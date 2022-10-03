ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Wolves aim to keep win streak going versus Pioneers

The West Ridge football team will look to nab a third straight victory when it meets non-region foe David Crockett on Friday at 7 p.m. in Blountville. The Wolves (3-3) won last year’s matchup in Jonesborough in dominant fashion 24-6. This year, it’s going to be a totally different story.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs’ King ready for challenge of new position

JOHNSON CITY — With so many new players on the East Tennessee State basketball team, fans will need a roster to keep up with the Bucs early in the season. One of the players they will recognize, however, is Jordan King and he’ll be playing a new position. King enters his junior season as ETSU’s point guard after spending the past season as the starting shooting guard.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lady Vikings enjoy sweet revenge against Patriots

ERWIN — With revenge on its mind, Tennessee High wasted no time in winning the District 1-AA volleyball championship over Sullivan East at Unicoi County High School. The top-seeded Lady Vikings rolled to a 3-0 (25-19, 27-25, 25-17) victory. It was the same week that head coach Mary Johnson passed Peggy Dempsey as Tennessee High’s all-time win leader. Dempsey was in attendance for Thursday’s match, which Johnson certainly appreciated.
ERWIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chad Barrett to lead ETSU's WETS-FM

Chad Barrett is continuing to advance his career at WETS-FM, a public radio station housed on ETSU's main campus, as he is stepping into the role of station director. For Chad Barrett, a WETS-FM internship in 2011 sparked a professional passion.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
College Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Taylor leads Gate City volleyball past Central

WISE — Gate City needed four sets but came away with a 25-21, 25-14, 31-33, 25-17 win over Wise Central in high school volleyball on Thursday. Peyton Taylor led the way for Gate City with 46 assists and 11 digs. Makayla Bays added 37 kills. Rylee Hall (12 kills, six blocks) and Rylee Blevins (25 digs) also had key contributions.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hampton faces big road test against Class 3A state power

Hampton has passed the toughest part of its region tests, but two big non-region battles remain on the regular season football schedule. One of those is Friday night as the Bulldogs travel to take on Gatlinburg-Pittman. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

1-AA volleyball: Lady Vikings advance to title match

ERWIN — Top-seeded Tennessee High had its hands full Tuesday in the opening match of the District 1-AA volleyball tournament at Unicoi County. The Lady Vikings struggled early before recovering for a 25-27, 25-19, 25-5, 25-18 victory over Elizabethton.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#College Football#College Sports#The Southern Conference
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia Tech blanks ETSU in men's soccer

JOHNSON CITY — Virginia Tech scored a pair of first-half goals and used a lockdown defensive effort to take a 2-0 men’s soccer victory over East Tennessee State on Tuesday night at Summers-Taylor Stadium. The Hokies (2-8-1) struck early when Danny Flores scored on a penalty kick in...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill edges West Ridge, Crockett clips D-B in 5-set thrillers

GRAY — A rousing win by top-seeded Science Hill capped a night of thrilling volleyball at the District 1-AAA tournament at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium. The Lady Hilltoppers (32-8) pulled out a 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory over West Ridge to advance to Thursday’s tournament finals. The Lady Wolves (17-8) dropped into Wednesday’s elimination game with David Crockett, which outlasted Dobyns-Bennett 17-25, 25-19, 32-30, 19-25, 15-13.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mad Greek keeps its customers happy

KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in Greek, Italian and even American cuisine.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

EHS Navy Cadet program fields first rifle team

ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton High School’s new Navy National Defense Cadet Corps program competed in its first marksmanship competition on Saturday, Sept. 24. Cadets Holly Galyon, Summer Miller, Joubran El Helou, Rylee Phillps traveled to the Tennessee National Guard Armory in Rogersville participate in Volunteer High School’s “Season Opener” match. Shooting agains 23 teams from Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina, the EHS cadets represented the unit and school well. Cadet Holly Galyon finished as the team’s high shooter.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton's Vines eyeing professional lacrosse

Lacrosse can be a foreign word to some sports fans, but for Hunter Vines it became a world of opportunity that is still paying dividends. The Elizabethton native, a standout college player at High Point, was recently drafted in the sixth round by the Vancouver Warriors of the National Lacrosse League. It will be a while before Vines gets his professional chance, but it’s another step forward.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Carter County Beautiful praises changes in state litter law

ELIZABETHTON — In response to comments from concerned citizens in the county, the Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization has provided new information on Tennessee litter law changes. The organization said these concerned citizens have asked why the state’s littering and dumping fines are so low. The organization has...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport approves partnership on developing HAAP industrial site

KINGSPORT — The Kings- port Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday night 7-0 to enter into a partnership to help develop a proposed 160-acre industrial park at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. The resolution, approved during the board’s regularly scheduled business meeting, allows the city to partner...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Energy demonstration sites slated for Wise County

RICHMOND — While the commonwealth’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade, Wise County will see a series of energy demonstration sites in about two years. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced plans for the first of two demonstration sites under the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night

KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5–8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Muddy Creek Raceway to host Top Gun Showdown this weekend

The area’s largest motocross event of the year — the 35th annual Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown — is scheduled this weekend at Muddy Creek Raceway. Friday is a practice day with racing to begin Saturday at the Blountville track. The main event is Sunday, which also includes the Cody Gragg Memorial Race. There are 30-plus classes of bikes and ATVs from beginners to pros, from youth to senior citizens, competing. The Cody Gragg Memorial Race features a $15,000 purse that’s growing and the overall event purse is over $25,000.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar opens Johnson City location

Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday. The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy