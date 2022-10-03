Over the past couple of years, there has been a significant push for more gun control after multiple acts of gun violence. While DFW has been rising in terms of violent crime, it also has a significant number of citizens who are buying guns and getting gun insurance. Why is this? Rick brings on Eagle Gun Range owner, David Prince, who explains that after many incidents like The BLM Riots, more and more people are buying guns, and are encouraged to train at gun ranges, to protect themselves from violence.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO