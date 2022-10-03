Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Injured AEW Star Undergoes Surgery, Hopes To Breathe Again
That should fix her. Injuries are terrible to see in wrestling as you never know when someone is going to be put on the shelf for any amount of time. That is something that cannot be prepared for and no one is immune to them. After someone gets hurt, the only thing left to do is wait for them to get back in the ring. Now an injured star is on the way back to health.
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told The Undertaker To Stop Hanging Out With WWE Hall Of Famer
The Undertaker is without a doubt one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step foot in the ring, and now that his career is over he and his peers have been sharing some interesting stories about his life behind the scenes. When Taker joined WWE he started traveling with...
Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
stillrealtous.com
Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look During WWE Hiatus
It’s been a while since fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE programming as she had to step away from the squared circle after she suffered an injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam a few months ago. Lynch spent several months feuding with Belair this year, and things got heated when Belair cut Becky Lynch’s hair on the road to WrestleMania 38.
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
wrestlingrumors.net
Longtime WWE Name Gone From Company After 14 Year Tenure
He was a big deal. There are all kinds of people who work together to make WWE programming a success. While the wrestlers are the ones who get the most attention, several other people are there to make the show come together as well. Some of these people will almost never get any recognition and now one of them is departing the company after a long time.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Says Former WWE Star Wasn’t Pushed Because Of His Looks
There’s no denying that WWE has had its fair share of talented Superstars on the roster over the last few years, but it takes the right combination of several attributes to make it to get the company behind you and make it to the top. Aiden English played a...
wrestlinginc.com
Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family
The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Special Honor For Kane
25-years ago today at the Badd Blood 1997 pay-per-view, Vince McMahon said these iconic words on commentary, "That's gotta be Kane!" Led to the ring by Paul Bearer, "The Big Red Machine" made an immediate impact by ripping off the door of the Hell In A Cell and giving his brother, The Undertaker, a devastating Tombstone piledriver.
PWMania
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
Yardbarker
Jake Roberts: 'Without me, there is no Undertaker. Without me, there is no Steve Austin. I even helped Shawn Michaels'
Roberts told a story of him in Undertaker when Undertaker first came to the WWF:. Strip joint. Indianapolis. We were driving like hell to get there and you had to make last call. It was just something you had to do. As we're getting closer, he says, ‘Man, you’re really pumped to go. I said, ‘I know this girl there you know and she's quite a performer.’ He said, ‘What do you mean? I said, ‘Well, she doesn't like guys.’ He goes, ‘Oh my God, you're kidding me? That's so weird because I got a chick that doesn't like them either and she's in Indianapolis.’ We drove like hell to get there and were driving 100 miles an hour because we got all these thoughts going through our heads. Shame on you, Jake. We get there and we go. We made it. It's like 20 minutes for the last call. We're looking around. I went, ‘Oh, man. There's my girl.’ Oh, really? Okay. ‘Oh, wait, wait, wait. There's my girl.’ All of a sudden we're both standing in front of the same girl.”
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Ring Announcer Dasha Kuret Was Skeptical Of Wrestler's Nickname
Sometimes a wrestler's nickname can be hard to believe, even for those who are in the industry. That's exactly what happened during a recent episode of "AEW: Dark Elevation." The show featured a singles match between Brian Cage and Tracy Williams. Williams' nickname is "Hot Sauce," but as referee Bryce...
Saraya Gets Physical In A Wrestling Ring For The First Time Since 2017 On 10/5 AEW Dynamite
Saraya has gotten physical in a wrestling ring for the first time since 2017. After being in the promotion for only two weeks, Saraya threw punches at Britt Baker and delivered a super kick to Rebel following a six woman tag team match on Dynamite. The former Paige first debuted...
Yardbarker
Former WWE star Alicia Fox is getting married
Fox worked for WWE for over a decade after training in developmental territories Ohio Valley Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before going to the main roster in 2008, where she was inserted into a main event program as she portrayed Vickie Guerrero and Edge's wedding planner. She started wrestling on...
