Combat sports world reflects on the life of Antonio Inoki, an MMA pioneer famous for first-of-its kind fight vs. Muhammad Ali

One of the most anticipated British boxing matches of the year was plunged into doubt on Wednesday when it emerged that Conor Benn had failed a drugs test. Benn had been scheduled to face Chris Eubank Jr at London's O2 Arena on Saturday. Promoters Matchroom Boxing and Wasserman Boxing responded by insisting that both fighters want the fight to go ahead, but a British Boxing Board of Control statement described the bout as "prohibited."

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO