ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Sentenced to Prison for Ambushing Then-Wife in the Middle of Night and Holding Her Captive for Days

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Can Seek Death Penalty for Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor’s 5-Year-Old Son in Head in Front of Two Young Sisters, Judge Rules

A 25-year-old North Carolina man accused of executing a 5-year-old boy in cold blood as he rode his bike in front of his two young sisters will be facing the death penalty if he is convicted in his impending trial. Superior Court Judge L. Lamont Wiggins on Thursday ruled that the state’s case against Darius N. Sessoms for the murder of Cannon Hinnant is eligible to proceed as a capital punishment case, Goldsboro CBS affiliate WNCN reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

After ‘Person of Interest’ Attempted Suicide, Sheriff’s Deputies Find Kidnapped Family of Four Dead in Rural California

A California sheriff released the worst possible news in the search for a kidnapped family of four. Authorities said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found dead on Wednesday. “Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed,” Merced County...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Captive#Hillsborough#Violent Crime#2022 Mathewson
CBS Chicago

Aunt accused of pushing toddler into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier now faces murder charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman now faces first-degree murder charges in the death of her 3-year-old nephew, after prosecutors say she pushed him into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier last month.Victoria Moreno, of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing 3-year-old Josiah Brown into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later. Brown died six days later at Lurie Children's Hospital, and on Tuesday, the Cook County...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
FLORISSANT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Law & Crime

Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis

A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
FLINT, MI
Law & Crime

Former Wisconsin Child Piano Prodigy Who Said He ‘Beat the Brakes Off’ Former Roommate Is Sentenced to Prison

A former child piano prodigy in Wisconsin will be spending nearly two decades behind bars for killing his former roommate. Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Wednesday ordered 27-year-old Garrick Harold Olsen to serve a sentence of 17 years in Wisconsin State Prison and an additional eight years of extended supervision following his release for killing 34-year-old Michael B. Sieg in 2020, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy