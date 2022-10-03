Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Monona veteran located safely
It is not known what he is wearing, but he is believed to be operating a 2003 red Mitsubishi Eclipse with Wisconsin plates 873-ZLD. Any information should be directed to Madison Police at 608-466-4730.
nbc15.com
Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7: 20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep...
nbc15.com
Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
x1071.com
Missing Monona veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled
MONONA, Wis. — State officials have canceled a Green Alert after a missing veteran from Monona was found safe Thursday afternoon. Authorities started searching for the 32-year-old man last night after he made a phone call around 11 p.m.; Madison police said they were concerned for his welfare. When police went to the man’s home, he was not there but his dog was.
US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
x1071.com
Madison Police Department buys new laser detectors to crack down on speeding
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department is increasing the use of its speed-measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week thanks to a grant from the city’s Vision Zero initiative. Officers completed a 24-hour cycle of testing on...
nbc15.com
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
Car crash closes lanes along Midvale Boulevard
MADISON, Wis. — Police on the west side say southbound lanes were blocked following a two vehicle crash just after 5:30 a.m. Southbound lanes between Odana and Herrick Lane were closed as of 6:30 a.m. According to an Sergeant on scene 2 people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The stretch of Midvale is part of Madison’s Vision...
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
nbc15.com
Images released of Madison motel robbery suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two images of the suspects accused of robbing a Super 8 motel last month in hopes that someone will recognize them. According to the MPD report, the two men went into the south side motel around 2:15 a.m., on Monday, Sept....
nbc15.com
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
Man charged in Wisconsin parade killings removes shirt before openings
A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured […]
x1071.com
Motorcyclist who died after striking Beltline guard rail identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Wednesday who police said died after his motorcycle struck a guard rail. Jason R. Lewis, 45, of Brooklyn, died from injuries sustained in a crash on October 2. Madison police said Lewis hit a guard rail on the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Park Street and landed near the edge of a nearby pond.
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
x1071.com
Westbound Beltline back open at Todd Drive after three-vehicle crash
MADISON, Wis. — The left lane of the westbound Beltline is back open at Todd Drive Wednesday after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:20 a.m. and caused backups to Fish Hatchery Road. Dane County dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Madison Fire...
nbc15.com
Driver killed after crashing into Dane Co. barn identified
TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Marshall man who died Sunday night when his vehicle crashed into a barn in the Town of Sun Prairie. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Dervin Hidalgo Davila and confirmed the...
x1071.com
Blanchardville Teen Injured in Accident
A Blanchardville teen was injured in a crash on Wednesday around 6:30 PM. Green County Deputies responded to Adams Township for a report of a single vehicle crash. 17 year old Dillan Van Valkenburg of Blanchardville was traveling on County Highway J when two of his tires went down onto the shoulder. The driver attempted to correct his vehicle but overcorrected, and he overturned the vehicle onto its hood. Both the driver and his passenger had minor injuries. Van Valkenburg was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Dementia stabilization unit opens in Monroe
MADISON, Wis. — A new facility in Monroe aims to provide a safety net for people with dementia and their caregivers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for the O’Rourke Dementia Stabilization Unit. The facility provides medical and psychiatric stabilization for dementia patients with a detailed assessment for those struggling in their homes. It will serve people from Grant, Green, Lafayette and Iowa counties.
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in US 12 crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who police said died after a crash on Friday. Dayton P. Quaerna, 42, of Janesville died of injuries sustained in the crash. Madison police said Quarena was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway AB. He was pronounced dead at...
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
