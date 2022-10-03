ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

‘What else might be out there at other properties Trump owns?’: Former CIA director on DOJ fears

The Department of Justice believes Donald Trump still has documents that he should not have. "The fact that Trump and his lawyers continue to proceed with all these delay tactics really has prevented the FBI from doing the investigation I think that is necessary to protect our national security interests,” Former CIA director John Brennan says of this and related allegations.Oct. 8, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago legal strategy has a ‘very extortiony feel to it’

The New York Times reports Donald Trump asked his team to strike a deal with the government to essentially trade White House documents stored at Mar-a-Lago for files on the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia in 2016. It’s a move MSNBC Contributor Joyce Vance says feels ‘very extortiony.” Joyce along with New York Times Congressional Reporter Luke Broadwater joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest developments in the Mar-a-Lago investigation. Oct. 9, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Sykes
Person
Peter Strzok
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Violence#Fbi#Violent Crime
MSNBC

Report: DOJ skeptical Trump returned all documents

New reporting shows the Justice Department has told Trump’s legal team that it suspects he still hasn’t returned all White House documents. Meantime, the January 6th committee announces its rescheduled public hearing is set for next Thursday. Plus, a Proud Boys member is the first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. And a former Oath Keeper tells a jury the militia group had contact with the Secret Service months before the Capitol attack.Oct. 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Sen. Chris Murphy: I'm furious that Alex Jones put these parents through misery

The Alex Jones defamation trial, how the Sandy Hook families are coping, and his gun safety fundraiser are all discussed by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). "I'm furious,” Sen. Murphy tells The ReidOut. “That's my basic emotion here, real fury at Alex Jones for putting these parents through this misery. Many of these parents have had death threats."Oct. 8, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MSNBC

Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Senator Gary Peters, Chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, about the abortion scandal dogging Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker and why Peters says voters in Georgia and other key states need to be active and engaged in the November elections.Oct. 7, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Why America is history's 'most successful failing state'

'Could [America] be defying the laws of historical gravity — a failing state that outshines its rivals?,' Ed Luce writes in the Finanical Times. Luce joins Morning Joe to discuss why he says America still bestrides the globe, but its jugular is badly exposed.Oct. 7, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

A week later, GOP lets Trump’s racist ‘death wish’ message slide

The fact that Donald Trump went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a week ago was not, in and of itself, remarkable. The former president condemns the Kentucky Republican so frequently — he told The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman on the record that McConnell is “a piece of s---” — that the rhetorical offenses barely raise eyebrows anymore.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy