Dallas, TX

Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder

McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
Rick Roberts: More Gun Owners, More Gun Insurance!

Over the past couple of years, there has been a significant push for more gun control after multiple acts of gun violence. While DFW has been rising in terms of violent crime, it also has a significant number of citizens who are buying guns and getting gun insurance. Why is this? Rick brings on Eagle Gun Range owner, David Prince, who explains that after many incidents like The BLM Riots, more and more people are buying guns, and are encouraged to train at gun ranges, to protect themselves from violence.
Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County

DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses

On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
Public Safety
Texas Officials Investigating Death of Woman – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas police are asking for information into the capturing demise of a 21-year-old girl. Asia Womack was discovered shot a number of occasions close to Fair Park on Monday night time. Her household stated it began over a basketball recreation. “We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,”...
Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force.  A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most

There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense

An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
