Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears
The Department of Justice believes Donald Trump still has documents that he should not have. "The fact that Trump and his lawyers continue to proceed with all these delay tactics really has prevented the FBI from doing the investigation I think that is necessary to protect our national security interests,” Former CIA director John Brennan says of this and related allegations.Oct. 8, 2022.
Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’
The New York Times reports Donald Trump asked his team to strike a deal with the government to essentially trade White House documents stored at Mar-a-Lago for files on the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in 2016. It’s a move MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance says feels ‘very extortiony.” Joyce along with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Oct. 9, 2022.
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man
The Herschel Walker abortion allegations show that the GOP has contempt for women, not abortion, Joy Reid says. “Perhaps the crime isn't so much the abortion, but not being a man,” she adds.Oct. 7, 2022.
Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie
Republicans are continuing to support Herschel Walker for a Georgia Senate seat in the wake of a bombshell report that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 6, 2022.
When smearing Harris, the GOP finds the truth isn’t good enough
I don’t generally laugh when Donald Trump tries to smear his political opponents, but a week ago, the former president referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “North Korea Sympathizer Kamala Harris” — and that was unintentionally funny. It’s difficult to say for sure why he...
Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents
New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
Biden's daily intel briefing included conflict in Putin's inner circle over handling of Ukraine war
New Washington Post reporting points to turmoil within Russia’s leadership over how President Vladimir Putin is handling the war in Ukraine. The disagreement by a member of Putin’s inner circle was deemed significant enough that it was included in President Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, according to the Post. Keir Simmons reports.Oct. 7, 2022.
Sen. Chris Murphy: I'm furious that Alex Jones put these parents through misery
The Alex Jones defamation trial, how the Sandy Hook families are coping, and his gun safety fundraiser are all discussed by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). "I'm furious,” Sen. Murphy tells The ReidOut. “That's my basic emotion here, real fury at Alex Jones for putting these parents through this misery. Many of these parents have had death threats."Oct. 8, 2022.
Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority
Author Tom Ricks and historian Peniel Joseph join Morning Joe to discuss Ricks' new book 'Waging the Good War,' Joseph's new book 'The Third Reconstruction' and lessons to be learned from the civil rights movement.Oct. 7, 2022.
Herschel Walker trying 'Jedi mind trick' to deny story he paid for abortion, says reporter
Roger Sollenberger, a reporter for the Daily Beast, defended his story on an allegation that Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for his then-girlfriend, and criticized the Republican Senate candidate for trying to use a "Jedi mind trick" while denying the story's authenticity.Oct. 6, 2022.
Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Senator Gary Peters, Chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, about the abortion scandal dogging Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and why Peters says voters in Georgia and other key states need to be active and engaged in the November elections.Oct. 7, 2022.
Why America is history's 'most successful failing state'
'Could [America] be defying the laws of historical gravity — a failing state that outshines its rivals?,' Ed Luce writes in the Finanical Times. Luce joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says America still bestrides the globe, but its jugular is badly exposed.Oct. 7, 2022.
A week later, GOP lets Trump’s racist ‘death wish’ message slide
The fact that Donald Trump went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a week ago was not, in and of itself, remarkable. The former president condemns the Kentucky Republican so frequently — he told The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on the record that McConnell is “a piece of s---” — that the rhetorical offenses barely raise eyebrows anymore.
