Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says
(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
US News and World Report
Colombia Reaches Deal to Buy Land From Cattle Ranchers
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government has reached a deal with cattle farmers to buy 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land, earmarked for poor rural farmers to push agrarian reform aimed at boosting food production and tackling poverty, the minister of agriculture said on Friday. "We've reached total agreement,...
US News and World Report
Legal Cannabis Poses a Quandary for US Companies Screening Staff for Drugs
(Reuters) -Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. Or it used to be. Virginia last year fully legalized marijuana — the first state in the South to do...
US News and World Report
Swedish Police Probe at Nord Stream Leak Site Strengthens Suspicion of Gross Sabotage
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Suspicions of gross sabotage on the damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea have strengthened following a crime scene investigation in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, the country's security police said on Thursday. Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project
MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 228 of the invasion
Vladimir Putin orders extra security around Kerch bridge in Crimea as limited traffic starts to resume
US News and World Report
Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
US News and World Report
Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War
PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? Is it offensive to celebrate Columbus Day? Everything you need to know
The second Monday of October has been a national holiday for about a century. But Indigenous Peoples Day has only held that designation for a year.
US News and World Report
Nord Stream Investigation Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish Police Say
HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations, strengthening suspicions of "gross sabotage", Sweden's Security Service said on Thursday. Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks after the pipelines, which link Russia and...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Troops Involved in Tough Fighting Around Key Eastern Town - Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in video address on Saturday. Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres (miles) of land in recent offensives in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands of Russians continue to arrive in Turkey, fleeing conscription
Antalya is a longtime Russian tourist destination that's become a refuge for those who don't want to fight in the war. But things are getting more complicated for Russians in Turkey.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Defeats in Ukraine Stoke Crisis for Vladimir Putin
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin is grappling with the gravest domestic crisis of his 23-year rule: an increasingly public quarrel inside the Russian elite over who is to blame for the battlefield defeats in Ukraine. Since he was handed the Kremlin top job by Boris Yeltsin on the last...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Liberate More Territory in Northeast - General
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's armed forces have advanced up to about 55 km (34 miles) over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday. Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a briefing that Ukraine had taken...
US News and World Report
Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall in Nicaragua, U.S. NHC Says
(Reuters) - Hurricane Julia has made landfall along the coast near Laguna De Perlas in Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday. The hurricane is located about 30 miles (50 km) north-northeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h). (Reporting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
U.S. Says Failed Rocket Attack Targeted American Troops in Syria
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said late on Saturday that unidentified forces fired a rocket at a compound in Syria hosting U.S. troops and partnered local forces, but failed to cause any injuries or damage. The military, in a short statement, said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact...
US News and World Report
Five Hong Kong Teenagers Sentenced in First Security Case Involving Minors
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Five teenagers with a Hong Kong group advocating independence from Chinese rule were ordered by a judge on Saturday to serve up to three years in detention at a correctional facility, for urging an "armed revolution" in a national security case. The five, some of whom...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Zelenskiy's 'Preventive Strike' Comments Justify Its Ukraine 'Special Operation'
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggesting NATO should launch preventive strikes on Russia confirmed the need for what it calls its "special operation" in Ukraine. "By doing so, (he) essentially presented the world with further evidence of the threats...
US News and World Report
UN Rights Body Agrees to Appoint Expert to Scrutinize Russia
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights...
Comments / 0