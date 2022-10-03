Read full article on original website
nippertown.com
Dead & Company’s Final Tour to Play SPAC, June 17-18
SARATOGA SPRINGS – DEAD & COMPANY has announced its 2023 summer tour, which will include two dates at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, on June 17-18. The band – Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti – will perform two sets of music drawing from the Grateful Dead’s historic catalog of songs. The highly-anticipated 2023 summer tour, produced by Live Nation, will be the band’s final tour since forming in 2015.
Participating restaurants announced for Troy’s ChowderFest
ChowderFest is set to return to downtown Troy on October 9 starting at noon. The participating restaurants and chowder they are serving have been announced ahead of the event.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
Field of Horrors in Troy open weekends through October
Young Capital Region thrill seekers—specifically, those under 18—will need to keep some new regulations in mind when visiting Troy's Field of Horrors.
nippertown.com
Super 400 and Sean Matthew Whiteford to Perform “Led Zeppelin I” in Its Entirety, October 8th
COHOES – Presented by Guthrie/Bell Productions and Cohoes Music Hall, Super 400 and Sean Matthew Whiteford are set to perform Led Zeppelin’s classic first album in its entirety. A night filled with terrific music and artists, this event on Saturday, October 8th is sure to be one not to miss!
nippertown.com
Chris Smither and Tim O’Brien to Appear for Two Nights at Caffe Lena, October 11th and 12th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Appearing at Caffe Lena for two back-to-back nights on October 11th and 12th are Chris Smither and Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius. These performances will be filled with bluegrass, folk, and blues, so don’t miss out on this special combination!. As co-founder and lead...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Reimagining Wilton Mall with 382 Luxury Apartments & Townhomes
WILTON — A proposal initiated last year that would see the development of nearly 400 apartments and townhouses alongside the Wilton Mall continues on its path forward. The parties behind the development proposal recently launched the website “Reimagine Wilton Mall” that points to a detailed timeline of upcoming public meetings with local and regional officials for the purpose of seeking approval for the project.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022
Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
newyorkalmanack.com
Early Boy Scout History & Camp Saratoga
BSA commissioned its first scoutmaster – S.F. Lester of Troy, NY – September 10th, 1910. Lester brought his troop to summer camp at the Vermont YMCA camp in 1911. Many early Saratoga County troops established their own summer camps such as Mechanicville, on Lake George’s Assembly Point in 1921 and Burden Lake 1922. Troop 1 of Ballston Spa hiked to summer camp at White Sulpher Springs, Saratoga Lake in 1922.
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
Local nonprofit relocates to Wilton Mall
Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) is relocating its Saratoga County office to inside the Wilton Mall. SAIL is a nonprofit organization that pledges to serve the community and help disabled individuals receive the help that they need to live independently.
Final Forecast! Upstate TV Icon Has Emotional Last Day On Channel 13
The man, the myth, the map, the mustache! Bob Kovachick has retired from Newschannel 13 in Albany after 35 years and we found a video of one of his first weather forecasts from back in 1988, just one month after he was hired. Check it out below!. I couldn't stop...
OGS auctioning off surplus warehouse items in Albany
The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.
Saratoga Strike Zone plans ‘rum bucket bowling league’
"Making bad bowlers feel good." That's the goal of Saratoga Strike Zone's new Rum Bucket Bowling League, which comes complete with pizza and ice-cold drinks.
Comedian Jeff Dunham to perform at MVP Arena
Comedian Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the MVP Arena on February 8, 2023. This Albany stop is part of his "Still Not Canceled Tour."
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Office of General Services is set to auction off surplus several vehicles, a boat, and other equipment. The auction is set for October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at 2369 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
Miller’s Backyard BBQ gets permanent spot in Cohoes
Miller's Backyard BBQ is officially getting its own restaurant. The traveling catering business is moving into the former Pig Pit building at 1 Niver Street.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
