Louisiana State

getnews.info

Author Releases New Book To Help People Achieve Financial Success

An Australian optometrist and investor has announced the release of his new book aimed at helping people change their mindset around money. John Bolton wrote Money Does Grow on Trees – 15 books to transform your wealth mindset to show people that they have the power to create a new financial future for themselves and their loved ones.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
getnews.info

The Pregnancy Calculator enables parents with comprehensive details on their new journey

While helping users track ovulation, conception, and due date, this online resource mitigates anxiety in the prenatal period. October 05, 2022 – There is no debate that planning out the specifics can help people give birth to a healthy baby. It reduces stress and gives people the best possible remedies for their symptoms. Furthermore, they aren’t alarmed by a sudden spike in hormonal levels.
TECHNOLOGY
getnews.info

New Book Challenges 3 in 1 God of Trinity – The Greatest Story Never Told; Free on Kindle Oct 5,6

“The mystery of the Holy Trinity is the most fundamental of our faith. On it everything else depends and from it everything else derives.” Catholiceducation.org But the apostle Paul said in his letter to the church at Rome that we can understand the godhead from the things that are made, in chapter 1. It’s not an all-male Trinity, says Dr. Richard Ruhling, author of a new book, The Greatest Story Never Told; offering an alt-view.
RELIGION
getnews.info

Netanel Semrik: “A loving class – Israel” – a new book in Hebrew is being published for the founders of the international program, David and Naomi Geffen

A loving classroom is a curriculum based on cultivating 8 basic values ​​for a loving relationship within the classroom: respect, compassion, listening, kindness, gratitude, love, friendship and caring. The main goal of the program is to teach students and teachers how to strengthen the good relationships at school, hence the good relationships at home, in the family, at work, in the community, between cultures, between nationalities. In other words – building a loving world.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calmness#Meditation Guru#Journal
getnews.info

Dr. Libby Wilson Goes Beyond Traditional Medicine to Help People Achieve their Optimal Health

Dr. Wilson focuses on getting to the root cause of an illness and creating personalized plans for patients. Chronic medical conditions can severely limit one’s quality of life. Unfortunately, this is an everyday reality for many people. While conventional medicine offers treatments, options are often limited. This results in recurring symptoms and feelings of defeat in patients as they can’t seem to achieve the results they want despite their efforts. Dr. Libby Wilson, a seasoned functional medicine doctor and the founder of Best Life Functional Medicine, offers a new approach to treating patients with chronic conditions.
OHIO STATE
getnews.info

Dr. Alex Joannou Aims To Stick It To Depression Through Transformational Acupuncture

Dr. Alex Joannou commits his life to training acupuncturists to alleviate depression. Dr. Alex Joannou commits his life to training acupuncturists to alleviate depression worldwide through his book, Stick It To Depression, and his experiential workshops. Depression is so common and can have a devastating effect on people and their...
FITNESS
getnews.info

Scott Taylor Launches SaltwaterFishing.Supplies in Time for the Holidays

Saltwater Fishing Supplies is a newly launched full service custom fishing supplies and blog on the topic combining a fresh approach to the art of the disciplines enjoyed by millions of people around the world. The site blends the quality of fishing equipment and apparel you won’t find just anywhere but offers these at deep discounts shocking most visitors.
HOBBIES
getnews.info

PopularBook Canada Launches Parents Club Offer on Educational Books

PopularBook Canada, a leading educational bookseller, has announced the launch of its Parents Club Offer. Under this offer, parents can avail 50% off the regular price of their Complete Canadian Curriculum titles and 30% off all other educational books for children. This offer is valid on all orders made through...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
getnews.info

Cognitive Village Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Slow Cognitive Decline

Now seeking community support through Kickstarter, this inspiring new project will help people slow Cognitive Decline!. Cognitive Village is an inspiring new program for people who want to Slow Cognitive Decline, which is basically the decline of cognitive functions, either due to alterations attributable to the physiological process of aging or other factors. This complete cognitive activation program is designed for those people who begin to notice small memory losses, or signs of cognitive deterioration in its initial phase. To launch this program, its creators have started a Kickstarter campaign and are thanking the generous support and backing of the community.
CHARITIES
getnews.info

Kinoo Launches the Kinoo Magic Wand™ Kickstarter Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – October 6, 2022 – Kinoo today announced the launch of the Kinoo Magic Wand™ Kickstarter campaign. Kinoo’s starter kit consists of the Kinoo Magic Wand™, “Move and Master” activity books, posters and stickers, and the Kinoo Magic™ parent app (iOS and Android). Also available for download is Kinoo Connect, an iOS video chat app for remote family co-play games.
CHARITIES
getnews.info

Astra Lumos Showcases Their Luxury Lighting And Stunning Spaces Done Differently At UK Construction Week In Birmingham

Astra Lumos Showcases Their Luxury Lighting And Stunning At UK Construction Week In Birmingham. Astra Lumos is a high-end lighting design and installation company who enjoy brining their celebrity clients luxury lighting and stunning spaces… Done Differently. With over 47 years of experience, they’ve also been branded as the best in luxury lighting, stunning spaces, amazing audio, and tailormade tech by the top International news outlets: such as FOX, NBC POP and ABC.
ECONOMY
getnews.info

CareOmax Company Introduces a Product Line Aimed at Making Self-Care Affordable and Easy

CareOmax offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products and gadgets for tension relief, muscle recovery, massage, relaxation, and overall wellness. CareOmax brand promotes affordable and easy self-care devices that improve wellbeing and recovery. The company’s key audience is health-conscious individuals (professional athletes, amateur sportsmen, office workers, active people, students, the elderly etc.) from different walks of life who want to support their lifestyle and wellbeing with quality portable or at-home self-care devices.
HEALTH
getnews.info

Cutting-Edge melloweasy Sleep Brand Introduces a Product Line to Improve Quality of Sleep and Life

Melloweasy offers a unique selection of carefully selected top-rated products for better sleep, healthy and relaxed neck, and overall wellness. Founded by a team of ambitious e-commerce business experts, the cutting-edge melloweasy brand is based on a thorough understanding of one’s fundamental need for a good rest. Because people spend one-third of their lives sleeping, the importance of good rest is difficult to overestimate. It defines every sphere of life – from personal to financial and spiritual. The company’s key audience is modern people living a hectic lifestyle who need quality nighttime rest.
getnews.info

Most Effective Cardio Machine, For Home Resistance Training & Total Body Workout – BestFitnessMonitor.Com

The Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper is the latest innovation in cardio machines, and it will appeal to fitness enthusiasts who want a way to stay in shape. Best Fitness Monitor, an online marketplace for trending wearables, cardio machines, and home gym systems has recently announced the introduction of the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper for home fitness enthusiasts. It is designed to help users get in shape and stay fit in the comfort of their homes. The mini stepper features a compact and lightweight design that makes it easy to store or carry around when not in use. It is undoubtedly a revolutionary addition to the world of fitness products and Best Fitness Monitor is pleased to offer this product to its customers and users alike.
WORKOUTS
getnews.info

Skincell Advanced Launches Mole & Skin Tag Corrector

Human skin is the largest organ of the body and like all the other organs it needs care too. The skin requires mending as well as healing since it goes through a lot, the exposure to the atmosphere leaves long-lost effects on the skin while the insides of the body also erupt its side effects on the skin causing breakouts, acne, rash, moles, warts, and whatnot? But all these issues have been addressed and plenty of products for skin care have been introduced but the fact that not all products suit all the skin types leaves the people wondering what to buy. US Customers Order Here or Canadan Customrs Oder Here or Australian Cusotmers Order Here.
SKIN CARE

