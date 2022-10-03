ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Motorious

Hurricane Ian Takes Out Two Mopar Wing Cars

There’s more to this story than you’ve heard…. A rare Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona were torn out of a garage in Bonita Springs, Florida as Hurricane Ian ravaged the area. Quickly, photos of the Mopar wing cars spread on social media as enthusiasts were outraged they were left to such a fate. In any natural disaster the primary concern is for human life. That said, we’re always saddened to see rare cars damaged, especially irreparably, by the elements.
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years

A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Classic Car Water Crossing Goes Wrong

We love classic cars and all their little quirks, especially since driving one teaches you to appreciate the good and identify the bad of modern cars. A perfect example of the former was plainly exposed in the UK when a father and son tried fording a creek in the UK using their 1929 Morris Oxford. Instead of just cruising through the water like today’s crossovers or even compact hatchbacks, their British classic struggled.
gmauthority.com

1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video

If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
Motorious

Wildly Valuable Car Collection Found In Underground Bunker

In a display of a location we likely have yet to see, this video shows us a world of classic and modern luxury cars thought to have been lost to time. At first you can see some vehicles that are a bit tricky in terms of identifying what they actually are. This was definitely the case for one vehicle that ports Gullwing doors and a unique front facia. Perhaps someone a little more knowledgeable would be able to point out the exact make, year, and model but the shots that we do get of this particular car are difficult to assess. Either way it's something of great significance if not simply because of its rarity then also for its part in the collection.
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, Ford/Lincoln, Kia, Jeep/Ram, Ram Trucks

Manufacturer Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2022 Audi S3, A3, and RS3 vehicles. The front passenger air bag may have been folded incorrectly. Remedy. Dealers will replace the front passenger air bag module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected...
