental industry. Editor's note:...
EDUCATION
beckersdental.com

How 1 New York dental practice is alleviating patient anxiety

Babylon (N.Y.) Dental Care recently updated its office to accommodate patients with dental anxiety. Same of the changes made by the office include nitrous oxide for sedation dentistry, numbing gel, providing music and entertainment and full office tours before appointments to ensure patients are comfortable with the space, among other additions.
BABYLON, NY
beckersdental.com

Texas Tech dental school receives $50K donation

El Paso-based Hunt Dental School of Medicine at Texas Tech received a $50,000 donation from Marathon Petroleum, NBC affiliate KTSM 9 reported Oct. 5. The money will be added to the dental patient fund at the school’s clinic, which helps provide oral care to underserved and uninsured patients. By...
EL PASO, TX
beckersdental.com

Pediatric dentist to pay $753K to resolve false claims allegations

Barry Jacobson, DMD, along with his company, HQRC Management Services, and 13 affiliated dental practices, agreed to pay $753,457 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by allegedly performing and billing for medically unnecessary therapeutic pulpotomies on pediatric patients, the Justice Department reported Oct. 6. Dr. Jacobson...
LAW
beckersdental.com

Laser Dentistry: Brightening Lives and Smiles

Dentists have been exploring the use of lasers since the 1960s. Today, laser dentistry is considered a safe, minimally invasive, and reliable treatment. From tooth preparation to eliminating fever blisters, laser dentistry has brought an array of cutting-edge therapy options to dental practices across the globe. Lasers perform light therapy,...
SKIN CARE

