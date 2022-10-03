Combat sports world reflects on the life of Antonio Inoki, an MMA pioneer famous for first-of-its kind fight vs. Muhammad Ali

Read full article on original website
Chael Sonnen takes issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent “life’s a beach” post: “That’s a bit feminine in all fairness”
Chael Sonnen is taking issue with Jorge Masvidal’s recent ‘life’s a beach’ post. Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) has not entered the Octagon for over six months. ‘Gamebred’ last fought and was defeated by Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) at UFC 272 in March of this year.
What is VADA? Explaining clomifene, A and B drug samples as Conor Benn drugs test puts Chris Eubank Jr boxing match in doubt
One of the most anticipated British boxing matches of the year was plunged into doubt on Wednesday when it emerged that Conor Benn had failed a drugs test. Benn had been scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr at London's O2 Arena on Saturday. Promoters Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing responded by insisting that both fighters want the fight to go ahead, but a British Boxing Board of Control statement described the bout as "prohibited."
Nate Diaz Knocks Out San Francisco 49ers Mascot With One Punch (Video)
Nate Diaz took out the mascot for the San Francisco 49ers with one punch recently. Recently, Diaz was spotted with the mascot at a 49ers game for a fun little video collaboration. The mascot approached Diaz wearing a 49ers title belt. Diaz gave him a punch that knocked him down,...
World’s Strongest Man just booked ‘the most expensive fight in European MMA history’
Former KSW middleweight and light heavyweight champion Mamed Khalidov (35-8-2) is booked to compete against five-time world’s strongest man Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-7) in what’s being billed as “the biggest fight in KSW history” as well as “the most expensive fight in European MMA history.”. XTB...
Daniel Cormier Believes Fight with Jake Paul Will Be ‘Tough’ for Anderson Silva; ‘[Paul] is Not a Joke’
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier sat down with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi to discuss his next appearance inside the ring and it won’t be for a mixed martial arts event. On October 8th, the heavyweight icon will head to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for WWE Extreme Rules. ‘DC’ will make his first appearance in the world of sports entertainment, acting as the special guest referee for the ‘Fight Pit’ match between former UFC fighter turned WWE Superstar Matt Riddle and Quad City native Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.
Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2022 date, start time, odds, schedule & card for Impact's premier event
A legendary career and championships are on the line at Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory event on October 8. One of the biggest events in Impact history takes place inside the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY. All titles will be defended headlined by Josh Alexander defending the Impact...
Chandler Praises USADA In Light Of McGregor Reports
UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has praised the United States Anti-Doping Agency in light of some troubling reports surrounding Conor McGregor. Last July, McGregor suffered his second defeat of the year against rival Dustin Poirier. While the January clash saw him knocked out for the very first time, the pair’s second collision in 2021 ended in disaster for the Irishman.
Saraya Gets Physical In A Wrestling Ring For The First Time Since 2017 On 10/5 AEW Dynamite
Saraya has gotten physical in a wrestling ring for the first time since 2017. After being in the promotion for only two weeks, Saraya threw punches at Britt Baker and delivered a super kick to Rebel following a six woman tag team match on Dynamite. The former Paige first debuted...
Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark Secure NXT Women’s Tag Title Match
Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will challenge for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Lyons and Stark defeated Toxic Attraction to earn the number one contenders spot. The pair will challenge reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The official date...
