Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Commanders committed to Carson Wentz, not considering ‘quarterback switch’ in Week 5
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz joined the franchise this offseason excited for a fresh start. While many criticized the trade,
Columbia Missourian
Salisbury falls to Fayette 48-28
A senior night comeback proved to be too tall of a task for Salisbury as Fayette beat the Panthers 48-28. The Falcons offense put on a rushing masterclass as both running backs D.J. Moore and Carter Vroman had standout performances. Both teams got off to a slow start as, for...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton football faces unique offense in Hogan Prep
Tolton football coach Michael Engew sees Hogan Prep Academy as Tolton’s toughest opponent on the regular season schedule. Last year, the Rams defeated the Trailblazers 44-8 in Columbia. It was Tolton’s worse loss of the 2021 season. The Trailblazers struggled in two phases of the game in last year’s defeat that they are going to have to focus on in order to come out with their last road victory of the regular season. The first: defense.
Comments / 0