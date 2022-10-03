Read full article on original website
At least 17 SC schools hit with hoax reports of shootings, disrupting learning statewide
A rash of reported shootings — all determined to be bogus — caused lockdowns and at least one evacuation Oct. 5 at schools across South Carolina, temporarily forcing thousands out of their classrooms. Authorities say the "swatting" calls targeted at least 17 schools in various counties, including Beaufort,...
South Carolina is a state of 183K ‘car flippers’
Car Flipping 101: You’ve probably heard of house flipping – a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the sole intention of reselling it for a profit. Now, picture the same concept but instead of houses, cars are being flipped like hot pancakes and bringing in big bucks for investors! Now, according to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a whole new breed of ‘flipper’ has emerged recently, with people buying cars – and specifically, electric vehicles – with the purpose of selling them on to make a profit.
Local developer shares details on new proposed Carolina Forest subdivision
CONWAY — More details about a proposed 171-acre redevelopment project on a local Carolina Forest golf course were shared during a Oct. 6 public hearing. The proposed project involves rezoning the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, located along River Oaks Drive, from a residential district to a multi-residential district. This would allow for at least 505 homes to be built on the property.
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
