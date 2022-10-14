ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to apply for student loan forgiveness and when: Key dates and details

By Isabella Murray
ABC News
 13 hours ago

Within days, millions of Americans are expected to be able to take their first steps to cancel up to $20,000 in debt under President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness program -- a multibillion-dollar initiative cheered on by advocates but which already faces legal challenges .

The Biden administration announced in August that single borrowers who earn under $125,000 can qualify for $10,000 in federal school loan debt cancellation while those who are married qualify for that amount if their joint income is under $250,000 (as calculated by gross adjusted income from 2020 or 2021).

Recipients of Pell grants -- which are designed for people with "exceptional financial need," according to the government -- are eligible for an additional $10,000 to be canceled, or $20,000 total

MORE: 'People are paying a lot of money': What students say about Biden's loan forgiveness plan

Of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who have accrued more than $500 billion in debt, most will need to fill out an application to see if they qualify for forgiveness. Only about 8 million of those borrowers will automatically have their debt canceled, according to the White House, because the Department of Education already has their income information.

In late September, the Biden administration quietly excluded some borrowers of Perkins loans and Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL). Both groups formerly qualified for loan cancellation. While some 4 million Americans in total have these loans, an administration official told ABC News that only about 770,000 people will be affected by the change.

ABC News Photo Illustration - Upcoming Key Dates that Borrowers Might Need to Know When Applying to Get Their Loans Forgiven Under Biden's Executive Order.

At a Sept. 26 briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there would be additional updates on the application process "very soon." The administration initially said that the "simple process" would open in early October. Later, officials told reporters that the application would be available by the end of the month but reiterated that it would be "easy" and "straightforward."

Outside experts are more skeptical of how smoothly the program will run.

"When you see the huge numbers that the administration projects will benefit from this initiative, that all depends on people being able to take these steps and have that debt relief applied to their account in a way that actually works," said Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, an advocacy group.

Here are the key dates and details, so far, for applying for student loan forgiveness

October: Loan forgiveness applications open

Applications for student loan cancellation will be released sometime in October, according to administration officials, though a more specific date has not yet been confirmed and the original timeline of early-October has been delayed.

The department is recommending that everyone file an application, even those who might already qualify for automatic forgiveness.

To be notified when the process has officially opened, the department recommends borrowers sign up at their subscription page . (Private companies like Navient and Nelnet, which help administer the loans and repayments, are likewise referring borrowers to a government portal created to share updates on student loans.)

It's unclear how many of the 43 million borrowers will submit applications. In cost estimates, the White House has said it could be as many as 75% of eligible people or as few as 50%.

"It will all depend on how good we are getting the word out about this opportunity and making sure that people actually do raise their hands to get in the line to get their debts canceled," Pierce said.

The Washington Post via Getty Images - PHOTO: President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding student loan debt forgiveness in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Aug. 24, 2022.

Nov. 15: The recommended deadline to apply

DOE officials recommend that borrowers apply for student loan forgiveness by Nov. 15 in order to receive relief before the pandemic-era payment pause expires on Dec. 31 and interest begins accruing again.

The department said they expect a four-to-six-week turnaround for forgiveness.

However, some advocates like Pierce worry that may not be feasible, given the track record the federal government has with processing debt relief.

The DOE has not released details regarding a plan for borrowers whose applications are still being processed by the time the payment pause lifts after December.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: A student walks to class at Rice University in Houston, Aug. 29, 2022.

Jan. 1: Student loan payments resume

Jan. 1 is when regular student loan payments will resume after a three-year moratorium first enacted under President Donald Trump during the onset of COVID-19. If a borrower's entire balance is not erased by the federal forgiveness program, interest will begin accruing again on the remaining sum.

Dec. 31, 2023 : The program application sunsets

The application period for student loan forgiveness will close on Dec. 31, 2023.

ABC News' Arhur Jones II contributed to this report.

ABC News

ABC News

