Lee County, FL

The Post and Courier

South Carolina is a state of 183K ‘car flippers’

Car Flipping 101: You’ve probably heard of house flipping – a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the sole intention of reselling it for a profit. Now, picture the same concept but instead of houses, cars are being flipped like hot pancakes and bringing in big bucks for investors! Now, according to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a whole new breed of ‘flipper’ has emerged recently, with people buying cars – and specifically, electric vehicles – with the purpose of selling them on to make a profit.
ECONOMY
The Post and Courier

Local developer shares details on new proposed Carolina Forest subdivision

CONWAY — More details about a proposed 171-acre redevelopment project on a local Carolina Forest golf course were shared during a Oct. 6 public hearing. The proposed project involves rezoning the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, located along River Oaks Drive, from a residential district to a multi-residential district. This would allow for at least 505 homes to be built on the property.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

