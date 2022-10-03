ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Comments / 0

Related
hamilton.edu

September Athletes of the Month are announced for 11 fall teams

Eleven Hamilton College student-athletes have been selected the September Athlete of the Month for September. The list includes a NESCAC Football Special Teams Player of the Week, a men's golfer who has placed first in two tournaments, and a women's tennis player who reached the singles and doubles semifinals at the ITA regional championships.
CLINTON, NY
hamilton.edu

Hamilton Outing Club Sends Students to Summit the 46 Peaks

To begin our 46 Peaks adventure, I left campus with 12 fellow students at 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 for our drive to the Adirondacks. My trip, led by Ellie Whelan ’22.5 and Claire Harpel ’23, sought to summit two Adirondack peaks: Street Mountain (4,150’) and Nye Mountain (3,888’).
CLINTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy