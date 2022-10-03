ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US News and World Report

Haiti to Seek a Foreign Armed Force to Combat Gangs, Decree Says

(Reuters) -Haiti's government has authorized Prime Minister Ariel Henry to ask the international community for a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port that has led to crippling shortages, according to a decree circulating on Friday. Haiti has ground to...
Colombia Reaches Deal to Buy Land From Cattle Ranchers

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government has reached a deal with cattle farmers to buy 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land, earmarked for poor rural farmers to push agrarian reform aimed at boosting food production and tackling poverty, the minister of agriculture said on Friday. "We've reached total agreement,...
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War

PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
Nord Stream Investigation Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish Police Say

HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations, strengthening suspicions of "gross sabotage", Sweden's Security Service said on Thursday. Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks after the pipelines, which link Russia and...
Ukraine Troops Involved in Tough Fighting Around Key Eastern Town - Zelenskiy

(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in video address on Saturday. Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres (miles) of land in recent offensives in the...
Analysis-Defeats in Ukraine Stoke Crisis for Vladimir Putin

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin is grappling with the gravest domestic crisis of his 23-year rule: an increasingly public quarrel inside the Russian elite over who is to blame for the battlefield defeats in Ukraine. Since he was handed the Kremlin top job by Boris Yeltsin on the last...
Ukrainian Forces Liberate More Territory in Northeast - General

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's armed forces have advanced up to about 55 km (34 miles) over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday. Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a briefing that Ukraine had taken...
Hurricane Julia Makes Landfall in Nicaragua, U.S. NHC Says

(Reuters) - Hurricane Julia has made landfall along the coast near Laguna De Perlas in Nicaragua, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday. The hurricane is located about 30 miles (50 km) north-northeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, with maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km/h). (Reporting...
U.S. Says Failed Rocket Attack Targeted American Troops in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said late on Saturday that unidentified forces fired a rocket at a compound in Syria hosting U.S. troops and partnered local forces, but failed to cause any injuries or damage. The military, in a short statement, said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact...
UN Rights Body Agrees to Appoint Expert to Scrutinize Russia

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member Human Rights...
