AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Noble Studios, WPP, Wunderman Thompson & More
October is kicking off with more exciting news from agencies around the world. This week, leading firms have expanded their offerings, made strategic acquisitions and reintroduced themselves to the market with rebrands. 50,000feet. Axiom Consulting Partners, now Lotis Blue Consulting, appointed 50,000feet to develop its new firm name and an...
AdWeek
VIA Agency Launches Production Arm Called VCL
Maine is known as “Vacationland” and Portland, Maine agency VIA decided to shorten that moniker to dub its new dedicated production arm, VCL. The full-service production division at VIA has officially launched, after building its capabilities and staff over the last year. VCL already has a slate of clients, including those outside of VIA’s roster—and has already put out several campaigns.
Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award
MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announced it received the 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award. This award honors a technology partner that is changing the way organizations leverage data to unlock digital potential and helps companies optimize customer journeys by driving significant business impacts. The award was presented at Optimizely’s annual customer conference, Opticon, making it the second year in a row Siteimprove has been honored with an award at the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005850/en/ Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Build Digital Resilience to Stay Competitive in a Cookieless World
Performance marketing inherently promises results—and practitioners rely on customer data to satisfy the expectations set. But the increasing restrictions around privacy has forced brands need to find alternatives to cookies and third-party data sources to build digital resilience and stay competitive in a privacy-first marketing ecosystem.
AdWeek
What Accounts for Performance Marketers' Reluctant Embrace of Out-of-Home Advertising?
Performance marketers have heretofore been reluctant to explore the waters of out-of-home advertising, and with good reason: By and large, the industry was slow to adapt to the digital landscape. A global pandemic that forced most of the world inside didn’t help much, either; after all, nobody wants to buy a billboard that nobody is going to see. But pandemic aside, a marketing world increasingly dominated by performance had little room for the traditional OOH business, seen largely as strong in branding, reach and awareness but lacking in traditional performance tactics.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer Leon Resigns: Report
Crypto lender Celsius Network co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer S. Daniel Leon resigned Tuesday. He is the latest executive to depart the company after now-former CEO Alex Mashinsky. Leon is stepping down amid Celsius's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, the Financial Times reported. Mashinsky resigned exactly a week ago. Celsius filed for...
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Sustainable Marketing Starts With Building Trust and Loyalty
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Editor’s note: Today’s column is the fifth installment in Jonathan Hanson’s sustainability series.
AdWeek
What Does Life After Third-Party Cookies Look Like?
Despite having known about the eventual deprecation of third-party cookies for over two years, there are still marketers without a strategy in place. And while Google pushed back its ban from 2023 to 2024, it’s unlikely the date will move again. In its report “Life After the Third-Party Cookie,”...
AdWeek
Triton Digital Revamps Its Ad Serving Platform for Publishers
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Wednesday iHeartMedia subsidiary Triton Digital launched a new version of its ad server platform, Tap, in an effort to...
getnews.info
Creating Websites for Profitable Digital Experiences with Iconic Digital World
Top-notch and custom-made website designs done better, faster, and cheaper. In today’s society where people are practically glued to their phones and are heavily reliant on various digital technologies, an online presence is not only crucial but is a necessity for every business. However, it takes more than simply having an online presence to be successful digitally.
AdWeek
This Former Netflix Executive Is Starting His Own Ethnographic Marketing Agency
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Myles Worthington never dreamed of starting a business. Raised by a single mother who had the same job for...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Edtech market map, robotics fundraising, getting started with FinOps
Cybersecurity startups, however, often experience long TTV, as enterprise customers often require several sales calls and a bespoke onboarding process. To boost adoption and reduce churn, VC Ross Haleliuk shares four steps PLG cybersecurity companies can take to drive growth and reduce churn, along with multiple tactics that will help teams get started.
AdWeek
Gut Promotes Juan Javier Peña Plaza and Ricardo Casal to North America CCOs
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. Ricardo Casal and Juan Javier Peña Plaza have been on the fast track since they burst onto the scene...
Leading Australian Recruitment Platform Selects Boomi to Speed Talent Searches
CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced LiveHire, a global software as a service (SaaS) recruitment provider, has enhanced its talent and direct sourcing platform to address market demands for speed and customization. Using the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform, LiveHire developed an integration mechanism to support flexibility and choice for its clients’ bespoke recruitment needs, helping mitigate the ongoing global skills shortage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005024/en/ Leading Australian Recruitment Platform Selects Boomi to Speed Talent Searches (Graphic: Business Wire)
Motive Supports Food and Beverage Fleets with New Cold Chain Product and Partnership
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Motive, the leader in Automated Operations, expands its offering for the food and beverage market today with the launch of a new Reefer Monitoring solution for refrigerated vehicles and trailers (reefers). The solution helps businesses improve compliance with food transportation safety requirements and reduce costs related to reefer operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005477/en/ Motive Environmental Sensor remotely monitors the temperature and humidity inside a refrigerated trailer. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Securiti Unveils World’s First Data Controls Cloud
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Securiti, a leader in multicloud data protection, governance and security, today unveiled DataControls Cloud™, a new offering that creates a layer of unified data intelligence and controls across all major public clouds, data clouds, SaaS and private clouds. The solution acts as a centralized data command center that enables enterprises to fulfill key obligations around data security, privacy, governance and compliance. Securiti’s DataControls Cloud eliminates the cost and complexity of using disparate tools across organizational silos that are generally not designed for hyperscale multicloud environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005447/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery CEOs Shutdown Merger Speculation
The top executives have spoken. Despite speculation of a possible NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery merger, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav have rebuffed such reports. Shell stated in a recent CNBC interview he found it “completely baffling” that it was suggested NBCUniversal would acquire...
