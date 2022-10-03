Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Author Releases New Book To Help People Achieve Financial Success
An Australian optometrist and investor has announced the release of his new book aimed at helping people change their mindset around money. John Bolton wrote Money Does Grow on Trees – 15 books to transform your wealth mindset to show people that they have the power to create a new financial future for themselves and their loved ones.
One warning sign that a child could have dissociative identity disorder and what increases their risk, according to a psychiatrist
Dissociative identity disorder is a condition where a person enters various self-states when triggered. People are rarely diagnosed in childhood because DID is misunderstood and rare. Having an imaginary friends is a childhood sign of DID.
survivornet.com
Elementary School Teacher And Grandma, 54, Suffering From ‘Complete And Utter Fatigue’ Thought It Was A Common Cold: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Venessa Taylor, a 54-year-old elementary school teacher who was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer six years ago, first dismissed her symptoms as a common cold, something her coworkers would often get being around children everyday. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer. Symptoms vary depending on the type...
getnews.info
The Pregnancy Calculator enables parents with comprehensive details on their new journey
While helping users track ovulation, conception, and due date, this online resource mitigates anxiety in the prenatal period. October 05, 2022 – There is no debate that planning out the specifics can help people give birth to a healthy baby. It reduces stress and gives people the best possible remedies for their symptoms. Furthermore, they aren’t alarmed by a sudden spike in hormonal levels.
Women who do more chores, caregiving may have worse mental health than men: Study
According to a new study in The Lancet, women may be more likely to experience burnout because they tend to spend more time caregiving and doing housework than men.
getnews.info
New Book Challenges 3 in 1 God of Trinity – The Greatest Story Never Told; Free on Kindle Oct 5,6
“The mystery of the Holy Trinity is the most fundamental of our faith. On it everything else depends and from it everything else derives.” Catholiceducation.org But the apostle Paul said in his letter to the church at Rome that we can understand the godhead from the things that are made, in chapter 1. It’s not an all-male Trinity, says Dr. Richard Ruhling, author of a new book, The Greatest Story Never Told; offering an alt-view.
getnews.info
Netanel Semrik: “A loving class – Israel” – a new book in Hebrew is being published for the founders of the international program, David and Naomi Geffen
A loving classroom is a curriculum based on cultivating 8 basic values for a loving relationship within the classroom: respect, compassion, listening, kindness, gratitude, love, friendship and caring. The main goal of the program is to teach students and teachers how to strengthen the good relationships at school, hence the good relationships at home, in the family, at work, in the community, between cultures, between nationalities. In other words – building a loving world.
getnews.info
Single Mom, Executive Coach Lucy Keoni Helps Moms Overcome Burnout With New Short Guide: ‘The Burnt Out Mom’s Guide To Healing On All Levels’
Lucy Keoni, an advocate for moms’ mental health, authored ‘The Burnt Out Mom’s Guide To Healing On All Levels,’ where she reveals insightful tips mothers can use to reduce stress and burnout caused by motherhood. Lucy knows a thing or two about burnout. She is a...
getnews.info
Manuscripts Helps Budding Authors Put Pen To Paper And Makes Their Literary Voices Heard
After the success of their award-winning writing program, Book Creators, Manuscripts was formed to give aspiring authors and their stories the voice and publicity they deserve. Washington, DC, United States – Gone are the days of waiting months, even years, to have your first book published. With Manuscripts’ help, not...
getnews.info
Dr. Libby Wilson Goes Beyond Traditional Medicine to Help People Achieve their Optimal Health
Dr. Wilson focuses on getting to the root cause of an illness and creating personalized plans for patients. Chronic medical conditions can severely limit one’s quality of life. Unfortunately, this is an everyday reality for many people. While conventional medicine offers treatments, options are often limited. This results in recurring symptoms and feelings of defeat in patients as they can’t seem to achieve the results they want despite their efforts. Dr. Libby Wilson, a seasoned functional medicine doctor and the founder of Best Life Functional Medicine, offers a new approach to treating patients with chronic conditions.
getnews.info
Dr. Alex Joannou Aims To Stick It To Depression Through Transformational Acupuncture
Dr. Alex Joannou commits his life to training acupuncturists to alleviate depression. Dr. Alex Joannou commits his life to training acupuncturists to alleviate depression worldwide through his book, Stick It To Depression, and his experiential workshops. Depression is so common and can have a devastating effect on people and their...
