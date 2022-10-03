Read full article on original website
MMSD kindergarteners receive free book bundles
MADISON, Wis. — Every kindergartner in the Madison Metropolitan School District will soon receive a special gift to celebrate reading all year long. Over the next couple of weeks, each student will get a small library of their very own books that they can keep and bring home. MMSD received the books through a collaboration with the Madison Public Schools Foundation and the Madison Reading Project.
‘A Round for Rylee’ raises money for Carbone Cancer Center
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Community members came together Friday for the fifth-annual “A Round for Rylee” fundraiser to raise money for the UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center. The event is named after Rylee Payne, who was diagnosed in September 2017 with neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer, when she was just 11 months old. She died eight months later after a grueling fight.
US Ambassador to UN visits Madison, set to receive UW-Madison alumni honor
MADISON, Wis. — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is in Madison to discuss the nation’s efforts to combat global food insecurity. On Friday, she visited the Badger Rock Urban Farm to learn how Wisconsin farmers are strengthening local and regional food systems. “They have...
UW-Madison installs naloxone kits in residence halls
MADISON, Wis. – Residence halls at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are now equipped with life-saving naloxone kits thanks to a partnership between the university and Wisconsin Voices for Recovery. This week, University Health Services installed 12 boxes in or near residence halls across campus, each set up with two...
Pioneers Day of Giving Has Productive Day
The UW-Platteville Foundation held its 7th Annual Pioneers Day of Giving Thursday. According to the Executive Director of the UW-Platteville Foundation, Joshua Boots, over 400 donors contributed to Pioneers Day of Giving, to put the foundation at 40% of its goal of 608 donors. The Foundation also received gifts from over 20 states.
Roundtable marks annual Manufacturing Day
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce hosted a manufacturing roundtable Friday morning to mark Manufacturing Day. The event, held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Engineering, aimed to showcase manufacturing in the state and highlight the importance of business and education working together to address workforce shortages.
Veterans service WWII veteran’s furnace in “Heat’s On” event
MCFARLAND, Wi — The 34th Annual “Heat’s On” event took place on Saturday. Each year, Madison Area Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (MSC) and Steamfitters Local 601 spend an October day servicing 60 Madison veterans’ furnaces to prepare for the winter. A pair of contractors who are military veterans went to the home of Elmer Henderson, a World War II veteran, to start the day.
Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
New partnership helps UW student co-op find new home, old building to be demolished
MADISON, Wis. – After months of uncertainty and a constant stream of meetings with real estate companies, private sellers, and property tours, a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison students has found a home. The Zoe Bayliss Co-op’s search for a new home began when leaders at the university announced...
Wisconsin 1 Of 4 States Mentioned When Protecting Voters Is Discussed
Wisconsin was one of the four states mentioned during a virtual meeting held by the US Department of Justice concerning keeping voters safe at polling locations with the other three states being Arizona, Colorado, and Delaware. The Dane County task force found a need for improvement of physical security in local election offices last summer. Federal grant funding will be available to increase security at polling locations for the November General Election.
Madison Police Department buys new laser detectors to crack down on speeding
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department is increasing the use of its speed-measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week thanks to a grant from the city’s Vision Zero initiative. Officers completed a 24-hour cycle of testing on...
Participation in Wisconsin’s Registered Apprenticeship program at highest in more than 20 years, state says
DEFOREST, Wis. — Wisconsin is seeing the highest participation rate in its Registered Apprenticeship program in two decades, with more than 15,000 people taking part, the state’s Department of Workforce Development and Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday. The program combines classroom and on-the-job learning for people in industries...
‘It was just mass chaos, carnage everywhere’: Witnesses describe Christmas parade scene during Darrell Brooks’ trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks appeared more reserved in his trial Friday, after previous disruptive behavior including outbursts and removing his shirt in court, as witnesses described what happened during the Christmas Parade in Waukesha he is accused of running his car through last year. Brooks, acting as his...
Vehicle stolen, 4 others damaged on Madison’s far northeast side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are investigating after four vehicles were damaged and another was stolen on the city’s far northeast side. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the incidents happened in the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Crossroads Drive. A visitor from outside Madison called police to report their vehicle being stolen despite being locked and the victim having possession of their keys.
Former Kohl’s Food Store added to National Register of Historic Places
MONONA, Wis. — A building that used to house Kohl’s Food Store in Monona was added to the National Register of Historic Places, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced this week. The society announced that the building, which is now home to a Habitat for Humanity ReStore, would be...
Portage community remembers moments from new Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series in real life
PORTAGE, Wis. — A new series on Netflix, “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” takes viewers into the life of Milwaukee’s infamous cannibal killer, and concludes with his death in prison. But Sheril Lannoye won’t be among those tuning in. She remembers that day all too well....
Janesville police searching for suspect in attempted Culver’s robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who tried robbing a Culver’s on the city’s west side Thursday night. Authorities said the suspect drove up to the drive-thru window of the Culver’s on Milton Avenue around 7:20 p.m. and handed a note to a worker demanding money. Employees shut the window, and the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.
Man accused of threatening students at UW-Madison residence hall makes initial court appearance
MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man accused of threatening students inside a University of Wisconsin-Madison residence hall on multiple occasions made his initial appearance in court Thursday morning, nearly a week after he “actively refused to participate” in a court proceeding, online court records show. David...
Car crash closes lanes along Midvale Boulevard
MADISON, Wis. — Police on the west side say southbound lanes were blocked following a two vehicle crash just after 5:30 a.m. Southbound lanes between Odana and Herrick Lane were closed as of 6:30 a.m. According to an Sergeant on scene 2 people were transported to the hospital for...
