ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Combat sports world reflects on the life of Antonio Inoki, an MMA pioneer famous for first-of-its kind fight vs. Muhammad Ali

By Daniel Yanofsky
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

What is VADA? Explaining clomifene, A and B drug samples as Conor Benn drugs test puts Chris Eubank Jr boxing match in doubt

One of the most anticipated British boxing matches of the year was plunged into doubt on Wednesday when it emerged that Conor Benn had failed a drugs test. Benn had been scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr at London's O2 Arena on Saturday. Promoters Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing responded by insisting that both fighters want the fight to go ahead, but a British Boxing Board of Control statement described the bout as "prohibited."
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Bob Backlund
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Antonio Inoki
Person
Nobuyuki Sakakibara
Person
Karl Gotch
Person
Scott Coker
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Believes Fight with Jake Paul Will Be ‘Tough’ for Anderson Silva; ‘[Paul] is Not a Joke’

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier sat down with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi to discuss his next appearance inside the ring and it won’t be for a mixed martial arts event. On October 8th, the heavyweight icon will head to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for WWE Extreme Rules. ‘DC’ will make his first appearance in the world of sports entertainment, acting as the special guest referee for the ‘Fight Pit’ match between former UFC fighter turned WWE Superstar Matt Riddle and Quad City native Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mmanews.com

Chandler Praises USADA In Light Of McGregor Reports

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has praised the United States Anti-Doping Agency in light of some troubling reports surrounding Conor McGregor. Last July, McGregor suffered his second defeat of the year against rival Dustin Poirier. While the January clash saw him knocked out for the very first time, the pair’s second collision in 2021 ended in disaster for the Irishman.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Mma#Japanese#New Japan Pro Wrestling#Iwgp#Uwa#Nwa United National Title#Nwf#International#Wcw#Wwe Hall Of Famer
ewrestlingnews.com

Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark Secure NXT Women’s Tag Title Match

Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will challenge for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Lyons and Stark defeated Toxic Attraction to earn the number one contenders spot. The pair will challenge reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The official date...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy