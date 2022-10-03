The Huskies will have to beat the heat to snap the streak. Tongue-twisters aside, No. 21 Washington (4-1) is a 13.5-point favorite over Arizona State (1-4) on Saturday, and for obvious reasons. Led by redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies’ rejuvenated offense ranks third in the nation in passing (364 yards per game), sixth in total offense (507.8 yards per game), seventh in passing touchdowns (16) and 12th in scoring (41.6 points per game). On the other side, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 and seems destined to stumble through a dismal season in the desert.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO