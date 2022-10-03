Florida Man Sentenced to Prison for Ambushing Then-Wife in the Middle of Night and Holding Her Captive for Days

Read full article on original website
Prosecutors Can Seek Death Penalty for Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor’s 5-Year-Old Son in Head in Front of Two Young Sisters, Judge Rules
A 25-year-old North Carolina man accused of executing a 5-year-old boy in cold blood as he rode his bike in front of his two young sisters will be facing the death penalty if he is convicted in his impending trial. Superior Court Judge L. Lamont Wiggins on Thursday ruled that the state’s case against Darius N. Sessoms for the murder of Cannon Hinnant is eligible to proceed as a capital punishment case, Goldsboro CBS affiliate WNCN reported.
Kansas Judge Disregards Prosecutors’ Request for Significant Prison Time, Sentences Mom Convicted in Toddler’s Death to Probation
A Kansas woman convicted for her role in the death of her 17-month-old son earlier this year won’t have to spend any time behind bars so long as she stays out of trouble while on probation. Johnson County District Court Judge Timothy P. McCarthy on Thursday sentenced Karlie Mae...
After ‘Person of Interest’ Attempted Suicide, Sheriff’s Deputies Find Kidnapped Family of Four Dead in Rural California
A California sheriff released the worst possible news in the search for a kidnapped family of four. Authorities said 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27, father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found dead on Wednesday. “Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed,” Merced County...
North Dakota Woman Convicted of Conspiring to Murder Husband with Her Lover’s Help
North Dakota jurors have convicted a woman of plotting to kill her husband with the help of her lover. Nikki Sue Melissa Entzel, 39, was found guilty on Tuesday on all charges: a count each of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit arson, and conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.
Missouri man sentenced to death in St. Charles quadruple murder
A St. Charles man has been sentenced to death for the 2018 murders of his girlfriend and her family.
Judge Pauses Murder Case Against Lori Vallow Daybell After Defense Files ‘Mental Commitment Case Records’
An Idaho judge has agreed to suspend murder proceedings against Lori Vallow Daybell and to vacate a scheduled trial date. The apparently indefinite pause is necessary, a judge wrote, because of renewed questions about Vallow Daybell’s mental competency to stand trial. The so-called “doomsday cult” mom is charged with...
Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Texas Woman Convicted of Murdering Pregnant Woman and Cutting Unborn Baby Straight from Her Womb
A Texas woman was convicted murdering a pregnant woman and kidnapping her unborn baby by cutting her straight from the womb, according to KSLA. It reportedly took under an hour for jurors to find Taylor Rene Parker, 29, guilty of capital murder. With this verdict, Parker faces either death or...
Aunt accused of pushing toddler into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier now faces murder charges
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman now faces first-degree murder charges in the death of her 3-year-old nephew, after prosecutors say she pushed him into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier last month.Victoria Moreno, of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing 3-year-old Josiah Brown into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier, where divers found him a half-hour later. Brown died six days later at Lurie Children's Hospital, and on Tuesday, the Cook County...
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the men were robbed or beaten before their killings...
Mike Lindell Says DOJ ‘Improperly Obtained and Executed’ Cell Phone Search Warrant, Asks Judge to Fast-Track Document Request
A federal magistrate judge in Minnesota on Wednesday ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to file a swift reply to Mike Lindell’s demand for an “expedited” review of a request for copies of search warrant materials the government used to justify seizing Lindell’s cell phone. According...
Police investigate a shooting in St. Charles County
Police are investigating a shooting Monday following a domestic dispute between twin brothers.
Stewart Rhodes Spoke with Secret Service Agent During Trump Rally in North Carolina, Former Oath Keepers County Leader Testifies
A former member of the Oath Keepers says that Stewart Rhodes, the group’s founder and leader, was on the phone with a Secret Service agent during a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina in September of 2020. The testimony from John Zimmerman, a prosecution witness in the seditious conspiracy...
Shooting between twin brothers in St. Charles Monday night
A shooting involving twin brothers happened in St. Charles late Monday night.
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
Judge Throws Out Felony Charges Against Seven People Charged by Controversial One-Judge Grand Jury in Flint Water Crisis
A judge in Michigan on Tuesday tossed felony charges against seven people embroiled in the deadly and ongoing Flint water crisis. The move comes as a substantial setback to prosecutors after the Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year ruled that a judge in Genesee County could not issue indictments under the controversial, and ultimately rescinded as unlawful, “one man grand jury” rule.
Google Will Pay $85 Million to Arizona in What State’s Lawyers Call a ‘Groundbreaking’ Settlement on Consumer Fraud Claims
Google will pay $85 million to Arizona to settle a lawsuit filed more than two years ago accusing the tech giant of consumer fraud over its use of location data, attorneys for the Grand Canyon State said on Tuesday. In May 2020, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) sued Google...
Former Wisconsin Child Piano Prodigy Who Said He ‘Beat the Brakes Off’ Former Roommate Is Sentenced to Prison
A former child piano prodigy in Wisconsin will be spending nearly two decades behind bars for killing his former roommate. Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Wednesday ordered 27-year-old Garrick Harold Olsen to serve a sentence of 17 years in Wisconsin State Prison and an additional eight years of extended supervision following his release for killing 34-year-old Michael B. Sieg in 2020, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
3-year-old dies after being pushed off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he was allegedly pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. Prosecutors say his aunt, 34-year-old Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child under the age of 13 causing permanent disability, police said Wednesday. Those charges will almost certainly be upgraded. Cook County...
