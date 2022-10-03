ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team return to action this weekend with meets on Friday and Saturday, as the Huskies are set to host Northern Michigan at the Halenbeck Hall Pool. The events are slated for 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. During the meet on Saturday, the Huskies will also be recognizing their graduating seniors.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO