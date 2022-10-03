Read full article on original website
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
Walmart Health expands to Fort Smith
‘Walmart Health' held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new health center in Fort Smith on Thursday, Oct. 6.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Vintage market days, Mule Jump
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The UAFS Theatre Department will present its fall show, Roald Dahl’s “James and The Giant Peach,” from Oct. 6-9 at Breedlove Auditorium. The play was adapted for the stage by David Wood and will feature original...
All corporate Tyson employees to relocate to Springdale
Tyson Foods announced it is relocating all its corporate employees to its Springdale headquarters beginning in phased portions next year.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
Tyson’s employee relocation reveals need for more housing in NWA
Tyson is relocating about 1,000 corporate employees to its headquarters in Springdale, which could put more strain on the Northwest Arkansas housing market.
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
Unique, low-income housing breaks ground in Fayetteville
The Excellerate Foundation, Strategic Realty and New Heights Church broke ground Monday on an affordable rental development in West Fayetteville.
onlyinark.com
Chaffee Crossing: Rethinking History
Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority has established an interconnected community at Chaffee Crossing. The unique relationship with the old and new comes about through a long-range Master Plan that many are beginning to experience in fruition. Fort Chaffee is one of the most extended military connections for the state of Arkansas....
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
KHBS
Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, catches fire
LINCOLN, Ark. — A fire broke out at the Latco Truss building in Lincoln, Arkansas, on Friday morning, the city's police department confirmed. The fire started at about 9:30 a.m., the fire chief said. One person was inside the building at the time, and they were able to get out safely.
KHBS
Utilities hampering I-49 Wedington project
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just because the leaves are turning orange doesn’t mean those orange barrels will be disappearing from certain roads. AR-DOT is asking you to work with them and be patient as work crawls along to reconstruct the Wedington Drive interchange. The $37 million project will widen...
3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail
MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
‘Only pay if you stay’
Sequoyah County Commissioners are considering a resolution to adopt a 4% lodging tax if voter approved, additional funds which could be applied to roadside beautification initiatives and education, as well as support marketing and tourism growth for the county. The topic was discussed during Monday’s weekly meeting of the board of commissioners after a group of proponents and advisors, including…
swark.today
Hogs prepare for Mississippi State minus a quarterback
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 25 Arkansas is preparing for No. 23 Mississippi State and the Hogs may have to play without starting quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson was injured in the fourth quarter against Alabama suffering a head injury. When Jefferson exited on Saturday Sam Pittman went with Cade Fortin. But Malik Hornsby is also available and the two are both getting extensive work in practice this week. Center Ricky Stromberg feels the Hogs will have a good quarterback for him to snap to on Saturday.
KHBS
Three candidates running for sheriff in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. — Three candidates are running to be the next Scott County sheriff. If elected to office, the candidates told 40/29 News they would focus on illegal drugs and the effects they have on the community. "Because it's everywhere, it's not just Scott County, it's everywhere," said...
Man's death investigated as homicide in Alma
ALMA, Arkansas — The Crawford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Alma, Arkansas. According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, around 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, a 911 call came in from a home on Sunny Slope Drive. Investigators say the wife of 76-year-old Jerry Wiley came...
OK man killed in motorcycle crash near Devil’s Den
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Devil's Den State Park on October 3.
