Read full article on original website
Related
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
Upworthy
Firefighter saves young girl during Hurricane Ian: 'She'll have a little piece of my heart forever'
Hurricane Ian has bought devastation, loss of life and heartbreaking stories from people stranded in the East Coast and island regions it affected. However, there have been some heroic stories of people helping out those in need. St. Augustine in Florida was a badly hit region and now, since the storm has passed, firefighters are returning to their families. During Hurricane Ian, the St. Augustine Fire Chief reported 26 rescues and many difficult missions, reports WBNS.
WESH
2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
Dose of reality: Did Biden tell people in path of Hurricane Ian to get COVID-19 vaccination?
A clip of President Joe Biden urging people in Hurricane susceptible regions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 resurfaced Tuesday, prompting questions about the authenticity of the video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
MSNBC
‘Help comes within days, predators come within hours': Florida CFO warns of post-hurricane scams
Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis joins Andrea Mitchell after Hurricane Ian tore through the state, leaving many vulnerable and desperate as they set foot on a wearying road to recovery. “Help comes within days, predators come within hours,” Patronis says, warning of “rogue contractors” trying to take advantage of the “lack of communication” that many are experiencing after the storm. “They can't talk to somebody they trust to get advice. So these door-to-door predators are like locusts and they will see this opportunity to prey.” Sept. 30, 2022.
‘We’re tired, dirty and hungry’: Hurricane Ian survivors leave Fort Myers Beach on foot
Feeling increasingly isolated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach residents and renters continued to exit their devastated island on foot Sunday, four days after a 10-foot storm surge driven by 150 mph winds inundated Southwest Florida’s coastal communities.
After Hurricane Ian hits Fort Myers, Black neighborhood residents say they aren’t counting on much help
Residents in Dunbar say they have grown accustomed to relying on themselves and looking out for each other.
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
‘There's no beach left’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi joins Andrea Mitchell from Naples, Florida to report on the catastrophic storm surge the city is experiencing. “There's debris all over the place. It's entirely flooded,” says Velshi. “There’s no beach left in Naples.” He warns the city is "not even close to the worst of it yet." Sept. 28, 2022.
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian
Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
'Send help': Florida woman's inflatable pool turns into a floating life raft as Hurricane Ian causes her living room to become submerged in flood water
A woman in Florida has gone viral after posting a video from her flooded living room in which she is floating on an inflatable paddling pool while begging for help. As high waters cause almost her entire living room to become submerged, the woman - named Beth - is able to remain afloat, sitting in the pool surrounded by floating bits of furniture.
‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack
A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
IN THIS ARTICLE
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to be a major hurricane next week
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to significantly strengthen as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida early next week. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest forecast.
Sanibel residents return to an unrecognizable island a week after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island -- which remains cutoff from the mainland -- were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community.
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
'Mommy, don't let me die': Florida family recounts escaping home during Hurricane Ian
Families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state this week, with one family saying they lost “everything” after their home’s foundations crumbled in the staggering storm surge. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm over the west coast...
AOL Corp
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
Giant lizard scales Florida homeowner’s window: ‘Looks like Godzilla’
A giant lizard described as "Godzilla" recently visited a home in Florida and was caught on video trying to climb up a window. Video of what appeared to be a Savannah monitor lizard was taken from inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando, and shared earlier this month on Facebook.
Comments / 0