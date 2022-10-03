ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Weather Channel

The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

H​omes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. P​hotos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
Upworthy

Firefighter saves young girl during Hurricane Ian: 'She'll have a little piece of my heart forever'

Hurricane Ian has bought devastation, loss of life and heartbreaking stories from people stranded in the East Coast and island regions it affected. However, there have been some heroic stories of people helping out those in need. St. Augustine in Florida was a badly hit region and now, since the storm has passed, firefighters are returning to their families. During Hurricane Ian, the St. Augustine Fire Chief reported 26 rescues and many difficult missions, reports WBNS.
WESH

2 tropical disturbances brew as Florida still reels from Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, meteorologists are eying two tropical disturbances. A tropical wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic could possibly strengthen into a tropical depression. It's been given a 50% chance of development in the next two days and...
MSNBC

‘Help comes within days, predators come within hours': Florida CFO warns of post-hurricane scams

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis joins Andrea Mitchell after Hurricane Ian tore through the state, leaving many vulnerable and desperate as they set foot on a wearying road to recovery. “Help comes within days, predators come within hours,” Patronis says, warning of “rogue contractors” trying to take advantage of the “lack of communication” that many are experiencing after the storm. “They can't talk to somebody they trust to get advice. So these door-to-door predators are like locusts and they will see this opportunity to prey.” Sept. 30, 2022.
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
Daily Mail

'Send help': Florida woman's inflatable pool turns into a floating life raft as Hurricane Ian causes her living room to become submerged in flood water

A woman in Florida has gone viral after posting a video from her flooded living room in which she is floating on an inflatable paddling pool while begging for help. As high waters cause almost her entire living room to become submerged, the woman - named Beth - is able to remain afloat, sitting in the pool surrounded by floating bits of furniture.
The Independent

‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack

A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
