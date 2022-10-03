Read full article on original website
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
wabi.tv
Healthy Living with Northern Light: home care and hospice
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Home Care and Hospice provides care for patients in their home. LiveSafe, Help Buttons and Caring Calls are both statewide programs that support people living independently in their homes. For more information visit: https://northernlighthealth.org/homecare-hospice.
wabi.tv
Sightseers enjoy autumn Bangor standpipe tour
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor-area sightseers welcomed in the autumn season with a view that’s hard to beat atop the Thomas Hill Standpipe. The standpipe is 125 years old and still active. It’s also on the National Register of Historic Places. Families and photographers alike enjoyed the bright...
wabi.tv
St. Joseph Healthcare buries 75th anniversary time capsule
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How will you remember 2022?. St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor marked the year by burying a time capsule outside the hospital entrance. The sealed capsule includes hand-written notes, photos, technology and even a Barbie doll dressed in PPE to illustrate the industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
wabi.tv
Mural begins to take shape in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A mural three years in the making has begun to take shape in Ellsworth. The project is sponsored by Heart of Ellsworth, a non-profit, downtown revitalization organization. Artist Judy Taylor of MDI and her team started painting Sunday on the side of the Coastal Interiors building...
wabi.tv
Graham Lacher’s family follows up on credible sighting
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing several months ago say they are following up on a credible sighting Tuesday night. According to the Missing Graham Lacher Facebook page, they say a man who matched his description and likely behavior was seen walking down Island Ave. toward Ayer’s Island in Orono.
Miss Maine USA makes waves with third place win in costume category
WINTERPORT, Maine — (The video above is from our sister station in Texas KECN) Miss Maine, Elizabeth Kervin of Winterport, may not have won the crown at the Miss USA pageant, but she made Maine proud by coming in third in the state costume category. "We did it Maine!...
New Market in Orono Called ‘The Local’ Now Open
The Local, your local neighborhood marketplace, has opened in Orono. The location is 153 Park Street in Orono. The store used to be occupied by Thriftway. But since they left, the interior has been totally renovated. And the building is going through some exterior renovation, and the apartments and laundromat next door are being renovated now as well.
wabi.tv
Craft Fair returns to the Bangor Mall this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The fall season is in full swing, and that means craft fairs are taking place all over Maine. There is a big one happening in Bangor this weekend. The Bangor Mall will be host to more than 300 vendors from all over Maine and even Canada.
There’s a Headless Ghost That Haunts This Beautiful Lake in Maine
The small town of Bucksport, Maine, is home to lots of incredible stories, whether they're about the Abenaki tribe of Native Americans, how Colonel Jonathan Buck founded the town, or even when the town went Hollywood in an ABC drama called Dark Shadows. But Bucksport also has its fair share of ghost stories, including the chilling tale that something, or someone, keeps haunting Silver Lake.
wabi.tv
Maine men’s hockey to debut at Ice Breaker
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine men’s hockey is going to Colorado to face Air Force and No. 1 Denver in the season-opening Ice Breaker showcase. The Black Bears said both teams provide a tough test, much like the ones they’ll see later in the season. “Air Force is...
Smoke Seen For Miles After Vehicle Catches Fire At Bangor Sports Complex Wednesday
A Ford Expedition caught fire in the middle of a busy parking lot at the Union Street Athletic Complex this week, creating quite a stir. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, said firefighters started receiving reports of the smoke and...
wabi.tv
Day 2 of trial for Stockton Springs woman accused of killing son
Cloudy today with some scattered showers moving in tonight. As a cold fornt approaches clouds increase and we have the potential for some scattered showers headed into that late afternoon and evening hours. Updated: 16 hours ago. Another mild day Friday with highs in the 60s & 70s. A cold...
wabi.tv
Candlepin documentary set to spotlight sport’s Maine history
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A local film director is spotlighting a Maine sport’s history with deep roots in the state. Candlepin is set to premiere at the Alamo in Bucksport on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. It’s a free event sponsored by Bucksport House of Pizza, and the project...
Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson
A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
wabi.tv
Maine Team Hope Walk set for Sunday in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Maine Affiliate will be hosting the Maine Team Hope Walk on Sunday, October 9th at Ellsworth High School at 11AM in Ellsworth. Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100...
wabi.tv
UMaine conducting annual emergency communication system test Tuesday
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - If you’re in Orono this afternoon and hear sirens, don’t panic!. The University of Maine is doing their annual communications system test from 3 to 4 p-m. The outdoor sirens will sound for several minutes. Subscribers of the UMaine alert system will also get...
Police Looking For Help In Locating Missing Maine Woman
According to WABI, police in Bangor are looking for the public's help in locating a missing woman from the area. Sadly, she has been missing for the better part of a month. 35 year old Nicole Tufo was last seen on September 8th. She is described as being five feet...
wabi.tv
Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth under new ownership
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Eastward Plaza on Route 1 in Ellsworth has a new owner. The building, which houses a bowling alley and three other small businesses, had been somewhat neglected in the past. 22-year old Ryan Lounder purchased the property in mid-September, and has a vision for it...
WMTW
89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home
ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
