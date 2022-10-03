Read full article on original website
Related
monitordaily.com
Leasepath and DataGardener Form Partnership for Equipment Finance Industry
Leasepath formed a strategic partnership with DataGardener, the London-based provider of comprehensive business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals. “Our experience of working with Leasepath was a breath of fresh air,” Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer at DataGardener, said. “The Leasepath platform...
AdWeek
VIA Agency Launches Production Arm Called VCL
Maine is known as “Vacationland” and Portland, Maine agency VIA decided to shorten that moniker to dub its new dedicated production arm, VCL. The full-service production division at VIA has officially launched, after building its capabilities and staff over the last year. VCL already has a slate of clients, including those outside of VIA’s roster—and has already put out several campaigns.
AdWeek
Vizio Wraps Strongest Upfront in Its History, Securing $200 Million in Commitments
Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Connected TV company Vizio closed its 2023 upfront negotiations, securing more than $200 million in commitments, a 100% increase.
TechCrunch
SingleStore raises $30M more to bring its database tech to new customers
In an email interview with TechCrunch, Raj Verma said that the new capital will be put toward product development and engineering efforts as well as supporting investments in sales. He also said that it’ll be used to fund geographic expansion as SingleStore eyes a broader swath of customers across Europe and Asia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
Benzinga
Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027
The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
ffnews.com
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AdWeek
Meta Introduces More Places to Advertise, Brand Safety Controls Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Meta is making a slew of new spaces available for advertisers on both the Explore page of Instagram, within Facebook Reels and on creators...
AdWeek
The Speed of Culture Podcast: Communicating Efficiently While Disrupting a Legacy Industry
Discuss new partnerships, organizational structures and strategies for reliable measurement at NexTech, Dec. 6–8. In-person and virtual passes are available. Sign up now to save 25%. In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Jim VandeHei, co-founder and CEO of Axios, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt...
abovethelaw.com
New Cloud Docketing System Aims To Be Greater Than Sum Of Its Parts
“Milana represents the future of docketing, and the future is here,” remarked Chris Cartrett, President and CEO of Aderant. “Law firms must guard against reputational and malpractice risk and docketing can be a major source of both. To better address the needs of our clients and the industry, we are bringing together CompuLaw’s market-leading court rules and the cloud benefits firms have come to expect with ALN into a new product that far exceeds anything available for firms today. Milana is the new standard in docketing, built on the rules the industry trusts with a defined path of innovation ahead.”
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Pandora Expands Communications, Sustainability Departments
Pandora is adding to its global communications and sustainability departments, bringing in one new hire and promoting three company veterans. Pia Stoklund (pictured) has joined Pandora as vice president, employee communications and engagement, taking over from Christine Drud von Haffner. Her team will be responsible for global internal communications. Stoklund...
TechCrunch
Identity security platform Oort bags new cash to grow its product
Caulfield co-founded Oort after stints at Citi, Lockheed Martin and Cisco (hence Cisco’s involvement in the Series A), where he led their Boston-based product innovation team. Joined by Didi Dotan, the former chief architect of identity at EMC and director of identity services at Cisco, Caulfield set out to launch a service that could detect and respond to identity threats — e.g. social engineering, phishing and malware — at “enterprise scale.”
Bryan Landerman Joins Silversmith Capital Partners as Operating Partner, Chief Technology Officer
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Silversmith Capital Partners, a growth equity firm focused on supporting the best entrepreneurs in technology and healthcare, announced today that Bryan Landerman has joined the firm as Operating Partner, Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this newly created role, Bryan will collaborate closely with entrepreneurs and leaders across the Silversmith portfolio as they look to leverage technology to deliver value through product-driven initiatives. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005070/en/ Bryan Landerman, Operating Partner, Chief Technology Officer, Silversmith Capital Partners (Photo: Business Wire)
Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
AdWeek
Experience Brand New Creativity and Innovation at Brandweek 2022
Join global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. as they share insights into purpose-driven marketing, Web3 and more. Get your pass at 20% off now. The fifth annual Brandweek summit returned live and in person on September 12-16, and this year it was set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami. Marketers gathered over the course of five days for programming and nightly events to connect, engage and explore marketing innovation.
TechCrunch
Spotify acquires content moderation tech company Kinzen to address platform safety issues
Founded in 2017 by Áine Kerr, Mark Little and Paul Watson, Kinzen’s mission has focused on protecting public conversations from “dangerous misinformation and harmful content,” according to its website. This is an area Spotify has had direct experience with due to the controversy over its top...
Target Names Prat Vemana Chief Digital and Product Officer
Target Corp. is getting a fresh pair of eyes on its digital business — one of its key growth areas. The discounter hired Prat Vemana to be executive vice president, chief digital and product officer, starting Oct. 31 and reporting to chief guest experience officer Cara Sylvester. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection Vemana will oversee Target’s digital business, a big job that includes site merchandising, user experience, digital operations and product and the company’s third-party marketplace, Target+. Brian Cornell, chief executive officer, said: “Digital continues to be...
Comments / 0