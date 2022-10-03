ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact won't get more endgame content because "it might end up creating excessive anxiety"

By Dustin Bailey
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FripM_0iKi2wvA00

Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse doesn't want to add more endgame content in the vein of the Spiral Abyss out of fear that it might create "excessive anxiety" for players.

"The Spiral Abyss is one of the most effective ways [for] players [to] test out their party composition and combat strength," Hoyoverse tells GameSpot . "If we design another type of permanent endgame that is similar to the Spiral Abyss, it might end up creating excessive anxiety for our players - not everyone is interested in Musk Reef."

Hoyoverse says that with the "Genius Invokation TCG that we unveiled in the Special Program for Version 3.2, we are also working on designing more interesting gameplay in the future," adding that the variety gameplay types available as part of the game's open world gives the studio confidence in its long-term prospects even without more combat-focused endgame content added in.

Genshin Impact has been particularly friendly to casual playstyles as online gacha games go, and it seems Hoyoverse doesn't want to lay on the time commitment too heavily for high-level players. Nonetheless, some of those players are getting pretty tired of only having one meaningful endgame challenge. Regular events have helped ease that burden, but those events aren't permanent options for players.

Instead, it seems Hoyoverse is more concerned with easing new players into Genshin Impact , with plans to adjust everything from the game's tutorials to its install size in an effort to make it friendlier to newcomers. "Intelligent management of past content" is also in the works, Hoyoverse told PLAY magazine, hinting that the devs might be working on a way for new players to speed through or otherwise catch up on the game's old content.

Check out our Genshin Impact character tier list for a breakdown of who you should be playing when you do brave the Spiral Abyss.

