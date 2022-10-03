Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Wolves aim to keep win streak going versus Pioneers
The West Ridge football team will look to nab a third straight victory when it meets non-region foe David Crockett on Friday at 7 p.m. in Blountville. The Wolves (3-3) won last year’s matchup in Jonesborough in dominant fashion 24-6. This year, it’s going to be a totally different story.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs’ King ready for challenge of new position
JOHNSON CITY — With so many new players on the East Tennessee State basketball team, fans will need a roster to keep up with the Bucs early in the season. One of the players they will recognize, however, is Jordan King and he’ll be playing a new position. King enters his junior season as ETSU’s point guard after spending the past season as the starting shooting guard.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Vikings enjoy sweet revenge against Patriots
ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School. The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that head coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
Kingsport Times-News
Chad Barrett to lead ETSU's WETS-FM
Chad Barrett is continuing to advance his career at WETS-FM, a public radio station housed on ETSU's main campus, as he is stepping into the role of station director. For Chad Barrett, a WETS-FM internship in 2011 sparked a professional passion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport Times-News
Taylor leads Gate City volleyball past Central
WISE — Gate City needed four sets but came away with a 25-21, 25-14, 31-33, 25-17 win over Wise Central in high school volleyball on Thursday. Peyton Taylor led the way for Gate City with 46 assists and 11 digs. Makayla Bays added 37 kills. Rylee Hall (12 kills, six blocks) and Rylee Blevins (25 digs) also had key contributions.
Kingsport Times-News
Hampton faces big road test against Class 3A state power
Hampton has passed the toughest part of its region tests, but two big non-region battles remain on the regular season football schedule. One of those is Friday night as the Bulldogs travel to take on Gatlinburg-Pittman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Spartans rally to beat Twin Springs to set up Cumberland showdown
COEBURN — The first-place showdown is set in the Cumberland District. Eastside started strong and rallied late to take a 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 25-20 volleyball win over Twin Springs Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
1-AA volleyball: Lady Vikings advance to title match
ERWIN — Top-seeded Tennessee High had its hands full Tuesday in the opening match of the District 1-AA volleyball tournament at Unicoi County. The Lady Vikings struggled early before recovering for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Elizabethton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia Tech blanks ETSU in men's soccer
JOHNSON CITY — Virginia Tech scored a pair of first-half goals and used a lockdown defensive effort to take a 2-0 men’s soccer victory over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium. The Hokies (2-8-1) struck early when Danny Flores scored on a penalty kick in...
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill edges West Ridge, Crockett clips D-B in 5-set thrillers
GRAY — A rousing win by top-seeded Science Hill capped a night of thrilling volleyball at the District 1-AAA tournament at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. The Lady Hilltoppers (32-8) pulled out a 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory over West Ridge to advance to Thursday’s tournament finals. The Lady Wolves (17-8) dropped into Wednesday’s elimination game with David Crockett, which outlasted Dobyns-Bennett 17-25, 25-19, 32-30, 19-25, 15-13.
Kingsport Times-News
Mad Greek keeps its customers happy
KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in Greek, Italian and even American cuisine.
Kingsport Times-News
EHS Navy Cadet program fields first rifle team
ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School’s new Navy National Defense Cadet Corps program competed in its first marksmanship competition on Saturday, Sept. 24. Cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou, Rylee Phillps traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville participate in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener” match. Shooting agains 23 teams from Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina, the EHS cadets represented the unit and school well. Cadet Holly Galyon finished as the team’s high shooter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton's Vines eyeing professional lacrosse
Lacrosse can be a foreign word to some sports fans, but for Hunter Vines it became a world of opportunity that is still paying dividends. The Elizabethton native, a standout college player at High Point, was recently drafted in the sixth round by the Vancouver Warriors of the National Lacrosse League. It will be a while before Vines gets his professional chance, but it’s another step forward.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law
ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said these concerned citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport approves partnership on developing HAAP industrial site
KINGSPORT — The Kings- port Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night 7-0 to enter into a partnership to help develop a proposed 160-acre industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. The resolution, approved during the board’s regularly scheduled business meeting, allows the city to partner...
Kingsport Times-News
Energy demonstration sites slated for Wise County
RICHMOND — While the commonwealth’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the...
Kingsport Times-News
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5–8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Muddy Creek Raceway to host Top Gun Showdown this weekend
The area’s largest motocross event of the year — the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown — is scheduled this weekend at Muddy Creek Raceway. Friday is a practice day with racing to begin Saturday at the Blountville track. The main event is Sunday, which also includes the Cody Gragg Memorial Race. There are 30-plus classes of bikes and ATVs from beginners to pros, from youth to senior citizens, competing. The Cody Gragg Memorial Race features a $15,000 purse that’s growing and the overall event purse is over $25,000.
Kingsport Times-News
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location
Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
Comments / 0