getnews.info
Scott Taylor Launches SaltwaterFishing.Supplies in Time for the Holidays
Saltwater Fishing Supplies is a newly launched full service custom fishing supplies and blog on the topic combining a fresh approach to the art of the disciplines enjoyed by millions of people around the world. The site blends the quality of fishing equipment and apparel you won’t find just anywhere but offers these at deep discounts shocking most visitors.
getnews.info
PopularBook Canada Launches Parents Club Offer on Educational Books
PopularBook Canada, a leading educational bookseller, has announced the launch of its Parents Club Offer. Under this offer, parents can avail 50% off the regular price of their Complete Canadian Curriculum titles and 30% off all other educational books for children. This offer is valid on all orders made through...
getnews.info
Cognitive Village Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Slow Cognitive Decline
Now seeking community support through Kickstarter, this inspiring new project will help people slow Cognitive Decline!. Cognitive Village is an inspiring new program for people who want to Slow Cognitive Decline, which is basically the decline of cognitive functions, either due to alterations attributable to the physiological process of aging or other factors. This complete cognitive activation program is designed for those people who begin to notice small memory losses, or signs of cognitive deterioration in its initial phase. To launch this program, its creators have started a Kickstarter campaign and are thanking the generous support and backing of the community.
getnews.info
Kinoo Launches the Kinoo Magic Wand™ Kickstarter Campaign
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – October 6, 2022 – Kinoo today announced the launch of the Kinoo Magic Wand™ Kickstarter campaign. Kinoo’s starter kit consists of the Kinoo Magic Wand™, “Move and Master” activity books, posters and stickers, and the Kinoo Magic™ parent app (iOS and Android). Also available for download is Kinoo Connect, an iOS video chat app for remote family co-play games.
getnews.info
Astra Lumos Showcases Their Luxury Lighting And Stunning Spaces Done Differently At UK Construction Week In Birmingham
Astra Lumos Showcases Their Luxury Lighting And Stunning At UK Construction Week In Birmingham. Astra Lumos is a high-end lighting design and installation company who enjoy brining their celebrity clients luxury lighting and stunning spaces… Done Differently. With over 47 years of experience, they’ve also been branded as the best in luxury lighting, stunning spaces, amazing audio, and tailormade tech by the top International news outlets: such as FOX, NBC POP and ABC.
getnews.info
CareOmax Company Introduces a Product Line Aimed at Making Self-Care Affordable and Easy
CareOmax offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products and gadgets for tension relief, muscle recovery, massage, relaxation, and overall wellness. CareOmax brand promotes affordable and easy self-care devices that improve wellbeing and recovery. The company’s key audience is health-conscious individuals (professional athletes, amateur sportsmen, office workers, active people, students, the elderly etc.) from different walks of life who want to support their lifestyle and wellbeing with quality portable or at-home self-care devices.
getnews.info
Cutting-Edge melloweasy Sleep Brand Introduces a Product Line to Improve Quality of Sleep and Life
Melloweasy offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products for better sleep, healthy and relaxed neck, and overall wellness. Founded by a team of ambitious e-commerce business experts, the cutting-edge melloweasy brand is based on a thorough understanding of one’s fundamental need for a good rest. Because people spend one-third of their lives sleeping, the importance of good rest is difficult to overestimate. It defines every sphere of life – from personal to financial and spiritual. The company’s key audience is modern people living a hectic lifestyle who need quality nighttime rest.
getnews.info
Most Effective Cardio Machine, For Home Resistance Training & Total Body Workout – BestFitnessMonitor.Com
The Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper is the latest innovation in cardio machines, and it will appeal to fitness enthusiasts who want a way to stay in shape. Best Fitness Monitor, an online marketplace for trending wearables, cardio machines, and home gym systems has recently announced the introduction of the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper for home fitness enthusiasts. It is designed to help users get in shape and stay fit in the comfort of their homes. The mini stepper features a compact and lightweight design that makes it easy to store or carry around when not in use. It is undoubtedly a revolutionary addition to the world of fitness products and Best Fitness Monitor is pleased to offer this product to its customers and users alike.
getnews.info
Skincell Advanced Launches Mole & Skin Tag Corrector
Human skin is the largest organ of the body and like all the other organs it needs care too. The skin requires mending as well as healing since it goes through a lot, the exposure to the atmosphere leaves long-lost effects on the skin while the insides of the body also erupt its side effects on the skin causing breakouts, acne, rash, moles, warts, and whatnot? But all these issues have been addressed and plenty of products for skin care have been introduced but the fact that not all products suit all the skin types leaves the people wondering what to buy. US Customers Order Here or Canadan Customrs Oder Here or Australian Cusotmers Order Here.
