scsuhuskies.com
(RV) Huskies swept 6-2 by No. 1 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey scored a pair of power play goals but couldn't slow down No. 1 Ohio State in a 6-2 loss on Saturday afternoon in Columbus. Emma Gentry scored the first of two Huskies power play goals just three minutes into the...
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) SCSU falls 5-2 to No. 1 Buckeyes in WCHA opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey fell 5-2 to No. 1 Ohio State on Friday evening at the OSU Ice Rink. Senior captain Taylor Lind scored her 50th collegiate point on the Huskies' second goal of the night, becoming the 28th member of the SCSU 50 Point Club.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive to Face Northern Michigan at Home this Weekend
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team return to action this weekend with meets on Friday and Saturday, as the Huskies are set to host Northern Michigan at the Halenbeck Hall Pool. The events are slated for 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. During the meet on Saturday, the Huskies will also be recognizing their graduating seniors.
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) Huskies Women’s Hockey opens WCHA play at No. 1 Ohio State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey travels to Columbus this weekend to battle defending NCAA Champion and consensus No. 1 Ohio State in their first WCHA series of 2022-23. The Huskies and Buckeyes drop the puck at 6:00 p.m. ET Friday with a 3:00 p.m. ET start on Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Athletics mourns loss of Hall of Famer Tom Ditty
St. Cloud, Minn. – St. Cloud State Athletics mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Tom Ditty, who passed away in September. Ditty was a member of the 1992 SCSU Athletic Hall of Fame class after a terrific career with the men's basketball and baseball programs. Tom was the...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Cross Country readies for Lucian Rosa Invitational
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Cross Country returns to action this weekend with the Lucian Rosa Invitational hosted by UW-Parkside in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday. The women's 6K race is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. CT. The Huskies will compete will 12 other teams at the...
