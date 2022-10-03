Read full article on original website
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
wyo4news.com
Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
Washington Examiner
'Even in wild Wyoming': Parent group rips school district for secret gender transitions
A parent activist organization blasted officials in the rural Wyoming school district of Sweetwater County after the school board defended its policy of hiding student gender transitions from parents and claimed that misgendering someone is sexual harassment. At a school board meeting last month for Sweetwater County School District No....
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Hospitalist to Medicine Team
ROCK SPRINGS — A fourth hospitalist has joined the hospital medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Takes Steps Towards Replacing Detention Center Security System
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is in the process of choosing a company to replace the security control and video surveillance system at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. After conducting a mandatory walkthrough of the facility, in which 13 vendors showed up, six vendors submitted proposals to replace the...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 5 – October 6, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
City of Rock Springs May Purchase Their Own Street Banners
ROCK SPRINGS — After reviewing a contract with Community Showcase Banners LLC, the Rock Springs City Council decided not to approve the agreement and look at purchasing banners themselves. A motion to approve the contract was unanimously voted down after a brief discussion at last night’s Council meeting. According...
sweetwaternow.com
You’re Invited to the Red Desert Humane Society’s ‘Pawsablanca’ Fur Ball Event
Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.
Information On Suspects Wanted For Theft At Wyoming Airport
The Rock Springs Police Department is trying to track down the suspects [above photo] in a theft that happened on Sept. 26 at the Rock Springs Airport. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the crime happened on Monday night [Sept. 26] between...
