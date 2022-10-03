Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Derek Shares a Sneak Peek of Wedding Planning, Including the First Dance
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert confirmed that they were engaged this past June after dating since 2015. Now, the next step will be the actual wedding and the Emmy-winning choreographer says that plans are underway for medium-sized nuptials. “It’ll be 160 people I think, something...
Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Kylie Jenner's Makeup Brand for Being a 'Scam'
Bethenny Frankel is calling out Kylie Jenner's makeup line, and she's not hold back!. The reality star reviewed the Kylie Cosmetics Birthday PR Box on her Instagram, and she tore it to shreds, claiming it to be a 'scam.'. "Girl, don't do it, it's not worth it," she said in...
‘Blacklist’ Star Amir Arison Locked Himself in a Cabin in the Mountains To Prep for Highly Emotional Role
Amir Arison was ready for a tremendous acting challenge when took the lead role in Broadway's The Kite Runner. Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, The Kite Runner is a powerful play of friendship that follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption. Taking place in a divided Afghanistan, during the winter of 1975, two childhood friends Amir and Hassan are about to be torn apart following a horrific event that leaves Amir with relentless guilt.
‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 Trailer Shows Amy as an Everywoman (VIDEO)
After six long years, Inside Amy Schumer is back and this time it’s personal.. no, actually, although judging from the trailer it does look personal, this time it’s streaming on Paramount+. The first two episodes drop on Thursday, October 20, with the remaining three episodes following weekly for...
Karlie Kloss Locks Herself Out of Hotel Room and Has to Enter Through Neighbor’s Balcony
Karlie Kloss has been very busy lately, as September was filled with New York Fashion Week (NYFW), then London, then Milan, and then Paris. Well, it looks like she got into a little extra trouble in the last city, as Kloss shared on TikTok. In a new video, Kloss posed...
‘Interview With the Vampire’: See Lestat Help Louis Find His First Kill (VIDEO)
Following the smoldering series premiere of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, the AMC drama is back with bloodlust in Episode 2. Premiering Sunday, October 9, Interview With the Vampire Season 1 Episode 2 will show the direct aftermath of Louis de Pointe du Lac accepting the dark gift and transforming into a bloodsucker.
Couple Falls In Love With Wingless Bumblebee | The Dodo
Shay and Michael were on a walk when they saw a big bee just walking on the side of the road. On their way back they saw her again, so they picked her up and realized she didn't have any wings! They named her Ruby and took her home to make sure she would be safe while she got stronger. While there, she became best friends with their cat, Pyro!
Sara Lee, former WWE wrestler and 'Tough Enough' winner, dead at 30
Sara Lee, a 2015 winner of the World Wrestling Entertainment reality competition series "Tough Enough," has died, according to a statement from her mother shared on social media. She was 30. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Sarah Weston has gone to be with...
