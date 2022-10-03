ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

‘Your Parole Officer Hasn’t Even Been Born Yet,’ Sentencing Judge Tells Ohio Rapist Convicted in Toddler’s Death

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 38

A’shadeeyah
3d ago

Wowww that was a helluva impact statement the deceased aunt gave at the sentencing hearing She said that’s the beauty with Karma you never know when she’s going to happen she just does 😩🪓😠

Reply
12
Bill House
2d ago

I can say that judge had a way with the word's he chose, What l find most interesting was that fact that he pointed out two fact's one of you live that long, the second your parole officer hasn't even been boring yet. gotta love a thoughtful judge...

Reply
9
Rick
2d ago

An unbelievable aura of extreme intelligence just radiates from this guy, whose measured IQ was found to equal that of a used roof shingle.

Reply
5
Related
case.edu

Law’s Michael Benza discussed Ohio attempted murder retrail on grounds of DNA evidence

Jury finds two men not guilty of 2006 shooting in Cleveland in retrial after overturned conviction. WEWS: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, weighed in on the case of two Northeast Ohio men who were granted a retrial on charges of attempted murder after new evidence in the form of DNA technology came to light. “One of the problems that we have in the criminal justice system is that the system doesn’t like to go back and look at cases that it considers over,” Benza said. “And so once you’ve been found guilty, it is really difficult to get the prosecution, the courts, anybody else who has the power to decide to relook at the case, to actually take a fresh look.”
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Conneaut, OH
Crime & Safety
Ashtabula County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Conneaut, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Ashtabula County, OH
explore venango

Man Accused of Paying Over $7,800 in Child Support Payments, Personal Expenses With Company Credit Card

EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 31-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly made over $7,800.00 in unauthorized purchases with his employer’s credit card. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old David Wayne Eberhardt, of Zelienople, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, October 3.
EMLENTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Domestic Violence#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#County Common Pleas Court
wnynewsnow.com

Inmate Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 31-year-old woman was allegedly busted with fentanyl while incarcerated at the Chautauqua County Jail. Back on September 17, corrections officers say they allegedly found Karlie Hallett to be in possession of the drug. Following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, Hallett...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Police arrest suspect in Hess Ave. shooting

Erie Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place on Hess Avenue late last month. Roderique Thompson, 27, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2 after he allegedly shot two people. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 25-year-old was shot in the calf. Those shootings took place […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sheriff: Jamestown Man Found With Drugs, Intention To Sell

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested last Friday after being caught with a large amount of drugs, money, and scales. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police Department SWAT team and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the town of Ellicott.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Burglars ransack, defile summer camp

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Hubbard teacher, Mooney grad killed in car crash

Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
HUBBARD, OH
Matt Revnew

Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers Checks

Choice Home Repair, A Local Home Repair Business Says They Received This Fake Cashier's Check in Fraud Scheme.(Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland) There has been a recent uptick in fraud-related activity in Northeast Ohio related to fake checks and impersonation scams. On Monday, the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland released an announcement of a fake check scam targeting local businesses.
MENTOR, OH
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy