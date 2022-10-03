Read full article on original website
Fire damages Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — Firefighters from numerous Dane County agencies responded to a fire at a restaurant in McFarland Wednesday evening. The fire at the Maple Tree Supper Club at the corner of U.S. Highway 51 and Burma Road broke out around 5:20 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said. The dispatcher had no reports of injuries from the fire.
Madison Police Department buys new laser detectors to crack down on speeding
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department is increasing the use of its speed-measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week thanks to a grant from the city’s Vision Zero initiative. Officers completed a 24-hour cycle of testing on...
Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
Missing Monona veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled
MONONA, Wis. — State officials have canceled a Green Alert after a missing veteran from Monona was found safe Thursday afternoon. Authorities started searching for the 32-year-old man last night after he made a phone call around 11 p.m.; Madison police said they were concerned for his welfare. When police went to the man’s home, he was not there but his dog was.
Segoe Rd. to see Madison’s final Vision Zero speed reduction of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — A series of speed reductions on roads across Madison this year will wrap up next week when the speed limit is reduced on Segoe Road. Starting Monday, October 10, the entire stretch of Segoe Road — from University Ave. to Odana Rd. — will see its speed limit drop from 30 mph to 25 mph. Temporary digital signs will be placed along the road to remind drivers of the change, and permanent speed limit signs will also be changed.
Man tries to chase person who broke into his car on west side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man says he tried to chase someone broke into his car while he was at work on the city’s west side earlier this week. The Madison Police Department says officers were called to Charmany Drive off of Rosa Road Tuesday morning after the man reported the robbery.
Car crash closes lanes along Midvale Boulevard
MADISON, Wis. — Police on the west side say southbound lanes were blocked following a two vehicle crash just after 5:30 a.m. Southbound lanes between Odana and Herrick Lane were closed as of 6:30 a.m. According to an Sergeant on scene 2 people were transported to the hospital for...
Janesville police searching for suspect in attempted Culver’s robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who tried robbing a Culver’s on the city’s west side Thursday night. Authorities said the suspect drove up to the drive-thru window of the Culver’s on Milton Avenue around 7:20 p.m. and handed a note to a worker demanding money. Employees shut the window, and the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.
Darrell Brooks removed from court minutes into Waukesha parade trial after several interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks was removed from the courtroom by Judge Jennifer Dorow minutes into his trial after he interrupted her multiple times Thursday morning. Dorow was attempting to get through procedural notes before the jury was called into the courtroom when she made the...
Blanchardville Teen Injured in Accident
A Blanchardville teen was injured in a crash on Wednesday around 6:30 PM. Green County Deputies responded to Adams Township for a report of a single vehicle crash. 17 year old Dillan Van Valkenburg of Blanchardville was traveling on County Highway J when two of his tires went down onto the shoulder. The driver attempted to correct his vehicle but overcorrected, and he overturned the vehicle onto its hood. Both the driver and his passenger had minor injuries. Van Valkenburg was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Westbound Beltline back open at Todd Drive after three-vehicle crash
MADISON, Wis. — The left lane of the westbound Beltline is back open at Todd Drive Wednesday after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:20 a.m. and caused backups to Fish Hatchery Road. Dane County dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Madison Fire...
Iowa Co. Humane Society hosts garage sale fundraiser
The Iowa County Humane Society is hosting a garage sale fundraiser this weekend in Dodgeville. All proceeds will go back into the humane society so pets can have shelter and care until they find their forever home. The sale will be at 205 County Road YZ in Dodgeville until October 8th from 9 am to 2 pm.
Madison police release surveillance photos of suspects from September motel robbery
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released two surveillance images as they continue to investigate a robbery at a motel off of the Beltline last month. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. on September 12 at the Super 8 Motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, just off Fish Hatchery Road. The front desk attendant reported two men entered the hotel and implied they had a gun, although the attendant did not see it.
Dementia stabilization unit opens in Monroe
MADISON, Wis. — A new facility in Monroe aims to provide a safety net for people with dementia and their caregivers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for the O’Rourke Dementia Stabilization Unit. The facility provides medical and psychiatric stabilization for dementia patients with a detailed assessment for those struggling in their homes. It will serve people from Grant, Green, Lafayette and Iowa counties.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
MADISON, Wis. — Jonny Hoffner hasn’t checked his mailbox in the past year without a knot in his stomach. A basket full of hundreds of documents in his and wife Michelle’s home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
EB US 12 blocked near Sauk City due to crash
SAUK CITY, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound U.S. Highway 12 just outside Sauk City in Dane County are blocked Tuesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and State Highway...
Man accused of threatening students at UW-Madison residence hall makes initial court appearance
MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man accused of threatening students inside a University of Wisconsin-Madison residence hall on multiple occasions made his initial appearance in court Thursday morning, nearly a week after he “actively refused to participate” in a court proceeding, online court records show. David...
Neighbors concerned about pedestrian safety in Janesville following crash that killed 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. – A group of neighbors in Janesville is asking city leaders to make some structural changes to their streets following the death of a young boy on East Memorial Drive. Last week, a 9-year-old boy was hit and killed less than half a mile away from his...
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man who died after crashing into barn
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Wednesday who authorities said died after crashing into a barn east of Sun Prairie. Dervin Jose Hidalgo Davila, 37, of Marshall, died of injuries sustained in the crash on October 2. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Hidalgo Davila was driving north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided with a barn.
