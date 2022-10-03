Car Flipping 101: You’ve probably heard of house flipping – a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the sole intention of reselling it for a profit. Now, picture the same concept but instead of houses, cars are being flipped like hot pancakes and bringing in big bucks for investors! Now, according to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a whole new breed of ‘flipper’ has emerged recently, with people buying cars – and specifically, electric vehicles – with the purpose of selling them on to make a profit.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO