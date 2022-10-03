ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Morris enters a plea at Sweetwater District Court this afternoon

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – On October 6, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Candace Rachelle Morris, former executive director of the Rock Springs Young at Heart, appeared for her plea hearing at District Court in Green River. Morris was arrested on September 13, 2022, and has been since been held at Sweetwater County Detention Center. Morris is facing 5 felony charges including 3 counts of theft, 1 count of attempted theft, and 1 count of forgery, all charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater Memorial Welcomes New Hospitalist to Medicine Team

ROCK SPRINGS — A fourth hospitalist has joined the hospital medicine team at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dr. Ahmad Bashirimoghaddam, D.O., joins hospitalist Dr. Alicia Gray, a Rock Springs native; hospitalist Dr. Greg Puchala, who began work at the hospital last fall; and pediatric hospitalist Dr. William Sarette.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Education
City
Rawlins, WY
City
Worland, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Sports
State
Wyoming State
City
Green River, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
City
Moorcroft, WY
City
Lovell, WY
City
Rock Springs, WY
City
Buffalo, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Gillette, WY
City
Riverton, WY
City
Wheatland, WY
City
Laramie, WY
City
Rock River, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
City
Torrington, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 5 – October 6, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

City of Rock Springs May Purchase Their Own Street Banners

ROCK SPRINGS — After reviewing a contract with Community Showcase Banners LLC, the Rock Springs City Council decided not to approve the agreement and look at purchasing banners themselves. A motion to approve the contract was unanimously voted down after a brief discussion at last night’s Council meeting. According...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Wind River#Highschoolsports#Portneuf Wellness Complex#Glenrock Invitational#The Glenrock G C#Saratoga Encampment#Pinnacle Bank#Rock Springs Invitational
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy