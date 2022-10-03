ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Comments / 22

Candi ChanDra Devi Brown
3d ago

so Evil,what they did to that lady, and for what? and why? god bless her son and her family, I hope she get the justice she deserves!🙏🏾

Reply
4
Black Hebrew Israelite tribe of Judah
3d ago

Shalam the truth will come out and if he didn’t do it or have nothing to do with it then he should be let go. But from what I read he did absolutely nothing but the rest of the family most likely will be convicted. The brother that did the murder will probably get life and mother and father will get some time also don’t know how much because they don’t and should not have a conspiracy charge. The woman was died before they got there.

Reply
2
Related
WBRE

Shooting suspect brought back to PA on homicide charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County. Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce. […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Passaic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Petit Jury#Defendants#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

.38 Special Tossed By 16-Year-Old Boy Chased Down By Paterson Police

A 16-year-old Paterson boy tossed a loaded gun while running from city detectives, authorities said. Detectives Corey Davis, John Rikowich, Muhammed Dombayci and Wisam Salameh spotted the teen at the corner of Mercer and Franklin Streets -- where several shots had recently been fired -- shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy