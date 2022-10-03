Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Participation in Wisconsin’s Registered Apprenticeship program at highest in more than 20 years, state says
DEFOREST, Wis. — Wisconsin is seeing the highest participation rate in its Registered Apprenticeship program in two decades, with more than 15,000 people taking part, the state’s Department of Workforce Development and Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday. The program combines classroom and on-the-job learning for people in industries...
x1071.com
Plans underway for new Dane County election center
MADISON, Wis. — There are still a few weeks until the November election, but local clerks are already preparing for the next round of midterms. An executive budget proposal from the Dane County Clerk’s Office lays out plans for a new election center. The project is still in the early planning stages, but officials are already anticipating the site’s added layer of safety during elections, not just for ballots but for those that process them.
x1071.com
Wisconsin 1 Of 4 States Mentioned When Protecting Voters Is Discussed
Wisconsin was one of the four states mentioned during a virtual meeting held by the US Department of Justice concerning keeping voters safe at polling locations with the other three states being Arizona, Colorado, and Delaware. The Dane County task force found a need for improvement of physical security in local election offices last summer. Federal grant funding will be available to increase security at polling locations for the November General Election.
x1071.com
Update On New Programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County
UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich will provide updates on recently introduced programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. The event will take place Friday at 1pm in the Rodems Room inside the Umhoefer Administration Building on the UW-Platteville Baraboo-Sauk County campus. Last fall, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County launched a partnership with UW-Stout to offer a new associate’s degree in hospitality and tourism, centered at the Baraboo Sauk County campus. This was followed up, last winter, with the announcement of the opportunity for students to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in management at the Baraboo Sauk County campus – making it the first bachelor’s program to be offered at either of UW-Platteville’s two branch campuses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
MADISON, Wis. — Jonny Hoffner hasn’t checked his mailbox in the past year without a knot in his stomach. A basket full of hundreds of documents in his and wife Michelle’s home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
x1071.com
Tavern League endorses Michels in bid for governor
BARABOO, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin on Tuesday threw its support behind Republican Tim Michels as he hopes to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. During a campaign event at Square Tavern in Baraboo Tuesday afternoon, Tavern League members blasted Evers for the COVID-19 restrictions he implemented early in the pandemic which they argued caused serious harm to their businesses.
x1071.com
Fiber Optic Project in Grant County Off To A Good Start
Work is progressing on a large communications and fiber-optic project in southwest Wisconsin. Grant County supervisors received updates on the project Tuesday at their monthly meeting. Planned improvements include the construction of 10 radio towers for emergency communications and the installation of a 172-mile fiber-optic loop. Project co-leader Shane Drinkwater told the supervisors that the work is going well at the first four construction sites, located in Platteville, Fennimore, Boscobel and Muscoda. Next year, work will begin on six more sites in the western portion Grant County.
x1071.com
Alliant Energy announces plans for battery storage facility in Grant County
Alliant Energy has announced plans to add 175 megawatts of battery storage in Wisconsin, with one of the facilities in Potosi. Alliant Energy plans to begin construction on the project in 2023, pending regulatory approval. The projects could be completed by the fall of 2025.
RELATED PEOPLE
x1071.com
MMSD kindergarteners receive free book bundles
MADISON, Wis. — Every kindergartner in the Madison Metropolitan School District will soon receive a special gift to celebrate reading all year long. Over the next couple of weeks, each student will get a small library of their very own books that they can keep and bring home. MMSD received the books through a collaboration with the Madison Public Schools Foundation and the Madison Reading Project.
x1071.com
Toney again takes aim at Kaul over DCI agent staffing
MADISON, Wis. — Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney on Wednesday demanded his Democratic opponent release information on staffing levels within the Division of Criminal Investigation, accusing the sitting Attorney General of failing to properly staff the agency. Toney, along with the sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties, held...
x1071.com
EB US 12 blocked near Sauk City due to crash
SAUK CITY, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound U.S. Highway 12 just outside Sauk City in Dane County are blocked Tuesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and State Highway...
x1071.com
Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Program teaches Green Co. students about dangers of intoxicated, distracted driving
MONROE, Wis. — SSM Health and Green County officials held an event Wednesday to warn teenagers about the consequences of drug use, underage drinking and distracted driving. The Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth Program, held Wednesday morning at Monroe High School, featured multiple reenactments ranging from the scene of a car crash to an emergency room and a courtroom. A county judge and coroner were among those who took part to explain to students from across Green County as well as northern Illinois the consequences of their decisions.
x1071.com
Microbes show promise in PFAS mitigation efforts, study shows
MADISON, Wis. — Efforts to rid contaminated waterways of PFAS — known more commonly as “forever chemicals” — may have an unlikely new ally: microbes that break down the long-lasting chemicals within the soil. Results from the pilot program designed to remove the chemicals from...
x1071.com
Missing Monona veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled
MONONA, Wis. — State officials have canceled a Green Alert after a missing veteran from Monona was found safe Thursday afternoon. Authorities started searching for the 32-year-old man last night after he made a phone call around 11 p.m.; Madison police said they were concerned for his welfare. When police went to the man’s home, he was not there but his dog was.
x1071.com
Man accused of threatening students at UW-Madison residence hall makes initial court appearance
MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man accused of threatening students inside a University of Wisconsin-Madison residence hall on multiple occasions made his initial appearance in court Thursday morning, nearly a week after he “actively refused to participate” in a court proceeding, online court records show. David...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Madison Police Department buys new laser detectors to crack down on speeding
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department is increasing the use of its speed-measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week thanks to a grant from the city’s Vision Zero initiative. Officers completed a 24-hour cycle of testing on...
x1071.com
Police: No direct security threats to UW Health after tweets targeting gender services
MADISON, Wis. — After an anti-LGBTQ+ twitter account with 1.4 million followers targeted UW Health’s gender services programs last month, Madison police said they launched an investigation that found the posts didn’t lead to direct security threats against the health care system. The “Libs of Tik Tok”...
x1071.com
UWP Announces new Undergraduate Degree
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science is now offering a new undergraduate degree in computer engineering. The program launched this fall with several students already declaring this as their major. Previously, computer engineering was only offered as an emphasis under electrical engineering.
x1071.com
Duck hunter accidentally shot in Grant County
A duck hunter was accidentally shot in Grant County on Sunday. 49 year old Scott Imes of Mukwonago was airlifted for medical treatment after authorities were alerted at 2:30 p.m. that a hunter had been shot in the backwaters of the Mississippi River near Wyalusing State Park. Imes was hit in the arm and leg when getting back into his boat from the shore. First responders from Bagley, assisted by a boat owned by a Cuba City Fire Department member, reached Imes, and the man was transported to the boat landing, then to the airlift location. The incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and does not appear to be suspicious in nature.
Comments / 0