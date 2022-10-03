Read full article on original website
Dallas man sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking, 'systematically' brutalizing his victims, officials announce
DALLAS — A Dallas man who called himself “Macknificent” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for human trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Tremont Blakemore, 43, was first arrested in September 2018 and later charged in September...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
fox4news.com
Allen brewery owner convicted in fraud case linked to murder
McKINNEY, Texas - A Collin County man was found guilty in a fraud scheme liked to a murder case. Keith Ashley faces life in prison after being convicted on federal fraud and gun charges. Prosecutors said the 50-year-old used his work as a financial advisor and life insurance agent to...
FBI continues to seek leads, identifying information in Mesquite bank robbery
MESQUITE, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continues to seek leads and information from the public in an effort to identify an unknown bank robbery suspect who robbed a Mesquite bank earlier this year. The robbery occurred on January 3, 2022, at the 1st Convenience Bank inside...
Deed fraud defendant flees hearing after forged signatures detailed in testimony
WFAA’s “Dirty Deeds” series highlights how easy it is to steal houses with the stroke of a pen. Realtor Deon Britton snapped a picture at the title company of a couple selling a house in 2019. “The pose that you see here is that of a husband...
Dallas Police Department, FBI Violent Crime Task Force arrest four in connection with armed carjackings
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Violent Crime Task Force arrested four young men in connection with a string of armed carjackings in southwest Dallas, the department announced today. This morning, October 4, 2022, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department...
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: More Gun Owners, More Gun Insurance!
Over the past couple of years, there has been a significant push for more gun control after multiple acts of gun violence. While DFW has been rising in terms of violent crime, it also has a significant number of citizens who are buying guns and getting gun insurance. Why is this? Rick brings on Eagle Gun Range owner, David Prince, who explains that after many incidents like The BLM Riots, more and more people are buying guns, and are encouraged to train at gun ranges, to protect themselves from violence.
keranews.org
Seven Tarrant County women were killed by abusive partners in 2021, down from pandemic spike
If you’re experiencing abuse or partner violence and need help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or you can chat with an advocate on their website. SafeHaven of Tarrant County's crisis hotline is 1-877-701-7233, and resources are available on their website. In 2021, seven Tarrant County women...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In Unusual Environmental Crime, Ellis County Man Charged With Lying About Burning, Burying House
In an unusual environmental crime, a former Italy City Council member faces charges he lied about demolishing a house that was burned and buried in 2019, according to his indictment and state regulators. Paul Shearin, 51, was arrested last month by Italy police and spent six days in the Ellis...
blackchronicle.com
Dirty Deeds: Forms needed to fight deed fraud in Dallas County
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the most recent installment of its “Dirty Deeds” sequence at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every 12 months, there are greater than 400,000 paperwork filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of these paperwork are cast property deeds transferring...
fox4news.com
City of Denton dismissed from lawsuit over man’s police shooting death
DENTON, Texas - A judge dismissed the city of Denton from a lawsuit in the police shooting death of a UNT student. Darius Tarver was shot and killed by police back in 2020. Police went to his apartment complex after neighbors reported he was acting erratically. When officers confronted him,...
dpdbeat.com
Arrests Made in Multiple Robbery Offenses
On October 4, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., the Dallas Police Department, along with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served arrest and search warrants at four locations in Southwest Dallas. During the operation, Dallas Police arrested four suspects and seized multiple firearms and additional case evidence. Police arrested:. Anthony...
Houston Chronicle
Elderly woman’s slaying part of pattern for serial killer suspect Billy Chemirmir, Dallas prosecutors say
DALLAS — Billy Chemirmir pulled into a Walmart parking lot on the morning of Jan. 30, 2018, selected a spot with a view of the handicapped spaces and waited for his victim, prosecutors told jurors Monday at his capital murder trial. Dallas County prosecutors are seeking to prove that...
blackchronicle.com
Texas Officials Investigating Death of Woman – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas police are asking for information into the capturing demise of a 21-year-old girl. Asia Womack was discovered shot a number of occasions close to Fair Park on Monday night time. Her household stated it began over a basketball recreation. “We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,”...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. TOLMACHOFF, RYLEE FAITH; W/F; POB: NORTH RICHLAND HILLS TX; AGE: 18; ADDRESS: HURST TX;...
Houston Chronicle
How a Christian Cellphone Company Became a Rising Force in Texas Politics
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Ahead of what would usually be a sleepy spring school board election, a mass of flyers appeared on doorsteps in the Fort Worth suburbs, warning of rampant “wokeness” and “sexually explicit books” in schools, and urging changes in leadership. The flyers were...
Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.
Mother still has questions 5 years after her son was fatally shot by an Arlington police officer
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - In a surprising legal decision, a high court has ruled that an Arlington police officer can be sued by the mother of a man he shot and killed. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the officer's claim of qualified immunity, which protects officers from lawsuits, and raised questions about whether Tavis Crane's constitutional rights were violated. The officer at the center of this 2017 shooting was cleared by a grand jury and has since gone back to work on the force. A federal appeals court has looked at the dash cam video and this week determined that...
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most
There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
bloomberglaw.com
Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense
An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
