Can No. 21 UW football snap a seven-game road losing streak in the heat at Arizona State?
The Huskies will have to beat the heat to snap the streak. Tongue-twisters aside, No. 21 Washington (4-1) is a 13.5-point favorite over Arizona State (1-4) on Saturday, and for obvious reasons. Led by redshirt junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the Huskies’ rejuvenated offense ranks third in the nation in passing (364 yards per game), sixth in total offense (507.8 yards per game), seventh in passing touchdowns (16) and 12th in scoring (41.6 points per game). On the other side, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 and seems destined to stumble through a dismal season in the desert.
Snoqualmie teacher’s tweet after Cal Raleigh’s HR gets baseball world’s attention
Cascade View (Snoqualmie) Elementary School teacher Tim Rooney didn’t think many people would notice when he tweeted a video Friday of his fifth-grade class watching the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of their AL Wild Card Series. He expected a few...
Matt Brash, Abraham Toro expect emotional homecoming in Canada with Mariners
TORONTO — Matt Brash has pitched here at the Rogers Center before. Just not with the Mariners. Brash grew up not far away in Kingston, Ontario, about 160 miles (260 km) northeast of Toronto. He rooted for the Blue Jays as a kid, attended games at Rogers Centre and even pitched here in high school while playing for Team Ontario in the Canada Cup tournament.
What to do in Seattle this week: St. Demetrios Greek Festival, fashion week
A Seattle tradition since 1960 continues this weekend at the St. Demetrios Greek Festival at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood. When the festival first began, the Greek community "really wanted to do something to give back to the community," festival volunteer Katherine Dikeakos said. "One of the ways that Greeks really know how to welcome people is to bring them in, cook for them, share culture, share music and traditions."
Judge: Facebook intentionally violated WA campaign finance law 822 times
Meta, Facebook's parent company, intentionally violated Washington's longstanding campaign finance law 822 times, a King County Superior Court judge wrote Thursday, opening the social media giant up to millions of dollars in potential fines. Washington’s transparency law, originally passed by voters through an initiative in 1972, requires ad sellers such...
Here's how first lady Jill Biden's WA visit will impact your commute and travels
Oct. 6—First lady Jill Biden is coming to the Seattle and Tacoma area on Friday and may impact your morning commute or travel plans. Biden will land at King County International Airport on Friday at approximately 3:15 p.m, and then attend an event at Bates Technical College Tacoma campus at 4:15 p.m, according to a White House press release.
Rabid bat found near Alki Beach
A rabid bat was found on the ground in a parking lot near Alki Beach in West Seattle, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County. As of Thursday, at least four people who may have been exposed to the bat have been identified and are being evaluated, the health department said in a news release.
Officials ID remains of 7 Whidbey Island floatplane crash victims
Officials on Friday confirmed the identities of the seven people whose bodies have been recovered after last month's floatplane crash off Whidbey Island, including the remains that washed ashore nearly two weeks after the crash. Crews had been working for weeks to locate and identify the nine passengers and one...
