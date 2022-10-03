Florida Man Sentenced to Prison for Ambushing Then-Wife in the Middle of Night and Holding Her Captive for Days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman now faces first-degree murder charges in the death of her 3-year-old nephew, after prosecutors say she pushed him into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier last month.Victoria Moreno, of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing 3-year-old Josiah Brown into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later. Brown died six days later at Lurie Children's Hospital, and on Tuesday, the Cook County...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO